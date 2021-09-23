High school sports roundup: Chancellor tops James Monroe in Battlefield District showdown

Chancellor remained undefeated on the hockey field this season, shutting out previously unbeaten rival James Monroe 2-0 in Battlefield District action Thursday night.
Ellie Byram and Lindsey Loar scored for the Chargers (6-0, 5-0), who beat the Yellow Jackets (8-1, 6-1) for the first time since 2013.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 8, COVENANT 0
Brooke Sims had three goals and one assist to help Fredericksburg Academy topple visiting Covenant 8-0 in nonconference field hockey action on Thursday.
Izzy Larimore added two goals and two helpers, with Ashley Luce notching on goal and one assists for the Falcons (4-0). Also getting on the scoresheet were Sage Flynn and Hope Amberger with a goal each, Anika Luce with three assists and Charlotte Dreaey with one.
STAFFORD 6, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Olivia Stocks tallied three goals and Camryn DeLeva two to lead the Stafford attack in a 6-0 Commonwealth District win.
Madison Patton scored the Indians other goal, with Skylar Duffy, Carter Furrow and Lauren Doty supplying assists.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MASSAPONAX 0
The Wildcats earn the victory over the visiting Panthers in a Commonwealth District match.
Meghan Hyatt and Alivia Boatwright tallied a goal in the win on Thursday.
Mountain View (8-0) will play in a match of the unbeatens on Tuesday against Stafford.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, MASSAPONAX 2
The Wildcats defeat the Panthers 12-25, 25-23, 17-25, 35-33, 15-13, in a match that set a new team record for Massaponax.
As a team the Panthers recorded 101 digs. Alexis Rogers contributed 30 digs, Gracen King added 49 assists, Carlie Clements had 22 kills and 18 digs, and Reagan Mangum added 10 kills and six blocks.
Massaponax (6-5) will travel to King George Saturday to play in the 7th Annual Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
KING GEORGE 3, COURTLAND 2
The Foxes defeated the Cougars in a Battlefield District match 25-27, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Bri Ellis led King George with 18 kills, six blocks, and eight digs. Madison Carlile had 32 assists, 15 digs, and three aces while Abby Greenwood added 24 digs.
Kiyah Lewis contributed 10 kills and eight blocks for Courtland and Claire Conway added 10 kills.
King George (4-4) hosts the 7th Annual Varsity Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
CHANCELLOR 3, JAMES MONROE 1
Teagan Thompson lead James Monroe with nin assists, four aces, four kills and four digs, but Chancellor was able to get a 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets were Mariah Willams with six digs and four kills; Jordan Carter with 11 digs, five kills and two aces; and Olivia Coulon with 25 digs.
RIVERBEND 3, NORTH STAFFORD 2
Zoe Topper had 15 kills, 16 digs and four aces; and Allie Lach supplied 12 kills, 19 digs and four aces to help visiting Riverbend took home a 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14 Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Bears were Daisy Pentorn with 41 assists and Trinity Lamberton with 25 digs.
Maya Tillman totaled 12 kills and five blocks for North Stafford, and Saige Thibodaux added 15 digs, two aces and a kill.
Gracie Mae Griffin amasses 34 digs for the Wolverines (3-3), who play in the King George Tournament on Saturday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, STAFFORD 2
Gabby Meador had 26 kills for Stafford, but Colonial Forge handed the Indians their first loss of the season, 17-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-12, 15-7.
Jada Williams added 19 assists and Skylar Sullivan with 16 for Stafford (5-1), which hosts Mountain View n Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
JAMES MONROE VS. CAROLINE
Caroline’s Anton Jones won the boys race, but James Monroe edged the Cavaliers for the team win at Pratt Park.
Caroline did not have enough runners for a team score in the girls meet.
Boys: 1. Anton Jones (Ca) 19:34, 2. Dominic Kittle (Ca) 19:38, 3. Elliot Van Vorst (JM) 19:41, 4. Jason Stinchcomb (JM) 19:50, 5. Jack McCarthy (JM) 19:54.
Girls: 1. Isabel Whitman (JM) 22:44, 2. Cecelia Lucas (JM) 22:52, 3. Kaitlyn Koch (CA) 23:49, 4. Danica Sale (CA) 24:16, 5. Stella Hensley (JM) 25:18.
Wednesday’s result
VOLLEYBALL
RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Allison Lach had 12 kills, eight digs and two aces, and Alyssa McCloskey contributed 11 kills to help Riverbend get a 25-8, 25-21, 25-20 CommonwealthDistrict win on Wednesday.
Other standouts for the Bears were Peri Linterman with seven kills, while Daisy Pentorn had 17 assists and Dahlia Miller 15.
Tuesday’s result
FOOTBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 24, FRANKLIN 8
Shawn Johnson scored twice in the first quarter to help visiting Colonial Beach build a 24-0 halftime lead en route to a make-up game win
The Drifters’ defense also stood out, holding Franklin to just 48 yards of total offense.
|Colonial Beach
|16
|8
|0
|0
|—
|24
|Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|8
|—
|8