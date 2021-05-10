High school sports roundup: Caroline scores twice late to collect first win of season

Evie Berkman made 11 saves in goal for James Monroe, while Ciaran Cubbage had three goals and Katie Fidler added two goals and three assists to lead a balanced attack.

Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets included Nellie Kate Dameron with two goals and two assists; Lillian Hutcherson with two goals and one assist; Sally Beringer and Grace Maynard with a goal and two assists each; Taylor Hough and Angelina Baldwin with a goal and an assist each; and Celia Constantine with two assists and 10 ground balls.

BOYS LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 16, STAFFORD 1

Grant Messick had five goals and Camden Carter four to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.

Other leaders for the Bears included Nasir Smith with three goals, Mason Amelung with four assists, Evan Maliszewski with five ground balls and Logan Eastman, who won 15 of 17 faceoffs.

FAUQUIER 23, JAMES MONROE 6

Luke Dumont had three goals and one assists, while Jake Wack also tallied three goals for James Monroe.

Sam Dumont had three assists, goalie Trey Paroongsup registered 19 saves and Neal Kinnard collected seven ground balls for the Yellow Jackets.