High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge remains unbeaten with win over Massaponax

Paityn Walker had 29 assists, five kills, 10 kills and three aces as Colonial Forge’s undefeated volleyball team swept visiting Massaponax 25–21, 25–18, 25–22 on Wednesday night.

Baylie Ostvig registered 10 kills and 15 digs for the Eagles (4–0), while Sarah Eltablyhi had a team-high 28 digs.

Colonial Forge will visit Stafford on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1

Gabby Neador had 18 kills and seven digs to hep visiting Stafford recover after dropping to first set to bring home a 16–25, 25–22, 25–19, 25–20 Commonwealth District win.

Kylee Thomas added seven kills and 11 digs for the Indians (2–2), who host Mountain View on Thursday.

Riverbend was led by Mallory Burns with seven kills, Angela Potts with six kills and seven aces, Jordan O’Dell with 13 digs, and Kaeyln McDaniel with 19 assists and 13 digs.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0