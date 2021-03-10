High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge remains unbeaten with win over Massaponax

Paityn Walker had 29 assists, five kills, 10 kills and three aces as Colonial Forge’s undefeated volleyball team swept visiting Massaponax 25–21, 25–18, 25–22 on Wednesday night.
Baylie Ostvig registered 10 kills and 15 digs for the Eagles (4–0), while Sarah Eltablyhi had a team-high 28 digs.
Colonial Forge will visit Stafford on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1
Gabby Neador had 18 kills and seven digs to hep visiting Stafford recover after dropping to first set to bring home a 16–25, 25–22, 25–19, 25–20 Commonwealth District win.
Kylee Thomas added seven kills and 11 digs for the Indians (2–2), who host Mountain View on Thursday.
Riverbend was led by Mallory Burns with seven kills, Angela Potts with six kills and seven aces, Jordan O’Dell with 13 digs, and Kaeyln McDaniel with 19 assists and 13 digs.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Saige Thibodeaux amassed 11 kills, 10 digs and four aces, while Alayna Woodall contributed 12 digs and Gracie Mae Griffin 10 to lead the defensive effort in visiting North Stafford’s 25–14, 25–22, 25–17 Commonwealth District win.
Ashley Blackwell added seven kills, and Gabby Figueroa had seven kills and three blocks for the Wolverines (2–2), who entertain Massaponax on Thursday.
Lilly Howard had seven digs and two kills, and Taiyanna Terrell totaled five blocks for Brooke Point (0–5), which hosts Riverbend on Thursday.
Tuesday’s results
FIELD HOCKEY
COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 2
Markhiah Coleman’s second goal of the game in the fourth quarter lifted the Cougars to a Battlefield District win over the Chargers.
Chloe Davis assisted on both of Coleman’s goals. Ellie Holt also scored for Courtland on an assist from Kelsie Ashwood.
Ashley Coleman and Kylie Dwyer scored for Chancellor. Kaitlyn Bestick and Ella Newman had assists.