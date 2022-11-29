High school sports roundup: Colonial Forge's Spinelli named state field hockey coach of the year

Colonial Forge's Julie Spinelli was named VHSL Class 6 state field hockey coach of the year for leading the Eagles into the state semifinals for the first time.
Senior defender Madison Tlapa was chosen to the all-state first team announced Tuesday. Senior forward Kendall Loescher and junior midfielder Morgan Mesterhazy were second-team picks.
Meanwhile, Colonial Forge placed four players on the all-Region 6B football second team: defensive lineman Jackson Welch, linebacker Jaevyn Peterson, running back Donte Hathorne and all-purpose defender Hiro Carr.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Mathews 38, Westmoreland 35: The Eagles lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in their season opener. Janiyah Gaskins led Westmoreland with 10 points.
|Mathews
|8
|8
|7
| 16
| —
|38
|Westmoreland
| 10
| 9
| 13
|3
| —
| 35
Mathews (1-0): Reese Brock 11, Sarah Ashbaugh 17, Trinity Reynolds 1, Avery n/a 4, Lindsey n/a 2. Grayson Griffith 3. Totals: 13 7-10 38.
Westmoreland (0-1): Ce'niya Candia 7, Sydney Williams 1, Skylah Delaney 0, Janiyah Gaskins 10, Laylah Clarke 8, Nahaira Dameron 0, Jaraseley Garcia 0, Shnasha Brown 2, Janaya Moore 7, Jada Turner 0. Totals: 11 13-26 35,
Three-point baskets: Mathews 5 (Ashbaugh 4, Brock); Westmoreland 0.
