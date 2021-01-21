 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Caroline track teams prevail in Battlefield District meet
High school sports roundup: Caroline track teams prevail in Battlefield District meet

The Caroline boys and girls track teams swept both meets against visiting Courtland and James Monroe on Thursday.

The Cavaliers girls scored 37 points to finish ahead of the Cougars (35) and Yellow Jackets (18). On the boys side, Caroline (59) topped Courtland (51) an James Monroe (3).

Caroline visits Courtland on Tuesday.

BOYS

55 meters: 1. Maurice Howard (Ct) 6.90; 300: 1. Maurice Howard (Ct) 38.17; 500: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 1:11.72; 1000: Brendan Nave (Ct) 2:54.87; 1600: 1. Matthew Stretton (Ct) 5:15.03; 3200: 1. Christian Reid (Ct) 10:44.55; 55 hurdles: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 9.56; 1600 relay: 1. Courtland 5:33.51; 3200 relay: 1. Courtland 11:50.15.
High jump: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 19-9; Triple jump: 1. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 39-0; Shot put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 57-0.75.

GIRLS

55 meters: 1. Tatia Battiste (JM) 7.84; 300: 1. Tatia Battiste (JM) 43.85; 500: 1. Vaughn-Taylor Cantu (Ct) 1:56.89; 1000: 1. Delaney Holloran (Ct) 3:52.97; 1600: 1. Paige Stevens (Ct) 6:43.24; 55 hurdles: 1. Kennedy Flynn (JM) 8.71; 3200 relay: 1. Courtland 11:50.15.
High jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 4-2; Pole vault: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 3-6; Long jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 15-3; Triple jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 28-7; Shot put: 1. Layanna Hayes (Ca) 21-7.

WRESTLING

RIVERBEND 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 12

Visiting Riverbend handed Mountain View a comfortable defeat in Commonwealth District action.

On Saturday, the Bears host Stafford and Wildcats visit Colonial Forge.

182: Jacob Wright (Rb) p. Assem Chew 4:14; 195: Jake Grasso (Rb) p. Jackson Ellis 2:27); 220: Aidan Etcho (Rb) won by forfeit; 285: Jeffrey Cheeseman (Rb) won by forfeit; 106: Nick Sanders (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Nathan Gipson (Rb) d. Geoff Whelan 4-0; 120: Ben Mienert (MV) p. Santiago Morales 1:59; 126: Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) d. Dalton Arce 5-2; 132: Zachary Turner (Rb) p. Ethan Heitchew 5:35; 138: Zachary Ortega (Rb) p. Elijah Beltran 5:09; 145: Noah Taylor (Rb) md. Charles Hines 8-0; 152: Nathaniel Taylor (Rb) p. Nick Howe 4:23; 160: Logan Eastman (Rb) p. Alian Rahman 4:55; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) d. Joseph Scarfe 2-1.

Wednesday’s result

BOYS BASKETBALL

STAFFORD 50, MASSAPONAX 39

Nicholas Belako scores 17 points and Joshua Wallace added 15 to help lead visiting Stafford to a Commonwealth District win on Wednesday night.

Dalen Ainsworth scored 15 points for lead Massaponax, which visits Brooke Point on Friday.

Stafford   7   15   12   16   —   50
Massaponax   612129   —39
Stafford: Myles Smith 3, Ruben Velez 0, Joshua Wallace 15, Nicholas Futrell 0, Braxton Fuller 0, Austin O’Donnell 0, Tyler Turner 4, JaSante Thomas 6, Amari Moorer 5, Jh’anif Coles 0, Nicholas Belako 17. Totals: 18 10-17 50.
Massaponax: Kaiden Rosenbaum 5, Tyheem Kimble 3, Carson Pugh 0, Trevor Bennett 0, Dalen Ainsworth 15, Carlton Jacobs 0, Will Rivilesse 1, Ben Myers 11, Trey Floyd 0, Bryce Forrester 0, Franklin Aziegbe 0, David Smeteck 0, Dajean Johnson 4. Totals: 16 3-6 39.
3-pointers: Stafford 4 (Thomas 2, Smith, Wallace). Massaponax 4 (Rosenbaum, Kimble, Ainsworth, Myers).
