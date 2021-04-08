High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge volleyball nets unbeaten season with three-set sweep of Stafford

Paityn Walker had 31 assists and 11 digs, and Baylie Ostvig supplied 12 kills, five digs and three aces to help Colonial Forge finish off an undefeated regular season with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 Commonwealth District volleyball win against Stafford on Thursday night.
Loren Bell added eight kills and Kayla Wallace seven, Helena Sidebotham had three aces, and Lauren Hyman and Sarah Eltablyhi each contributed four digs for the Eagles (12-0), who will host Osbourn Park in a Region 6B tournament game on Monday.
For Stafford (5-7), Kylee Thomas totaled 16 kills, 21 digs and two aces, and Jada Williams provided eight kills, eight assists, nine digs, two blocks and an aces.
The Indians will host North Stafford in Monday’s Region 5D tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1
Gabby Figueroa had 18 kills and three blocks to help homestanding North Stafford overcome a slow start to get a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 Commonwealth District win.
Alayna Woodall added 21 digs, eight kills and seven aces, and Saige Thibodeaux totaled 10 kills, 11 digs and two aces for the Wolverines, who will visit Stafford for a Region 5D match on Monday.
Mallory Burns led Riverbend with 15 kills and four aces, while Angela Potts accounted for 10 kills and four aces. Kaelyn McDaniel doled out 28 assists and Jordan O’Dell contributed 26 digs.
KING GEORGE 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Rebecca Heim made 14 kills and 19 digs to lead the Foxes to a five-set slugfest victory over the Knights in Battlefield District play. Set scores were 12–25, 25–15, 18–25, 25–17, 15–7.
Other top performers for King George were Ella Indseth (10 kills), Madison Carlile (34 assists and 18 digs) and Lauren Wentzel (23 digs and 13 dimes).
The Foxes close out the regular season with a 9–3 record.
COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 1
Emily Flamm recorded 22 kills and 16 assists as the Cougars claimed the Battlefield District title with a hard-fought victory over the Chargers. Set scores were 25–17, 25–17, 21–25, 25–17
Olivia Haynes added 12 kills and 14 digs for Courtland while Amanda Trapp finished with 10 kills and Kiley Pickett had 30 assists.
Anna Anderson had 14 kills and Rachel Margelos made 15 digs for Chancellor (10–2), which plays a Region 4B quarterfinal at Monacan on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 3, COURTLAND 1
Birthday girls Kaitlyn and Regan Bestick each helped Chancellor secure a Battlefield District home, the former scoring a goal and assisting another and the latter eight saves in goal.
Erin Dameron also supplied a goal and and helper, with Caitlyn Bergmann notching the other goal for the Chargers (5-3).
Ellie Holt scored for Courtland, with Chloe Davis earning the assist.
The two teams will meet for the third time this season, this time at Courtland, in Monday’s Region 4C semifinals.
STAFFORD 6, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Lexi Bove scored two goals to pace the Indians to a shutout of the Eagles in Commonwealth District action.
Olivia Stocks had a goal and two assists, Mattie Furrow and Alaina McCoy each knocked in scores and assisted on others, and Lauren Doty found the back of the net to cap the Stafford scorers. Carter Furrow and Lauren Buckle each had an assist.
Stafford hosts the North Stafford–Brooke Point winner on Tuesday in a Region 5D semifinal.
Colonial Forge will host Woodbridge on Monday in a Region 5D quarterfinal.