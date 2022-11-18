High school sports roundup: Carmel opens season with tournament win

Aaron Brown scored 17 points and Reuben Mceachem added 15 to help Carmel open its boys basketball season with a 77-56 win over Hampton Christian in the Carmel Tip-Off tournament on Friday night.

After trailing by one at the end of the second quarter, the Wildcats (1-0) outscored their guests 28-13 in the second frame led by nine points from Brown.

Christian Brown and Le'Khi Eddins each added 10 points for Carmel. The tournament hosts will take on Catholic in Saturday's 3:30 p.m. championship game.

Catholic topped Fairfax Christian 76-56 in Friday night's other semfinal.

Hampton Christian will square off with Fairfax Christian in Saturday's consolation game a 2 p.m.

Hampton Christian 17 13 13 13 — 56 Carmel 16 28 13 20 — 77

Hampton Christian Academy (0-2): Chris C. 17, Falcon G. 5, Santan B. 2, Sean O. 17, Seven G. 9, David E. 2, Bryce H. 3, Christian P. 0, Casan W. 1. Totals: 19 12-22 56.

Carmel (1-0): Aaron Brown 17, Christian Brown 10, Stacy Byrd 4, Le'Khi Eddins 10, Reuben Mceachem 15, Richard Agbo 0, Colby Campbell 2, Camden Gonzales0, Joaquin Harley 9, Dwight Isler 0, Kyle Jackson 7, Makkai Oglesby 3, Patrick Janes 0. Totals: 31 6-7 77.

Three-pointers: HCA 6 (Seven G. 3, Chris C. 2, Falcon G.). Carmel 9 (A. Brown 2, C. Brown 2, Mceachem 2, Harley, Jackson, Oglesby).