High school sports roundup: Class 4 state swim championships, Region 4 track and field

Courtland sophomore Asher Joseph won the girls’ 100-yard freestyle race and finished second in the 50 free at Tuesday’s VHSL Class 4 state swimming championships in Christiansburg.

Joseph touched the wall in 53.09 seconds in the 100 free after placing second in the 50 (24.70) behind winner Andrea Leng of Blacksburg (24.04). The Cougars’ Tessa Campbell also finished seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:12.15) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.45), helping Courtland finish fifth in the team standings.

King George senior Jenna Kapp placed fourth in both the 100 butterfly (58.76) and 100 backstroke (58.72). Teammate Sarah Green was fourth in the 50 free (25.36) to help the Foxes finish sixth as a team.

King George’s girls were second (1:41.85) and Courtland’s third (1:45.09) in the 200 free relay.

King George senior Jimmy Granger was state runner-up in the boys’ 500 freestyle (4:48.18) and added an seventh-place finish in the 200 IM (2:02.80). Spotsylvania’s Nicholas Pacheck placed seventh (2:02.03) in the IM. The Foxes also got an eighth-place finish from freshman Malachi Caballero (1:02.96) in the 100 breast.