High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge remains unbeaten

Paityn Walker amassed 29 assists, eight digs, six aces and five kills to help Colonial Forge remain unbeaten with a 25–20, 25–15, 25–14 Commonwealth District volleyball win on Tuesday night.
Other leaders for the Eagles (11–0) included Lucia Herold with eight aces and Helena Sidebotham with seven; Brooke Stafira with two blocks; Kayla Wallace with six kills; and Sarah Eltablyhi with 14 digs and Lauren Hyman with 11.
Isa Diaz had 20 assists, five digs and two 2aces for the Wildcats (8–3). Lauren Nelson added eight kills, Callie Knight added five digs and three aces, and Autumn Brown had eight digs.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Anna Anderson registered 15 kills, Sierra Patterson 11 and Kendall Washington nine in the Chargers’ 25–15, 25–17, 25–17 Battlefield District victory.
Tegan Thompson had five kills and two aces, Olivia Coulon added seven assists and two digs, and Alyssa Johnson tallied six digs for the Yellow Jackets.
Rachel Margelos added 26 assists and 20 digs for the Chargers (10–1), who host Courtland (10–1) on Thursday for the district championship.
COURTLAND 3, CAROLINE 0
Erin Flamm had 14 kills and eight assists in the Cougars’ 25–12, 25–18, 25–14 Battlefield District sweep.
Amanda Trapp added six kills and five aces, and Kylie Pickett had 24 assists and four aces.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Coach Rachel Goode of the Knights beats her own daughter, coach Seone Goode of the Cyclones 25–19, 25–12, 25–18.
Allison Newton had 10 kills, 11 digs, and five aces for the Knghts. Chloe Rose added 16 assists and Hannah Dildine had 11 digs.
MASSAPONAX 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Kimberly Dishman had 22 digs, Makayla Wonpat added eight kills, 12 digs and 15 dimes to help Massaponax picked up a 25–23, 25–15, 25–23 Commonwealth District win.
Mya Green contributed 16 assists and seven kills, while Grayson King supplied nine assists and five digs for the Panthers (8-3).
North Stafford was led by Gabby Figueroa 10 kills and five blocks, Gracie Mae Griffen with 14 digs and two aces, and Ashley Blackwell with six kills and two blocks.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 2, CHANCELLOR 0
Sarah Rigual scored one goal and assisted on the other as James Monroe edged Chancellor in a Battlefield District game.
Maddie Tierney also scored and Kelsey Reviello had an assist for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Sam Black made seven saves in the shutout.
Reagan Bestick had 13 saves for the Chargers.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Kat Druiett notched the winning goal for Mountain View with an assist from Alivia Boatwright in Commonwealth District action. The Wildcats visit Brooke Point on Wednesday.
Monday’s results
GOLF
COURTLAND 194, KING GEORGE 210
The Cougars’ Jack Hayden won medalist honors by 11 strokes with a 39 at Lee’s Hill.