High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge remains unbeaten

Paityn Walker amassed 29 assists, eight digs, six aces and five kills to help Colonial Forge remain unbeaten with a 25–20, 25–15, 25–14 Commonwealth District volleyball win on Tuesday night.

Other leaders for the Eagles (11–0) included Lucia Herold with eight aces and Helena Sidebotham with seven; Brooke Stafira with two blocks; Kayla Wallace with six kills; and Sarah Eltablyhi with 14 digs and Lauren Hyman with 11.

Isa Diaz had 20 assists, five digs and two 2aces for the Wildcats (8–3). Lauren Nelson added eight kills, Callie Knight added five digs and three aces, and Autumn Brown had eight digs.

VOLLEYBALL

CHANCELLOR 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Anna Anderson registered 15 kills, Sierra Patterson 11 and Kendall Washington nine in the Chargers’ 25–15, 25–17, 25–17 Battlefield District victory.

Tegan Thompson had five kills and two aces, Olivia Coulon added seven assists and two digs, and Alyssa Johnson tallied six digs for the Yellow Jackets.

Rachel Margelos added 26 assists and 20 digs for the Chargers (10–1), who host Courtland (10–1) on Thursday for the district championship.