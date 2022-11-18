 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school sports roundup: Carmel opens season with tournament win

  • 0

Aaron Brown scored 17 points and Reuben Mceachem added 15 to help Carmel open its boys basketball season with a 77-56 win over Hampton Christian in the Carmel Tip-Off tournament on Friday night.

After trailing by one at the end of the second quarter, the Wildcats (1-0) outscored their guests 28-13 in the second frame led by nine points from Brown.

Christian Brown and Le'Khi Eddins each added 10 points for Carmel. The tournament hosts will take on Catholic in Saturday's 3:30 p.m. championship game.

Catholic topped Fairfax Christian 76-56 in Friday night's other semfinal.

Hampton Christian will square off with Fairfax Christian in Saturday's consolation game a 2 p.m.

Hampton Christian   1713131356
Carmel   16   28   13   20   —   77

People are also reading…

Hampton Christian Academy (0-2): Chris C. 17, Falcon G. 5, Santan B. 2, Sean O. 17, Seven G. 9, David E. 2, Bryce H. 3, Christian P. 0, Casan W. 1. Totals: 19 12-22 56.

Carmel (1-0): Aaron Brown 17, Christian Brown 10, Stacy Byrd 4, Le'Khi Eddins 10, Reuben Mceachem 15, Richard Agbo 0, Colby Campbell 2, Camden Gonzales0, Joaquin Harley 9, Dwight Isler 0, Kyle Jackson 7, Makkai Oglesby 3, Patrick Janes 0. Totals: 31 6-7 77.

Three-pointers: HCA 6 (Seven G. 3, Chris C. 2, Falcon G.). Carmel 9 (A. Brown 2, C. Brown 2, Mceachem 2, Harley, Jackson, Oglesby).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert