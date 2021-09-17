High school sports roundup: Cork’s quick stick makes Panthers a winner in OT

Tegan Cork made Kyra Saunders’ cross count when she drilled it into the net a little under 5 minutes in overtime to lift the Massaponax field hockey team to a 4–3 nondistrict victory against visiting Colgan on Thursday.

In a seesaw contest, the Panthers answered each Sharks goal with a score of their own. Cork got Massaponax on the board initially off an assist from Natalie LaFleur, who also aided Brooke Hydlahl on her tally.

Bayleigh Valentine’s punch-in off of a goalie rebound sent the game into the extra frame.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 4, EASTERN VIEW 0

Caitlyn Bergemann scored twice, and Ellie Byram and Kaitlyn Bestick each tallied once to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Izzy Gregory, Ella Newman and Lindsey Lohr supplied assists, while goalie Regan Bestick registered five saves for the Chargers (4-0, 3-0), who visit Culpeper on Tuesday.

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 13, HIGHLAND 0

Kylie and Hope Amberger each recorded a hat trick and totaled five assists to help Fredericksburg Academy roll to a win.