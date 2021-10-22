High school sports roundup: Chancellor tops James Monroe in dramatic fashion for Battlefield tournament title

The Chancellor and James Monroe field hockey teams left it all on the field in another classic matchup between the top two teams in the Battlefield District.

This one took some extra time to find a winner. Two overtimes periods and 11 rounds of 1-v-1 tiebreakers to be exact before the Chargers (16–1) came out on top to capture the district tournament title.

After the first two rounds of five shooters, the tiebreaker switches to a sudden-victory format. Chancellor goalie Regan Bestick opened up the 11th round with a save, then twin sister Kaitlyn put away her opportunity for the win.

Regan Bestick, who finished with nine saves through regulation and overtime, set up the winning moment after saving seven straight 1-v-1 tiebreaker attempts by the Yellow Jackets (15–3).

After the game went into halftime scoreless, Celie Constantine scored in the third quarter to give JM a 1–0 lead.

Chancellor's Ella Newman leveled it at 1–1 midway through the fourth quarter, putting away a pass from Lindsey Loar.

The first tiebreaker round ended 3–3, and it remained that way through the second set of five shooters, setting up the Bestick sisters' for their winning moments.