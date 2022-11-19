High school sports roundup: Carmel falls to Catholic in final of its Tip-Off Tournament

Catholic 69, Carmel 52: Reuben Mceachem lead with 13 points and Le'Khi Eddins and Colby Campbell contributed eight, but it was not enough for Carmel to take down Catholic in the Carmel Tip-Off Tournament final Saturday night.

Aaron Brown and Campbell both had two 3-pointers Carmel was looking to make the comeback against Catholic, however, Catholic pulled away with the lead in the third quarter of the match.

Hampton Christian faced Fairfax Christian in Saturday's consolation game.

Catholic 10 20 19 20 — 69 Carmel 13 13 7 17 — 52

Catholic (2-0): B. Thorne 20, J. Rickords 17, C. McPherson 15, J. Cancela 6, K. Mgbejiofor 4, N. Liberatore 3, N. Schiavo 2, S. Burnham 2, N. Hathaway 0, A Filippini 0, P. Falcon 0, T. Day 0. Totals: 5 18-25 69.

Carmel (1-1): Reuben Mceachem 13, Le'Khi Eddins 8, Colby Campbell 8, Aaron Brown 7, Christian Brown 7, Stacy Byrd 6, Joaquin Harley 3, Kyle Jackson 0, Richard Agbo 0, Camden Gonzales 0, Dwight Isler 0, Kyle Jackson 0, Makkai Oglesby 0, Patrick Janes 0. Totals: 7 9-18 52.

Three-pointers: HCA 5 (McPherson 2, Rickords 2, Thorne). Carmel 7 (A. Brown 2, Campbell 2, C. Brown, Mceachem, Byrd).

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Carmel 77: Hampton Christian 56: Aaron Brown scored 17 points and Reuben Mceachem added 15 to help Carmel open its boys basketball season with a win in the Carmel Tip-Off Tournament.

After trailing by one at the end of the second quarter, the Wildcats (1–0) outscored their guests 28–13 in the second frame led by nine points from Brown.

Christian Brown and Le'Khi Eddins each added 10 points for Carmel.

Catholic topped Fairfax Christian 76–56 in Friday night's other semifinal.

Hampton Christian 17 13 13 13 — 56 Carmel 16 28 13 20 — 77

Hampton Christian Academy (0-2): Chris C. 17, Falcon G. 5, Santan B. 2, Sean O. 17, Seven G. 9, David E. 2, Bryce H. 3, Christian P. 0, Casan W. 1. Totals: 19 12-22 56.

Carmel (1-0): Aaron Brown 17, Christian Brown 10, Stacy Byrd 4, Le'Khi Eddins 10, Reuben Mceachem 15, Richard Agbo 0, Colby Campbell 2, Camden Gonzales0, Joaquin Harley 9, Dwight Isler 0, Kyle Jackson 7, Makkai Oglesby 3, Patrick Janes 0. Totals: 31 6-7 77.

Three-pointers: HCA 6 (Seven G. 3, Chris C. 2, Falcon G.). Carmel 9 (A. Brown 2, C. Brown 2, Mceachem 2, Harley, Jackson, Oglesby).