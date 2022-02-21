High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge girls, boys fall in regionals

Colonial Forge’s basketball teams both saw their seasons end with road losses in the Region 6B quarterfinals Monday night. The Eagles’ girls fell 52–39 at Patriot, while the boys lost 73–43 at Battlefield.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON & LEE 75, ESSEX 44

Brandon Washington had 25 points to help Washington & Lee cruise to a Northern Neck District win.

Chris Lee added 14 points for the Eagles, who visit Rappahannock in Tuesday’s Region 1A quarterfinals.

Kamren Robinson scored 13 points to lead Essex, which visits Chincoteague in Tuesday’s regionals.

Essex 10 12 12 10 — 44 Washington & Lee 18 14 19 24 — 75

Essex (11-5): Tre’Vaughn Ball 9, Dorian Harris 4, Tommy Adams 2, Gavin Stone 3, Tyler Clark 4, Dalyn Taylor 6, Kamren Robinson 13, Ashton Coleman 3, Mekhia Allen 0. Totals: 16 10-23 44.

Washington & Lee (13-6): Vaughn Harris 10, Jaylen Campbell 0, Brandon Washington 25, Jordan Saunders 4, Chris Lee 14, David Churchhill 2, Zomari Sutton 7, Kevin Ellis 4, Hayden Dove 3, Kyhreke Smith 0, Frederick Oliver 7. Totals: 20 33-49 75.

3-pointers: Essex 2 (Ball, Stone). WL 2 (Sutton, Oliver).

Saturday's results

TRACK AND FIELD

Louisa's Dezmajia Carter won two events at Saturday's Region 4D track meet in Salem.

Carter captured the girls' 55 meters (7.59) and triple jump (36-1.5). She also placed third in the long jump (16-7.5). Louisa also won the girls' 800 relay (1:52.79) and got a second-placed finish from freshman Taylor Waddy in the shot put (30-4.75).

Louisa senior Nicholas Emmert won the boys' 1,600 (4:18.49) and placed fourth in the 1,000 (2:43.11), one place behind teammate William Moore (2:42.84).

The VHSL Class 4 state championships will be held Feb. 28 and March 1 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.