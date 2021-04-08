High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge volleyball nets unbeaten season with three-set sweep of Stafford

Paityn Walker had 31 assists and 11 digs, and Baylie Ostvig supplied 12 kills, five digs and three aces to help Colonial Forge finish off an undefeated regular season with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 Commonwealth District volleyball win against Stafford on Thursday night.

Loren Bell added eight kills and Kayla Wallace seven, Helena Sidebotham had three aces, and Lauren Hyman and Sarah Eltablyhi each contributed four digs for the Eagles (12-0), who will host Osbourn Park in a Region 6B tournament game on Monday.

For Stafford (5-7), Kylee Thomas totaled 16 kills, 21 digs and two aces, and Jada Williams provided eight kills, eight assists, nine digs, two blocks and an aces.

The Indians will host North Stafford in Monday’s Region 5D tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1

Gabby Figueroa had 18 kills and three blocks to help homestanding North Stafford overcome a slow start to get a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 Commonwealth District win.

Alayna Woodall added 21 digs, eight kills and seven aces, and Saige Thibodeaux totaled 10 kills, 11 digs and two aces for the Wolverines, who will visit Stafford for a Region 5D match on Monday.