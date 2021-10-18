High school sports roundup: Chancellor holds off King George for Battlefield District win

Anna Anderson totaled 31 kills, 10 digs and three blocks to help Chancellor escape for a 25-23, 25-23, 20–25, 24–26, 15-13 Battlefield District volleyball win against King George on Monday night.

Kendall Washington supplied 19 kills and six blocks, Rachel Margelos amassed 46 assists and 22 digs, and Hunter Wright chipped in 22 digs for the Chargers (6-5), who visit James Monroe on Tuesday.

King George (14-6, 8-3) was led by Madison Carlile with 50 assists, 10 digs and four aces, and Bri Ellis with 17 kills, 16 digs, four blocks and four aces.

Other leaders for the Foxes, who visit Courtland Tuesday, were Ella Indseth with seven kills and two kills; Sydney Schrader with 13 kills and two aces; Abby Greenwood with 24 digs and three aces; and Ryleigh Lewis with 19 digs, six kills and four aces for the Foxes.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Claire Conway had eight aces and six kills to help Courtland get a 25–20, 25–13, 25–17 Battlefield District win.

Kiyah Lewis added seven kills, while Chole Rose totaled 16 assists and eight digs for the Cougars (14–9), who host King George on Tuesday.