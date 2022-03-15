High school sports roundup: Chancellor blanks Liberty in baseball opener

Hunter Covill struck out nine batters in five shutout innings as Chancellor opened its baseball season with a 10-0 win over Liberty Tuesday night.

Covill also doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two. Kris Tuebner had three RBIs and Joe Smorto scored three times.

Chancellor travels to Fluvanna on Friday.

SOFTBALL

GOOCHLAND 2, CAROLINE 0

Madison Duke's two-run home run lifted Goochland over Caroline in both teams' season opener. Madison Taylor and Mya Gerber had two hits each for the Cavaliers.

Goochland 000 020 0 - 2 10 0

Caroline 000 000 0 - 0 9 0

Jasmine Price, CHELSEY FARTHING (4) and Brookelyn Green G. SHANNON and C. Dudley.

Monday's results

BOYS' SOCCER

W&L 1, BRUTON 0

Yahir Antunez scored from 20 yards out to give Washington & Lee a season-opening victory. Goalkeeper Alex Lopez made six saves and got defensive help from William Luzier, Robert Lopez and Richard Vargas.