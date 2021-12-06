 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Caroline boys defeat Mountain View
0 comments

High school sports roundup: Caroline boys defeat Mountain View

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Javante Parker scored a game-high 18 points and Caroline’s boys’ basketball team broke open a close game with a 21–3 run early in the second quarter to defeat host Mountain View 74–52 Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (2–0) enjoyed a big rebounding advantage. in winning the nondistrict game. They will face Armstrong on Friday.

Labron Weathers led the Wildcats (2–1) with 15 points.

Caroline  23  31  18274
Mountain View12921  10 —  52
Caroline (2-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 18, Dominique Washington 11, Gabriel Campbell 11, Jeffrey Logan 2, Jayden Freeman 9, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis Jr. 3, Shaun Harris 7, Cchristian Tingen 2, Jalen Haney 6, Jacob Brown 0. Totals: 28 10-13 74.
Mountain View (2-1): Brendan Robinson 2, Marcus Tracy 0, Tyrus Somuah 4, Labron Weathers 15, Jordan Jackson 9, Jackson Sigler 6, Julius Attivie 1, S. Tisson 0, Etienne Somuah 0, William D’Lugos 6, Micah Hagander 7. Totals: 15 14-17 52.
3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Washington 2, Harvey 2, Wright-Parker, Campbell, Freeman, Lyons). MV 8 (Weather 3, Jackson 3, Sigler, D’Lugos).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern View 60, RIVERBEND 46

The Cylcones went on the road to defeat the Bears with Amaree Robinson leading the way with 20 points.

Riverbend (0–3) will travel to Gar-Field on Friday.

Eastern View  11  16  18  15  —  60
Riverbend109141346
Eastern View : Corey Long 11, D’Myo Hunter 15, Amaree Robinson 20.
Riverbend (0–3): E.J. Wilbourne 10, Mathias Barnwell 9, Calvin Campbell 7.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Hunter 4).

WASHINTON & LEE 80, KING WILLIAM 58

The Generals earn the home victory over the Cavaliers with Brandon Washington leading the way scoring 22 points, 10 in the third quarter.

King William131292458
Washington & Lee  11  15  27  27 —  80
King William (0-2): Christopher Wimmer 18, Dylan Withers 5, Jeremiah Bishop 5, Zach Perry 11, Tristin Taylor 7, Greyson Tupponce 4, Jacob Beck 8.
Washington & Lee (1-1): Vaughn Harris 11, Jaylen Campbell 11, Brandon Washington 22, Tresean Sorrell 3, Javione Rich 6, Chris Lee 9, Zomari Sutton 2, Justin Sumiel 2, Jordan Saunders 6, Frederick Oliver 8.
3-pointers: King William 3 (Wimmer 1, Bishop 1, Taylor 1). Washington & Lee 10 (Harris 2, Campbell 3, Washington 1, Sorrell 1, Lee 1, Oliver 2).

FLUVANNA 61, CHANCELLOR 47

The Flying Flucos led by Kobe Edmonds with 20 points earn the road victory.

Fluvanna  20  12  11  18 —  61
Chancellor1116101047
Fluvanna: Bobby Gardener 13, Kobe Edmonds 20, Blaise Silverman 5, Kenyon Smith 2, Tyler Coleman 2, Lance Bruce 17, Grant Brown 2.
Chancellor: Kadin Bernard 2, Aaron Dabney 2, Cameron Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 6, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 17, Zachary Anderson 10.
3-pointers: Fluvanna 6 (Gardener 2, Edmonds 1, Silverman 1, Bruce 2). Chancellor 2 (Anderson 2).

BROOKE POINT 66, SPOTSYLVANIA 58

The Black-Hawks earn the non-district home victory in a hard fought battle over the visiting Knights.

Spotsylvania121720958
Brooke Point  16  19  16  15 —  66
Spotsylvania: Tre Coogler 13, Austin Boggs 9, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 13, Isaiah Patterson 6, Jay Black 10.
Brooke Point: Joaquan Scott 5, Jaden Scott 9, Demitrus Purnell 9, Lamonte Venisee 2, Ricardo Dixon 17, Christian Taylor 3, Kevin Frimpong 7, Kyle Baytops 2, Seth Sanuis 6, Demabior Shokai 2, Yanis Youbi 4.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 8 (Coolger 4, Boggs 2, Savage 1, Black 1). Brooke Point 5 (Scott 1, Scott 1, Purnell 1, Taylor 1, Frimpong 1).

KING GEORGE 55, MECHANICSVILLE 38

Nehemiah Frye’s 19 points led the Foxes to nondistrict road victory. King George hosts Henrico Thursday.

King George  14  10  19  12 —  55
Mechanicsville81181138
King George: Elijah Sherfield 10, Andre Mack 2, Mekhai White 4, Ethan Chase 0, J. Patterson 0, Nehemiah Frye 19, Kyle Reviello 12, Conner Gray 5, Kevon Johnson 3, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 17 15–20 55.
Mechanicsville (2–1): Abram Hendrickson 3, Ethan Serrano 0, Kayveon Canada 0, Christion Eldridge 9, Hayden Branson 0, Jamil Mashore 12, Jordan Callahan 6, Zach Rosenbaum 2, Samuel Grubbs 2, Cam Eldridge 4. Totals: 12 10–16 38.
3-pointers: King George 6 (Frye 2, Reviello 2, Gray, Johnson); Mechanicsville 4 (Hendrickson, C. Eldridge, Mashore, Callahan).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MECHANICSVILLE 52, CAROLINE 37

Grace Shannon led the Cavaliers with 11 points in their nondistrict loss.

Mechanicsville12  16  16  8 —  52
Caroline  12413837
Mechanicsville: Lauren Newman 0, Kate Carlton 10, Ruby Oliveria 0, Iydn Elkins 0, Bennet Carlton 10, Kayla Rucker 0, Ashley Owen 4, Shemiah Young Madi Butler 28. Totals: 20 7–10 52.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 2, Nya Howard 0, Grace Shannon 11, Janiyaha Pickett 6, Kayla Montgomery 5, Lacy Gilhurs 10, Jada Jetci 3, Taniya Terrell 0, Nina Torres 0. Totals: 16 4–13 37.
3-pointers: Mechanicsville 5 (Butler 3, K. Carlton, B. Carlton); Caroline 1 (Jetci).

SWIMMING

MOUNTAIN VIEW VS. BROOKE POINT

The Wildcat boys won the final event, the 400 free relay, to edge the Black-Hawks 143–142. Mountain View’s girls won 170–114.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Owan Hoban, Brian Miller, Caleb Luxeder, Ryan Megna) 1:47.05; 200 free: Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:00.44; 200 IM: Sam Beaford (MV) 2:23.51; 50 free: Hoban (BP) 22.53; 100 fly: Peyton Meyer (MV) 57.11; 100 free: Cole Walker (MV) 53.22; 500 free: Meyer (MV) 4:57.68; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Walker, Beafore, Mac Jones, Fiore) 1:39.06; 100 back: Miller (BP) 1:00.41; 100 breast: Hoban (BP) 1:01.13; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Michael Kratowitz, Beafore, Jones, Meyer) 3:31.83.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: Mountain View (Lily Jones, Janie Watley, Davia Hoover, Macy O’Reilly) 1:59.06; 200 free: Gwendolyn Avery (MV) 2:11.68; 200 IM: Hoover (MV) 2:24.35; 50 free: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 25.07; 100 fly: Morgan Moore (MV) 1:11.71; 100 free: O’Reilly (MV) 57.69; 500 free: Hidrobo (BP) 5:43.34; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Watley, Olivia Harrington, Jones, Avery) 1:51.31; 100 back: Trinity Luxeder (BP) 1:07.10; 100 breast: Watley (MV) 1:17.49; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Avery, Hoover, Harrington, O’Reilly) 4:03.38.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert