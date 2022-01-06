 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Colonial Beach opens district play with win.
0 Comments

High school sports roundup: Colonial Beach opens district play with win.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cynari Davis had 18 rebounds for the Colonial Beach girls basketball team in a Northern Neck District home win on Thursday night.

The Drifters visit King & Queen on Monday.

Lancaster33   621   —33
Colonial Beach   16   105   12   —   43
Lancaster: A. Ball 0, A. Brown 4, A. Ball 16, S. Wilson 0, J. Curry 13, B. Johnson 0, A. Franklin 0. Totals: 12 6-12 33.
Colonial Beach (1-6, 1-0): L. Phillips 7, C. Royall 0, K. Franks 6, C. Davis 4, C. Davis 11, C. Bowler 9, A. Michalicek 0, J. McGinniss 4, K. Bushrod 0, C. Davis 2. Totals 17 9-18 43.
Three-pointers: Lancaster 3 (Ball 2, Curry). CB: none.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert