High school sports roundup: Caroline scores twice late to collect first win of season

Audrey Edwards scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:50 left in the game, to help visiting Caroline get its first girls soccer win of the season, 4–3, against King William on Monday night.
Breanna Machado tied the game at 3–3 with four minutes to play for the Cavaliers (1–3), while Kayla Montgomery also scored.
The trio also assisted the goals, with Edwards earning two for Caroline, which visits Eastern View on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
COLONIAL FORGE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Malachi Pitts scored with less that two minutes to play to help Colonial Forge rally from a 2–0 deficit to get a Commonwealth District win.
Eagles goalie Logan Neves made a crucial save on a penalty kick while the score was still 2–0.
Jack Lausten and Jake Cover had a goal and an assist, with Keith Skudi also providing an assist for Colonial Forge (3–0), which visits Massaponax on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 19, MASSAPONAX 3
Maggie Hatton totaled three goals and three assists, and Faith Piser scored four times to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
Vanessa Ronsholdt and Mary Ellen Schuster added three goals each, while Chloe Ronsholdt, Anne Marie Hanville and Annamarita Sofis each scored twice for the Eagles. Schuster added two assists in addition to her 100th career goal.
Grace Pietro lead Massaponax with two goals and seven draw controls.
NORTH STAFFORD 14, BROOKE POINT 3
Gracie Mae Griffin had five goals and an assist, and Shannon Harrell added four goals and two assists to lead North Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.
Amber Bonds and Anah Amaya each scored twice, and Olivia Vallejo and Dani Velez once for the Wolverines (1–2). Bonds had two) assists and Vallejo one.
Goalie Amy Iglesias-Duenas registered eight saves for North Stafford, which visits Massaponax on Thursday.
Scoring for Brooke Point were Molly Steffens, Janiya Rourk and Katie Anderson.
RIVERBEND 15, STAFFORD 8
Sydney Ulmer and Aliana McCoy led the Indians with two goals each, with Ulmer also providing two assists. Savannah Russett, Jordan Fitzgerald, Elsa Da Silva and Nicole Allen also contributed one goal each.
JAMES MONROE 13, FAUQUIER 4
Evie Berkman made 11 saves in goal for James Monroe, while Ciaran Cubbage had three goals and Katie Fidler added two goals and three assists to lead a balanced attack.
Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets included Nellie Kate Dameron with two goals and two assists; Lillian Hutcherson with two goals and one assist; Sally Beringer and Grace Maynard with a goal and two assists each; Taylor Hough and Angelina Baldwin with a goal and an assist each; and Celia Constantine with two assists and 10 ground balls.
BOYS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 16, STAFFORD 1
Grant Messick had five goals and Camden Carter four to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Bears included Nasir Smith with three goals, Mason Amelung with four assists, Evan Maliszewski with five ground balls and Logan Eastman, who won 15 of 17 faceoffs.
FAUQUIER 23, JAMES MONROE 6
Luke Dumont had three goals and one assists, while Jake Wack also tallied three goals for James Monroe.
Sam Dumont had three assists, goalie Trey Paroongsup registered 19 saves and Neal Kinnard collected seven ground balls for the Yellow Jackets.
BROOKE POINT 17, NORTH STAFFORD 9
Christian Leap led the Black–Hawks with eight goals and three assists and Matt Harris contributed four goals and two assists to help earn a win against the Wolverines.
COLONIAL FORGE 18, MASSAPONAX 3
Aiden Desmond and Daniel Merida each had four goals and A.J. Riley contributed four assists, also winning 14 out of 16 faceoffs. to help the Eagles (3–2) get a Commonwealth District win.
In their first varsity action, Jaylen McIntyre made one save and Kevin Mcgowen scored for Colonial Forge (3–2).
Chase Callan, Diego Sanchez, and Cooper Callan contributed one goal each for the Panthers.
GIRLS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 9, CAROLINE 0
Singles: Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Lydia Tillapaugh 8-2; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Hanna Pettigrew 8-2; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Marela Luciano 8-1; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Alisa Rachanow 8-0; Ana Heller (JM) d. Kelly Farmer 8-0; Nicole Weber (JM) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-0.
Doubles: DuPuy/McDermott (JM) d. Tillapaugh/ Pettigrew 8-1; Margaret Rowe/Kingsley (JM) d. d. Luciano/Rachanow 8-2; Hollis Glancey/Addi Gleason (JM) d. Farmer/Hernandez 8-1.
COURTLAND 7, EASTERN VIEW 2
Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Mac Watkins 10-2; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Elle Castro 10-6; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Ainsley Ayers 10-2; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Evil Bittle 10-2; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Ava Conway 10-3; Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Alyssa Kitts 10-8.
Doubles: McCoy/Castro (EV) d. Watkins/Shea 10-4; Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Ayers/Bittle 10-0; Holt/Holt (Ct) d. Kendall Ritorski/Taylor Martron 10-0.
Next Match: The Cougars (6-1, 6-1) visit Caroline on Wednesday.
MASSAPONAX 9, BROOKE POINT 0
Singles: Abby Cinco (M) d. Abby Tivin 10-2; Brooke Hyldahl (M) d. Victoria Rios 11-10 (7-4); Grace Burner (M) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10-3; Josie Brewster (M) d. Gloria Johnson 10-3; Miranda Parrish d. Paige Gillespie 10-0; Mia Newell (M) d. Cheyanne Smith 10-1.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (M) d. Williams/Johnson 8-2; Burner/Brewster (M) d. Rios/Smith 8-1; Ailish Connell/Parrish (M) d. Gillespie/Olivia Ohleger 10-1.
BOYS TENNIS
EASTERN VIEW 6, COURTLAND 3
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Bryce Johnson 8-1; 2. Gabe Avelino (Ct) d. Joey Galvin 8-5; Julius Ferlazzo (EV) d. Garrett Erikson 8-0; Jason Manne (EV) d. Colin Friend 8-0; Morgan Kidd (EV) d. Alex Storen 8-3; Jack Fincher (EV) d. Gabe Sides 8-0.
Doubles: Leonard/Avelino (Ct) d. Johnson/Ferlazzo 8-5; Galvin/Manne (EV) d. Erikson/Friend 8-3; Kidd/Zack Lennox (EV) d. Storen/Sides 8-0.
Next match: The Cougars (5-2) host Caroline on Wednesday.
CHANCELLOR 5, KING GEORGE 4
Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Silas Lacey 8-0; Max Freitag (KG) d. Evan Gaulard 8-4; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Noah Buckwalter 8-1; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Chase Lindal 8-6; Alex Blair (Ch) d. Roger Scaife 8-4; Kevin Myers (KG) d. JP Clark 8-2.
Doubles: Umbergre/Freitag (KG) d. Lacey/Ransom 8-3; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Buckwalter/Lindal 8-1; Blair/Aviel Hondoy (Ch) d. Myers/Kenneth Chan 8-7 (8-6).
COLONIAL FORGE 5, STAFFORD 4
Singles: Nesta Fletcher (St) d. Gabe Gillespie 10-5; Boone Orton (CF) d. Sam Emerson 10-2; Henry Melson (St) d. Jake Porzeinski 10-6; Luke Osleger (St) d. Josh Addis 10-2; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Jakob Oldendick 10-8; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Robert Kohlhaas 10-7.
Doubles: Fletcher/Melson (St) d. Gillespie/Porzeinski 10-8; Orton/Addis (CF) d. Oldendick/Jayrod Dela Cruz 10-4; Putney/Stratton (CF) d. Jahrome Fletcher/Oliver Lambert 10-8.