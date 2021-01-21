High school sports roundup: Caroline track teams prevail in Battlefield District meet

The Caroline boys and girls track teams swept both meets against visiting Courtland and James Monroe on Thursday.
The Cavaliers girls scored 37 points to finish ahead of the Cougars (35) and Yellow Jackets (18). On the boys side, Caroline (59) topped Courtland (51) an James Monroe (3).
Caroline visits Courtland on Tuesday.
BOYS
55 meters: 1. Maurice Howard (Ct) 6.90; 300: 1. Maurice Howard (Ct) 38.17; 500: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 1:11.72; 1000: Brendan Nave (Ct) 2:54.87; 1600: 1. Matthew Stretton (Ct) 5:15.03; 3200: 1. Christian Reid (Ct) 10:44.55; 55 hurdles: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 9.56; 1600 relay: 1. Courtland 5:33.51; 3200 relay: 1. Courtland 11:50.15.
High jump: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 19-9; Triple jump: 1. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 39-0; Shot put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 57-0.75.
GIRLS
55 meters: 1. Tatia Battiste (JM) 7.84; 300: 1. Tatia Battiste (JM) 43.85; 500: 1. Vaughn-Taylor Cantu (Ct) 1:56.89; 1000: 1. Delaney Holloran (Ct) 3:52.97; 1600: 1. Paige Stevens (Ct) 6:43.24; 55 hurdles: 1. Kennedy Flynn (JM) 8.71; 3200 relay: 1. Courtland 11:50.15.
High jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 4-2; Pole vault: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 3-6; Long jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 15-3; Triple jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 28-7; Shot put: 1. Layanna Hayes (Ca) 21-7.
WRESTLING
RIVERBEND 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 12
Visiting Riverbend handed Mountain View a comfortable defeat in Commonwealth District action.
On Saturday, the Bears host Stafford and Wildcats visit Colonial Forge.
182: Jacob Wright (Rb) p. Assem Chew 4:14; 195: Jake Grasso (Rb) p. Jackson Ellis 2:27); 220: Aidan Etcho (Rb) won by forfeit; 285: Jeffrey Cheeseman (Rb) won by forfeit; 106: Nick Sanders (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Nathan Gipson (Rb) d. Geoff Whelan 4-0; 120: Ben Mienert (MV) p. Santiago Morales 1:59; 126: Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) d. Dalton Arce 5-2; 132: Zachary Turner (Rb) p. Ethan Heitchew 5:35; 138: Zachary Ortega (Rb) p. Elijah Beltran 5:09; 145: Noah Taylor (Rb) md. Charles Hines 8-0; 152: Nathaniel Taylor (Rb) p. Nick Howe 4:23; 160: Logan Eastman (Rb) p. Alian Rahman 4:55; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) d. Joseph Scarfe 2-1.
Wednesday’s result
BOYS BASKETBALL
STAFFORD 50, MASSAPONAX 39
Nicholas Belako scores 17 points and Joshua Wallace added 15 to help lead visiting Stafford to a Commonwealth District win on Wednesday night.
Dalen Ainsworth scored 15 points for lead Massaponax, which visits Brooke Point on Friday.
|Stafford
|7
|15
|12
|16
|—
|50
|Massaponax
|6
|12
|12
|9
|—
|39