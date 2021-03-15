High school sports roundup: Caroline dispatches Eastern View

Lydia Tillapaugh had 18 killsd and four aces to help homestanding Caroline secure a 15–25, 25–15, 25–10, 22–25, 15–5 Battlefield District volleyball win over Eastern View on Monday.
Jasmine Baker had six aces, including three in the decisive fifth set for the Cavaliers. Also contributing were Holly Trout with 20 assists and Grace Shannon with 10 kills.
Caroline visits James Monroe on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 6, FAUQUIER 0
Lindsey Loar, Kaitlyn Bestick and Ella Newman each registered a goal and an assist to help Chancellor pick up a nondistrict home win.
Kylie Dwyer, Caitlyn Bergemann and Ashley Coleman also scored, while Erin Dameron provided an assist for the Chargers (1–1), who visit Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
EASTERN VIEW 2, CULPEPER 0
Monday’s game between the Culpeper and Eastern View field hockey teams was a defensive battle.
“Our goalie played a really great game today,” Eastern View coach Elizabeth Schumacher said of senior Alanna Barrett. “She did a great job when they came down on those corners to get that ball out.”
Blue Devils coach Careen Angel praised her goalkeeper as well.
“She really stepped up today,” Angel said of Sana Tewari, a junior. “She has really made great improvements and I was pleased with what I saw from her today.”
Abby Shrader got Eastern View (3–0) on the board with a little over nine minutes remaining in the contest. Five minutes later, Vivian Vesuna seal the win for the Cyclones.
Culpeper (0–4) will return to action with a home matchup against Kettle Run on Tuesday, while Eastern View hosts Liberty the same day.
Friday’s results
FOOTBALL
ST. MICHAEL 8, NORTHUMBERLAND 6
After running for a first-quarter touchdown, Melvin Spriggs blocked a third-quarter punt for a tiebreaking safety as the visiting Warriors won their first game against a public school opponent.
Spriggs gained 80 yards rushing for St. Michael (5-2) in its spring debut. Freshman tight end Carlos Bruzual made a key 40-yard fourth-quarter reception, and linebacker Matt Brown made 13 tackles and keyed two second-half goal-line stands.
|St. Michael
|0
|6
|2
|0
|—
|8
|Northumberland
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
Second Quarter
SM—Melvin Spriggs 4-yard run (run failed)
Third Quarter
No—6-yard run (run failed)
SM—Safety, Melvin Spriggs tackled punter in end zone
|SM
|No
|First downs
|10
|13
|Rushes-yards
|28-149
|36-153
|Passing yards
|67
|15
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-8-0
|4-8-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-75
|10-75