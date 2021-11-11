 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Chancellor captures Region 4B crown
0 comments

High school sports roundup: Chancellor captures Region 4B crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chancellor rallied from a pair of one-set deficits to secure a 22-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19, 15-7 victory over host Atlee in the Region 4B championship on Wednesday night.

Anna Anderson totaled 37 kills and four blocks, while Rachel Margelos accumulated 39 assists and 15 digs to lead the Chargers (14-6).

Kendall Washington added nine kills, Hunter Wright supplies 19 digs, and Anastazja Arvan chipped in eight digs and four aces for Chancellor, which hosts Warhill in Saturday’s Class 4 state quarterfinals.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: Live Scoreboard
High School

High school football: Live Scoreboard

H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard... Get all your updates throughout the night right here. Check back regularly. Later tonight's once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert