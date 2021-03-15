High school sports roundup: Caroline dispatches Eastern View

Lydia Tillapaugh had 18 killsd and four aces to help homestanding Caroline secure a 15–25, 25–15, 25–10, 22–25, 15–5 Battlefield District volleyball win over Eastern View on Monday.

Jasmine Baker had six aces, including three in the decisive fifth set for the Cavaliers. Also contributing were Holly Trout with 20 assists and Grace Shannon with 10 kills.

Caroline visits James Monroe on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 6, FAUQUIER 0

Lindsey Loar, Kaitlyn Bestick and Ella Newman each registered a goal and an assist to help Chancellor pick up a nondistrict home win.

Kylie Dwyer, Caitlyn Bergemann and Ashley Coleman also scored, while Erin Dameron provided an assist for the Chargers (1–1), who visit Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

EASTERN VIEW 2, CULPEPER 0

Monday’s game between the Culpeper and Eastern View field hockey teams was a defensive battle.

“Our goalie played a really great game today,” Eastern View coach Elizabeth Schumacher said of senior Alanna Barrett. “She did a great job when they came down on those corners to get that ball out.”