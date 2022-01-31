High school sports roundup: Caroline boys' defeat Spotsylvania

Jay Freeman contributed 32 points and Gabe Campbell had 20 to lead Caroline to an 85–78 boys’ basketball win over Spotsylvania Monday night.
Jay Black led the Knights with 19 points.
|Spotsylvania
|21
|15
|18
|24
|—
|78
|Caroline
|25
|16
|26
|18
|—
|86
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 7, Austin Boggs 6, Jake Jack 6, Micah Patterson 16, Jay Black 19, Connor Grimes 2, Monte McMorris 12, Amir Savage 10. Totals: 27, 3-6-78.
Caroline (11-4): Dominque Washington 8, Gabe Campbell 20, Jay Freeman 32, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis 1, Shaun Harris 7, Chris Wyche 2, Jalen Haney 8, Jacob Brown 2. Totals: 18, 22-24-85.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 7 (Coolger, Boggs 2, Patterson 2, Black 2). Caroline 9 (Freeman 5, Washington 2, Haney 2).
RIVERBEND 56, CHANCELLOR 46
Darrius stafford scored 11 points and Riverbend used some late defense to edge county rival Chancellor in a non-district game.
Zachary Anderson scored a game-high 19 points for the Chargers.
|Riverbend
|14
|12
|11
|19
|—
|56
|Chancellor
|9
|11
|12
|14
|—
|46
Riverbend: Xavier Edelen 4, Earnest Johnson 6, Grant Messick 1, Jonas Taylor 2, Jordyn Thomas 4, EJ Wilborne 6, Elijah Williams 9, Vernon Williams 3, Kahlil Wright 10, Daries Stafford 11. Totals: 16, 13-21-56.
Chancellor: Aaron Dabney 3, Javonte Mickens 8, Cameron Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 2, Seth Hunter 2, Zachary Anderson 19, Joshua Mattey 6. Totals: 4, 12-22-46.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (V. Williams, Wilborne 2, Stafford). Chancellor 6 (Mickens, Mattey 2, Anderson 3).
MASSAPONAX 42, STAFFORD 31
The Panthers earn the Commonwealth District victory to remain undefeated.
Massaponax will travel to Brooke Point on Tuesday for a district matchup.
|Stafford
|6
|10
|4
|11
|—
|31
|Massaponax
|6
|10
|14
|12
|—
|42
Stafford: Myles Smith 2, Jasante Thomas 2, Jamison Noil 4, Joshua Wallace 7, Tyler Turner 1, Skilayr Atkinson 2, Amari Moorer 9, Sean Hopkins 4. Totals: 12, 4-13-31.
Massaponax (12-2): Ben Myers 19, Kaiden Rosenbaum 2, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Devin Johnson 16, Dezzie Ainsworth 3. Totals: 17, 5-10-42.
3-pointers: Stafford 1 (Moorer). Massaponax 1 (Dezzie Ainsworth).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MATHEWS 49, COLONIAL BEACH 44
The lady Drifiters fall short in a non-conference match against the Blue Devils.
Cynari Davis scored 25 for Colonial Beach, who will travel to Rappahannock on Thursday.
|Mathews
|13
|7
|12
|17
|—
|49
|Colonial Beach
|14
|8
|8
|14
|—
|44
Mathews: Zayley Darby 5, Reese Brock 10, Jaoice Small 20, Sarah Ashbaugh 11, Olivia Coonis 2. Totals: 12, 13-22-49.
Colonial Beach (9-7): Leah Phillips 2, Casey Royall 4, Katelyn Franks 2, Cynari Davis 25, Cora Bowler 7, Jadyn Mcginniss 4. Totals: 17, 10-24-44.
3-pointers: Mathews 4 (Brock, Ashbaugh 3).
FCS 53, SAINT JOHN PAUL 52, OT
The Eagles earn the overtime victory at home with Morgan Griffis scoring 30 and Taylor Thomas contributing 18.
FCS will play at home Wednesday aganist Trinity Christian.
|Saint John Paul
|11
|13
|10
|16
|2
|—
|52
|FCS
|11
|11
|13
|15
|3
|—
|53