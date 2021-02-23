High school sports roundup: Class 4 state swim championships, Region 4 track and field

Courtland sophomore Asher Joseph won the girls’ 100-yard freestyle race and finished second in the 50 free at Tuesday’s VHSL Class 4 state swimming championships in Christiansburg.
Joseph touched the wall in 53.09 seconds in the 100 free after placing second in the 50 (24.70) behind winner Andrea Leng of Blacksburg (24.04). The Cougars’ Tessa Campbell also finished seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:12.15) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.45), helping Courtland finish fifth in the team standings.
King George senior Jenna Kapp placed fourth in both the 100 butterfly (58.76) and 100 backstroke (58.72). Teammate Sarah Green was fourth in the 50 free (25.36) to help the Foxes finish sixth as a team.
King George’s girls were second (1:41.85) and Courtland’s third (1:45.09) in the 200 free relay.
King George senior Jimmy Granger was state runner-up in the boys’ 500 freestyle (4:48.18) and added an seventh-place finish in the 200 IM (2:02.80). Spotsylvania’s Nicholas Pacheck placed seventh (2:02.03) in the IM. The Foxes also got an eighth-place finish from freshman Malachi Caballero (1:02.96) in the 100 breast.
Chancellor freshman Kyle Peck finished third in the boys’ 100 back (51.74) and fourth in the boys’ 100 butterfly (52.24), with Courtland’s Nate Puchalski sixth (53.03). Courtland’s Tristan Loesche was sixth in the 100 free (49.58).
TRACK AND FIELD
REGION 4B MEET
Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter and Caroline’s Zadok Laryea each won two events at Tuesday’s Region 4B meet at Louisa.
Carter claimed the long jump (16–5.25) and triple jump (35-6) and also placed second at 55 meters (7.82), helping the host Lions finish second in the girls’ team standings behind Hanover. Laryea won the boys’ long (20–9.75) and triple jumps (42–7).
Other local events winners included Courtland’s Jackson Vollbrecht (boys’ shot put); Spotsylvania’s Jon Collins (boys’ high jump); Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert (boys’ 1,600) and Chloe Fritz (girls’ pole vault) and Eastern View’s Kelly Doherty (girls’ high jump).
The Class 4 state meet will be held Monday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Hanover 123; 2. Louisa 102; 3. Monacan 64; 6. King George 45; 7. Eastern View 33; 8. Courtland 23; 9. Caroline 19; 12. Chancellor 8; 13. Orange 6; 14. Spotsylvania 1.
High jump: 1. Kelly Doherty (EV) 4–10; 2. Chloe Fritz (Lou) 4–10; 3. Arianna Colson (Org) 4–8; 4. Emma Filkoski (KG) 4–8; 5. Hannah Werth (EV) 4–6; 6. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 4–4.
Long jump: 1. Dezmajia Carter (Lou) 16–5.25; 3. Jaidyn Ferguson (Car) 15–5.75; 5. Werth (EV) 15–5; 6. Madison Chandler (Lou) 14–4.5.
Triple jump: 1. Carter (Lou) 35–6; 3. Ferguson (Car) 31–11.75; 5. Doherty (EV) 31–6.25.
Shot put: 1. Rachael Turner (Han) 37–1; 2. Alicia Woolfolk (Lou) 34–1; 3. Kyla Gee (EV) 33–7.5.
Pole vault: 1. Fritz (Lou) 8–6; 3. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 8–0; 5. Riely Smith (Lou) 7–6.
55 meters: 1. Khia Holloway (Han) 7.57; 2. Carter (Lou) 7.82; 3. Ferguson (Car) 7.87.
55 hurdles: 1. Ziarre McNeill (Dinwiddie) 9.13; 4. Olivia Hurley (Lou) 9.70.
300: 1. Holloway (Han) 44.07; 2. Isabella Marulli (Chan) 44.90; 3. Miller (Ct) 45.02; 6. Katie Ward (KG) 45.68.
500: 1. Autum Just (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 1:29.41; 3. Maddox Pleasants (Lou) 1:31.46; 4. Julianna LaRosa (EV) 1:32.08; 6, Molly Watson (KG) 1:33.37.
1,000: 1. Abby Hughes (Mechanicsville) 3:23.05; 6. Delaney Holloran (Ct) 3:53.48.
1,600: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 5:17.20; 6. Paige Stevens (Ct) 6:32.14.
3,200: 1. Crytser (Han) 11:15.88; 4. Kennedy Harris (Lou) 12:52.58.
800 relay: 1. Monacan 1:53.14; 3. Louisa 1:57.47; 5. King George 2:04.22.
1,600 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 4:38.11; 2. King George 4:42.06; 3. Louisa 4:49.74.
3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 10:59.13; 2. King George 11:02.68; 5. Courtland 11:34.43.
BOYS MEET