High school sports roundup: Colonial Beach opens district play with win.

Cynari Davis had 18 rebounds for the Colonial Beach girls basketball team in a Northern Neck District home win on Thursday night.
The Drifters visit King & Queen on Monday.
|Lancaster
|3
|3
|6
|21
|—
|33
|Colonial Beach
|16
|10
|5
|12
|—
|43
Lancaster: A. Ball 0, A. Brown 4, A. Ball 16, S. Wilson 0, J. Curry 13, B. Johnson 0, A. Franklin 0. Totals: 12 6-12 33.
Colonial Beach (1-6, 1-0): L. Phillips 7, C. Royall 0, K. Franks 6, C. Davis 4, C. Davis 11, C. Bowler 9, A. Michalicek 0, J. McGinniss 4, K. Bushrod 0, C. Davis 2. Totals 17 9-18 43.
Three-pointers: Lancaster 3 (Ball 2, Curry). CB: none.
