High school sports roundup: Chancellor hockey remains undefeated

Massaponax (14-9) will travel to Stafford on Thursday for a Commonwealth District match.

STAFFORD 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Gabby Meador had 17 kills to help Stafford get a convincing 25-23, 25-11, 25-17 Commonwealth District win.

Ina Aoelua added five aces and Kassi Menard 10 digs for the Indians (7-3), who host Massaponax on Thursday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1

The Wildcats earn the Commonwealth District victory 17-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 over the traveling Eagles.

Alaina Corbin had 40 assists and two kills in the victory, Nalani McBride had 13 digs and two aces, Lauren Nelson had 16 kills and six digs, Nella Bayard contributed 14 kills and seven digs, Claire Weise had seven kills and six digs, and Cristinia Diaz had five digs and four kills.

Mountain View (21-0) will host Brooke Point for Senior night on Thursday.

GOLF REGION 3B

Goochland’s Luke Manno won medalist honors with a 76 and Brentsville won the team title at 313 at Tuesday’s Region 3B championships at Mattaponi Springs.