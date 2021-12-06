High school sports roundup: Caroline boys defeat Mountain View

Javante Parker scored a game-high 18 points and Caroline’s boys’ basketball team broke open a close game with a 21–3 run early in the second quarter to defeat host Mountain View 74–52 Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers (2–0) enjoyed a big rebounding advantage. in winning the nondistrict game. They will face Armstrong on Friday.
Labron Weathers led the Wildcats (2–1) with 15 points.
|Caroline
|23
|31
|18
|2
|—
|74
|Mountain View
|12
|9
|21
|10
|—
|52
Caroline (2-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 18, Dominique Washington 11, Gabriel Campbell 11, Jeffrey Logan 2, Jayden Freeman 9, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis Jr. 3, Shaun Harris 7, Cchristian Tingen 2, Jalen Haney 6, Jacob Brown 0. Totals: 28 10-13 74.
Mountain View (2-1): Brendan Robinson 2, Marcus Tracy 0, Tyrus Somuah 4, Labron Weathers 15, Jordan Jackson 9, Jackson Sigler 6, Julius Attivie 1, S. Tisson 0, Etienne Somuah 0, William D’Lugos 6, Micah Hagander 7. Totals: 15 14-17 52.
3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Washington 2, Harvey 2, Wright-Parker, Campbell, Freeman, Lyons). MV 8 (Weather 3, Jackson 3, Sigler, D’Lugos).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern View 60, RIVERBEND 46
The Cylcones went on the road to defeat the Bears with Amaree Robinson leading the way with 20 points.
Riverbend (0–3) will travel to Gar-Field on Friday.
|Eastern View
|11
|16
|18
|15
|—
|60
|Riverbend
|10
|9
|14
|13
|—
|46
Eastern View : Corey Long 11, D’Myo Hunter 15, Amaree Robinson 20.
Riverbend (0–3): E.J. Wilbourne 10, Mathias Barnwell 9, Calvin Campbell 7.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Hunter 4).
WASHINTON & LEE 80, KING WILLIAM 58
The Generals earn the home victory over the Cavaliers with Brandon Washington leading the way scoring 22 points, 10 in the third quarter.
|King William
|13
|12
|9
|24
|—
|58
|Washington & Lee
|11
|15
|27
|27
|—
|80
King William (0-2): Christopher Wimmer 18, Dylan Withers 5, Jeremiah Bishop 5, Zach Perry 11, Tristin Taylor 7, Greyson Tupponce 4, Jacob Beck 8.
Washington & Lee (1-1): Vaughn Harris 11, Jaylen Campbell 11, Brandon Washington 22, Tresean Sorrell 3, Javione Rich 6, Chris Lee 9, Zomari Sutton 2, Justin Sumiel 2, Jordan Saunders 6, Frederick Oliver 8.
3-pointers: King William 3 (Wimmer 1, Bishop 1, Taylor 1). Washington & Lee 10 (Harris 2, Campbell 3, Washington 1, Sorrell 1, Lee 1, Oliver 2).
FLUVANNA 61, CHANCELLOR 47
The Flying Flucos led by Kobe Edmonds with 20 points earn the road victory.
|Fluvanna
|20
|12
|11
|18
|—
|61
|Chancellor
|11
|16
|10
|10
|—
|47
Fluvanna: Bobby Gardener 13, Kobe Edmonds 20, Blaise Silverman 5, Kenyon Smith 2, Tyler Coleman 2, Lance Bruce 17, Grant Brown 2.
Chancellor: Kadin Bernard 2, Aaron Dabney 2, Cameron Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 6, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 17, Zachary Anderson 10.
3-pointers: Fluvanna 6 (Gardener 2, Edmonds 1, Silverman 1, Bruce 2). Chancellor 2 (Anderson 2).
BROOKE POINT 66, SPOTSYLVANIA 58
The Black-Hawks earn the non-district home victory in a hard fought battle over the visiting Knights.
|Spotsylvania
|12
|17
|20
|9
|—
|58
|Brooke Point
|16
|19
|16
|15
|—
|66
Spotsylvania: Tre Coogler 13, Austin Boggs 9, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 13, Isaiah Patterson 6, Jay Black 10.
Brooke Point: Joaquan Scott 5, Jaden Scott 9, Demitrus Purnell 9, Lamonte Venisee 2, Ricardo Dixon 17, Christian Taylor 3, Kevin Frimpong 7, Kyle Baytops 2, Seth Sanuis 6, Demabior Shokai 2, Yanis Youbi 4.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 8 (Coolger 4, Boggs 2, Savage 1, Black 1). Brooke Point 5 (Scott 1, Scott 1, Purnell 1, Taylor 1, Frimpong 1).
KING GEORGE 55, MECHANICSVILLE 38
Nehemiah Frye’s 19 points led the Foxes to nondistrict road victory. King George hosts Henrico Thursday.
|King George
|14
|10
|19
|12
|—
|55
|Mechanicsville
|8
|11
|8
|11
|—
|38
King George: Elijah Sherfield 10, Andre Mack 2, Mekhai White 4, Ethan Chase 0, J. Patterson 0, Nehemiah Frye 19, Kyle Reviello 12, Conner Gray 5, Kevon Johnson 3, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 17 15–20 55.
Mechanicsville (2–1): Abram Hendrickson 3, Ethan Serrano 0, Kayveon Canada 0, Christion Eldridge 9, Hayden Branson 0, Jamil Mashore 12, Jordan Callahan 6, Zach Rosenbaum 2, Samuel Grubbs 2, Cam Eldridge 4. Totals: 12 10–16 38.
3-pointers: King George 6 (Frye 2, Reviello 2, Gray, Johnson); Mechanicsville 4 (Hendrickson, C. Eldridge, Mashore, Callahan).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MECHANICSVILLE 52, CAROLINE 37
Grace Shannon led the Cavaliers with 11 points in their nondistrict loss.
|Mechanicsville
|12
|16
|16
|8
|—
|52
|Caroline
|12
|4
|13
|8
|—
|37
Mechanicsville: Lauren Newman 0, Kate Carlton 10, Ruby Oliveria 0, Iydn Elkins 0, Bennet Carlton 10, Kayla Rucker 0, Ashley Owen 4, Shemiah Young Madi Butler 28. Totals: 20 7–10 52.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 2, Nya Howard 0, Grace Shannon 11, Janiyaha Pickett 6, Kayla Montgomery 5, Lacy Gilhurs 10, Jada Jetci 3, Taniya Terrell 0, Nina Torres 0. Totals: 16 4–13 37.
3-pointers: Mechanicsville 5 (Butler 3, K. Carlton, B. Carlton); Caroline 1 (Jetci).
SWIMMING
MOUNTAIN VIEW VS. BROOKE POINT
The Wildcat boys won the final event, the 400 free relay, to edge the Black-Hawks 143–142. Mountain View’s girls won 170–114.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Owan Hoban, Brian Miller, Caleb Luxeder, Ryan Megna) 1:47.05; 200 free: Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:00.44; 200 IM: Sam Beaford (MV) 2:23.51; 50 free: Hoban (BP) 22.53; 100 fly: Peyton Meyer (MV) 57.11; 100 free: Cole Walker (MV) 53.22; 500 free: Meyer (MV) 4:57.68; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Walker, Beafore, Mac Jones, Fiore) 1:39.06; 100 back: Miller (BP) 1:00.41; 100 breast: Hoban (BP) 1:01.13; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Michael Kratowitz, Beafore, Jones, Meyer) 3:31.83.
GIRLS