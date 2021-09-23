High school sports roundup: Chancellor tops James Monroe in Battlefield District showdown

King George (4-4) hosts the 7th Annual Varsity Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

CHANCELLOR 3, JAMES MONROE 1

Teagan Thompson lead James Monroe with nin assists, four aces, four kills and four digs, but Chancellor was able to get a 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14 Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets were Mariah Willams with six digs and four kills; Jordan Carter with 11 digs, five kills and two aces; and Olivia Coulon with 25 digs.

RIVERBEND 3, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Zoe Topper had 15 kills, 16 digs and four aces; and Allie Lach supplied 12 kills, 19 digs and four aces to help visiting Riverbend took home a 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14 Commonwealth District win.

Other leaders for the Bears were Daisy Pentorn with 41 assists and Trinity Lamberton with 25 digs.

Maya Tillman totaled 12 kills and five blocks for North Stafford, and Saige Thibodaux added 15 digs, two aces and a kill.

Gracie Mae Griffin amasses 34 digs for the Wolverines (3-3), who play in the King George Tournament on Saturday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, STAFFORD 2