High school sports roundup: Cork’s quick stick makes Panthers a winner in OT

Tegan Cork made Kyra Saunders’ cross count when she drilled it into the net a little under 5 minutes in overtime to lift the Massaponax field hockey team to a 4–3 nondistrict victory against visiting Colgan on Thursday.
In a seesaw contest, the Panthers answered each Sharks goal with a score of their own. Cork got Massaponax on the board initially off an assist from Natalie LaFleur, who also aided Brooke Hydlahl on her tally.
Bayleigh Valentine’s punch-in off of a goalie rebound sent the game into the extra frame.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 4, EASTERN VIEW 0
Caitlyn Bergemann scored twice, and Ellie Byram and Kaitlyn Bestick each tallied once to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Izzy Gregory, Ella Newman and Lindsey Lohr supplied assists, while goalie Regan Bestick registered five saves for the Chargers (4-0, 3-0), who visit Culpeper on Tuesday.
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 13, HIGHLAND 0
Kylie and Hope Amberger each recorded a hat trick and totaled five assists to help Fredericksburg Academy roll to a win.
Also getting on the scoresheet for the Flacons (3-0) were Izzy Larimore with three goals and two assists, Ashley Lucy with two goals, Abi McGehee with one goal, and Charlotte Dreany with three assists.
Fredericksburg Academy hosts Covenant on Thursday.
Thursday’s results
STAFFORD 6, RIVERBEND 0
Olivia Stocks and Camryn DeLeva each scored a pair of goals as the Indians shut out the Beras.
Lauren Doty and Skylar Duffy also scored and Mattie Furrow and Lauren Buckle contributed assists.
CHANCELLOR 8, CAROLINE 0
Ella Newman found the back of the net four times to lead the Chargers past the Cavaliers in a Battlefield District game.
Ellie Byram had two goals and an assist, Kaitlyn Bestick scored once and also assisted on another, and Maia Fissel recorded a goal.
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 0
Gabby Meador recorded 20 kills while Jada Williams added eight more to pace the Indians to a 25–14, 25–16, 25–13 victory over the Bears in a Commonwealth District match. Stafford (5–0) travels to Colonial Forge on Thursday.
Allison Lach had 10 kills and six digs while Kendall Alexander contributed 10 assists for the Bears. Riverbend goes to Eastern View for a nondistrict match with Eastern View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Nella Bayard and Lauren Nelson each had eight kills apiece to lead the Wildcats to a 25–23, 25–16, 25–12 sweep of the Wolverines in a Commonwealth District match.
Nalani McBride had 16 digs, Zeta Berry dished out 19 assists and Autumn Brown made four dimes and seven digs for Mountain View (10–0, 3–0), which hosts Riverbend on Tuesday.
For the Wolverines, Allison Spittal, had eight kills and 11 digs, Saige Thibodaux made six kills and Maya Tillman recorded four kills and two blocks. North Stafford (2–2) hosts Brooke Point on Tuesday.
KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Madison Carlile had nine aces, 19 assists and eight digs as the Foxes blanked the visiting Cyclones, 32–30, 25–12, 25–6, for a Battlefield District victory.
Sydney Schrader had six kills, Bri Ellis made four blocks, Abby Greenwood reached down for 21 digs and Madison Herndon had four aces. King George (3–4, 2–1) plays at Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
BROOKE POINT 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Lauren Hyman made eight kills, Lucia Herold had 12 digs and Izzy Ostvig contributed 12 assists to help the Blawk–Hawks down the Eagles in a Commonwealth District clash. Set scores were 25–16, 25–5, 25–12.