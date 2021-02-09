High school sports roundup: Connor, James Monroe girls earn final berth

Logan Conner drained a 3-pointer in each quarter and finished with 30 points to lead the third-seeded James Monroe girls basketball team to a 58–34 Region 3B semifinal win over visiting Independence on Tuesday night.
Isabel Whitman added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets (8–5), who travel to top-seeded George Mason for Friday’s region final.
|Independence
|6
|9
|5
|14
|—
|34
|James Monroe
|15
|7
|19
|14
|—
|58
Independence: Olivia Grimes 6. Indatu Goukoye 0, Reily Donohue 5, Cameron Shackford 7, Abby Cline0, Camille Smith 8, Sarah Arnett 1, Cecily Timmons 3, Tori Womack 4. Totals: 14 3-7 34.
James Monroe (8–5): Nia Bryant 2, Amath Chol 1, Kayana Cloud 6, Logan Conner 30, Isabel Whitman 13, Imani McJunkin 0, Ayanna Wynn 6. Danielle Cloud 0. Totals: 18 17-34 58.
3-pointers: Independence 3 (Grimes 2, Shackford). JM 5 (Conner 4, Wynn).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MONACAN 64, KING GEORGE 58
Despite 25 points from Aiyanna Ellis, King George fell just short in the Region 4B semifinals in Richmond.
Haylee Callahan added nine points for the Foxes, who finished with an 8–2 record.
Jordan Hodges had 22 points and five assists for Monacan (11–1), which will visit Louisa in Wednesday’s championship games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PATRICK HENRY 70, BROOKE POINT 45
Edward Simms scored 13 points to lead Brooke Point, but the visiting Black–Hawks couldn’t overcome the 28-point effort of Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s Brooks Berey in a Region 5D semifinal loss. Berey hit seven 3-pointers in the victory.
|Brooke Point
|7
|13
|15
|10
|—
|45
|Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|20
|19
|23
|8
|—
|70
Brooke Point (5-5): Ricardo Dixon 5, Demitrus Purnell 0, Christian Leap 2, Jaden Scott 3, Cherdan Petit 0, Lamante Venisee 4, Edward Simms 13, Matt Harris 5, Jordan Scott 6, Eric Mason 4, Chase Scroggins 3, Xaiver Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 0. Totals: 19 2-5 45.
Patrick Henry: Jamonte Smith 15, Marquise Adams 3, Abu Yarmah 9, Maxwell Stevens 0, Amouriay Calloway 0, Brooks Berey 28, Jack Faulkner 9, Max Roberson 0, Ford Beasley 5, Alex Martin 0, Gavin Burns 1. Totals: 23 14-20 70.
3-pointers: BP 5 (Dixon, Scott, Venisee, Simms, Harris). PH 10 (Berey 7, Smith, Yarmah, Faulkner).
SKYLINE 73, JAMES MONROE 63
Ricky Goode-Wright scored 28 points, including three 3-pointers, for James Monroe, but the Yellow Jackets fell in the Region 3B semifinals.
Aaron Carter added 21 points and three 3-pointers for JM.
Monday’s games
BOYS BASKETBALL
BROOKE POINT 58, NORTH STAFFORD 36
Matt Harris scored 17 points and Edward Simms added 15 as the Black-Hawks (5–4) hit 10 3-pointers and advanced to Tuesday’s Region 5D semifinals.
Isaiah Shaw led the Wolverines (4–5) with 18 points.
|North Stafford
|8
|9
|11
|8
|—
|36
|Brooke Point
|15
|8
|20
|15
|—
|58