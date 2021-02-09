High school sports roundup: Connor, James Monroe girls earn final berth

James Monroe (8–5): Nia Bryant 2, Amath Chol 1, Kayana Cloud 6, Logan Conner 30, Isabel Whitman 13, Imani McJunkin 0, Ayanna Wynn 6. Danielle Cloud 0. Totals: 18 17-34 58.

3-pointers: Independence 3 (Grimes 2, Shackford). JM 5 (Conner 4, Wynn).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MONACAN 64, KING GEORGE 58

Despite 25 points from Aiyanna Ellis, King George fell just short in the Region 4B semifinals in Richmond.

Haylee Callahan added nine points for the Foxes, who finished with an 8–2 record.

Jordan Hodges had 22 points and five assists for Monacan (11–1), which will visit Louisa in Wednesday’s championship games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PATRICK HENRY 70, BROOKE POINT 45

Edward Simms scored 13 points to lead Brooke Point, but the visiting Black–Hawks couldn’t overcome the 28-point effort of Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s Brooks Berey in a Region 5D semifinal loss. Berey hit seven 3-pointers in the victory.