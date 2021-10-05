High school sports roundup: Chancellor hockey remains undefeated

Ashley Coleman and Ella Newman scored Tuesday as Chancellor’s field hockey team remained undefeated with a 2–0 Battlefield District victory over visiting Courtland.
Chancellor (10–0) will travel to King George on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
JM 5, EASTERN VIEW 1
Kelsey Reviello’s two goals and one assist helped James Monroe top the Cyclones in a Battlefield District game.
Celie Constantine had a goal and an assisted for the Yellow Jackets, and Lillian Hutcherson and Grace Maynard also scored.
Miller Haught scored for the Cyclones, assisted by Mia Hutchinson. Alicia Loveless made seven saves and Amiya Brenna two.
Sam Black had one save for James Monroe, which hosts Culpeper on Thursday.
STAFFORD 5, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Camryn DeLeva led the Indians with two goals and two assists to help defeat the Wolverines on the road in a Commonwealth District match.
Madison Patton and Olivia Stocks each contribuited a goal and an assist, Lauren Doty had one goal, and Skylar Duffy contributed one assist.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, COLONIAL FORGE 0
The Wildcats earn the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Eagles.
Kat Druiett contributed one goal and one assist, Gina SLupek had two assists, and Sierra Crews, Alivia Boatwright, and Lillie Stockham each scored a goal.
Mountain View (10-2) will host Brooke Point on Thursday for a Commonwealth District match.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 0
The Cougars defeated the Chargers 25–19, 25–19, 25–18 in a Battlefiled District match.
Claire Conway led the Cougar attack with 11 kills, Kiyah Lewis had six kills and five blocks, and Chloe Rose added 23 assists.
MASSAPONAX 3, BROOKE POINT 0
The Panthers go on the road and defeat the Black-Hawks in three straight sets 25-17, 25-12, 25-23.
Abi Russell contributed 12 assists, Regan Shanahan had 15 digs, Carlie Clemens added eight kills and seven digs, and Olivia Yakabousli contributed six kills and six digs in the Commonwealth District win on Tuesday.
Hayden Ayers contributed 10 assists, Ashley Lingerman added 10 digs and Lilly Howard had nine kills and eight digs for Brooke Point who falls to 3-14 on the season.
Massaponax (14-9) will travel to Stafford on Thursday for a Commonwealth District match.
STAFFORD 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Gabby Meador had 17 kills to help Stafford get a convincing 25-23, 25-11, 25-17 Commonwealth District win.
Ina Aoelua added five aces and Kassi Menard 10 digs for the Indians (7-3), who host Massaponax on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
The Wildcats earn the Commonwealth District victory 17-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 over the traveling Eagles.
Alaina Corbin had 40 assists and two kills in the victory, Nalani McBride had 13 digs and two aces, Lauren Nelson had 16 kills and six digs, Nella Bayard contributed 14 kills and seven digs, Claire Weise had seven kills and six digs, and Cristinia Diaz had five digs and four kills.
Mountain View (21-0) will host Brooke Point for Senior night on Thursday.
GOLF REGION 3B
Goochland’s Luke Manno won medalist honors with a 76 and Brentsville won the team title at 313 at Tuesday’s Region 3B championships at Mattaponi Springs.
Culpeper’s Nathan Amos was the Battlefield District’s top finisher, placing 18th with an 87. James Monroe’s Palmer Van Zant tied for 20th with an 89.
Team scores: 1. Brentsville 313; 2. Meridian 324; 3. Goochland 330; 4. Maggie Walker 337; 5. Manassas Park 347; 6. William Monroe 363; 7. James Monroe 378; 8. Skyline 394; 9. Culpeper 397; 10. Warren County 448; 11. Caroline 468.
Monday’s results
GOLF
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge’s Makayla Grubb won medalist honors and helped the Eagles qualify for the Class 6 state tournament at Monday’s Region 6B tournament at Forest Green.
Grubb shot a 1-over-par 73 to edge Freedom-South Riding’s Rishi Sundaresan by one stroke for medalist honors. The Eagles finished with a 313 team total, five shots behind team champion Freedom and three better than third-place Battlefield, to earn one of two team spots in the state tournament, scheduled Oct. 12 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Matt Hartley shot a 77, Mia Skaggs an 80 and A.J. Hartley an 83 for Colonial Forge. Will Calder (98) and Sam Calder (99) also participated for the Eagles.
Team scores: 1. Freedom-South Riding 308; 2. Colonial Forge 313; 3. Battlefield 316; 4. John Champe 332; 5. Gainesville 354; 6. Colgan 355; 7. Woodbridge 380; 8. Potomac 454.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 2
Alaina Corbin compiled 57 assists and along with eight digs to help Mountain View earn a 25–23, 17–25, 28–26, 23–25. 15–9 Commonwealth District win.
Other contributors for the Wildcats (20–0, 7–0) were Nella Bayard with 20 kills and 15 digs; Lauren Nelson with 14 kills and eight digs; Cristina Diaz with 12 kills and three aces; and Nalani McBride with 21 digs.
Mountain View hosts Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
MASSAPONAX 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Carlie Clements had 12 kills and 11 digs in the Panthers’ 22–25, 25–20, 25–23, 25–18 Commonwealth District win.
Olivia Yakabouski added seven kills, four aces and 14 digs for Massaponax. Reagan Shanahan had 13 digs and four aces; Reagan Mangum had eight kills and Gracen King 12 assists.
Allison Spittal had 14 kills and 15 digs for the Wolverines. Saige Thibodaux added 13 kills and 16 digs; Gracie Mae Griffen also had 16 digs; and Grace Kruzel distributed 31 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 4, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Sierra Crews and Julie Snow scored the goals for the Wildcats (9–2), which were the first two allowed by the Indians all season. Cat Druiett and Sophia Marquez assisted the scores.