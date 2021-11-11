High school sports roundup: Chancellor captures Region 4B crown

Chancellor rallied from a pair of one-set deficits to secure a 22-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19, 15-7 victory over host Atlee in the Region 4B championship on Wednesday night.
Anna Anderson totaled 37 kills and four blocks, while Rachel Margelos accumulated 39 assists and 15 digs to lead the Chargers (14-6).
Kendall Washington added nine kills, Hunter Wright supplies 19 digs, and Anastazja Arvan chipped in eight digs and four aces for Chancellor, which hosts Warhill in Saturday’s Class 4 state quarterfinals.
