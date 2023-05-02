Courtland got goals from Kyle Grant and Jason Lotito to come away with a 2-1 victory over Chancellor in a match with significant implications in Battlefield District boys’ soccer tournament seeding.

The Cougars went up 1-0 when Junior Yadiel Padilla threaded a ball into the box, where Kyle Grant was there to finish. They doubled their lead in the 44th minute, with Lotito converting off a corner.

Chancellor’s lone goal came when Erick Navarro Zelaya scored off a rebound with 15 minutes to play. The Chargers earned a corner inside the final minute, the resulting shot caromed off the football crossbar for a goal kick.

BOYS’ SOCCER

King George 8, Caroline 0: Ryan Carriaga scored twice and Calvin Sanders provided two assists to help King George get a Battlefield District win.

Also scoring for the Foxes (11-0-1, 9-0-1) were Bilal Driouich, Calvin Sanders, Nathan Kale, Bradley Cruz, Dillon Carriaga and Isaac Husson. Kale, Driouich, Husson, Dillon Carriaga and Leo Rodriguez provided single assists.

Max Lipinski made three saves to get the shutout for King George, which hosts Chancellor on Thursday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Courtland 6, Chancellor 0: Amber Ignudo scored three goals, and Alex Hewson and Macy Shropshire each provided three assists to help homestanding Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Takiyah Raynor scored twice and Judy Bahena once for the Cougars (8-2-1, 7-1-1), who visit Caroline on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Courtland 13, Chancellor 0: Tyler Jackson had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Carlos Santos added two hits, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Luke Miller (three RBIs), Tanner Lam (two RBIs) and Jackson Garland (RBI) had two hits each for the Cougars. James Colvin added a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nate Jackson scored three runs and stole two bases. Garland also struck out seven in four innings on the mound.

Carter Childes had Chancellor’s lone hit.

R H E

Chancellor 000 00 — 0 1 1

Courtland (10)30 0x — 13 14 0

CAM DODSON, Nate Carter (1) and Shawn Dillard. JACKSON GARLAND, Gannon Beltz (5) and Brendan Ruckle.

SOFTBALL

Colonial Beach 9, Northumberland 3: Cora Bowler was 2 for 4 with a triple and two run scored to help Colonial Beach earn a Northern Neck District win.

Miranda Papanicolas had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI, and Journey Padgett added a hit and an RBI for the Drifters (5-4), who visit Lancaster on Thursday.

R H E

Northumberland 201 000 0 — 3 6 1

Colonial Beach 103 005 x — 9 6 3

LAYTON SAUNDERS and Emmalee King. ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Foxcroft 9, FA 6: Hope Amberger scored three goals and Emma Clements made 18 saves for Fredericksburg Academy in a losing cause. Taylor Moss, Charlotte Dreany and Ella Byrd also scored for the Falcons.

BOYS TENNIS

Colonial Forge 8, Brooke Point 1

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. Bryce Putney 10-8; Sam Orton (CF) d. Luke Jasso 10-7; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Dieter Kufuor 10-1; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 10-6; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Luke Thomas 10-5; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Chase Alexander 10-8.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Scott/Kufuor 10-7; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Jasso/Spencer Hamm 11-10 (7-1); Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Alexander/Lucas Cedeno Villegas 11-10 (9-7).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Massaponax 6, James Monroe 3

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Gia McDermott 8-6; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Josie Brewster 8-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Rebecca Sniffin 8-5; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Avery Rau 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Avery Steis 8-1; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Vickie Lang 8-0.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. McDermott/Kingsley 10-6; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Sniffin/Coulon 10-4; Steis/Ross (Ma) d. Tosi/Lang 11-9.

Next match: The Panthers (8-5) host Colonial Forge on Thursday.

Monday’s results

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Mountain View 25, North Stafford 8: Ava Windham scored seven goals to help the Wildcats earn a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Wolverines.

Gabby Bartels contributed five goals and Olivia Wahlin scored four. Kat Druiett earned two goals, and Ava Karas, Ava Verzosa, and Fallon Dismukes one each.

Mountain View will travel to Riverbend on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 23, Brooke Point 2: Avery Hartenstein had a goal and six assists and Maddy Tlapa, Roxi Stone and Sophie Crane each scored three times in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District victory.

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Ella Bergo, Virginia Johnakin and Rayne Williams added two goals apiece for the Eagles, who close their regular sesaon at Massaponax Wednesday. Bailey Dias, Chloe Ronsholdt, Ava Moder, Aniya Killings and Addi Bergo also scored.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 11, Brooke Point 7: Reef Krug, Ryan Bondgren, and Kevin McGowan each scored twice in a Commonwealth District victory.

Ian Bennett, Mike Zant, Scrappy Stringer, Cael Sandberg, and Joey Scullion also scored for the Eagles (8-3), who will host Massaponax Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Massaponax 7, Albemarle 6: Laney Deane and Erin Howdershelt homered and Sophia Stephen had two hits and three RBIs in the Panthers’ nondistrict home victory.

R H E

Albemarle 005 000 1 — 6 4 1

Massaponax 202 120 x — 7 8 5

E. ARMSTRONG and S. Swenson. KATLIE BILLIG, Sophia Stephen (6) and Sarah Wallace, Laney Deane (6).

BOYS’ TENNIS

Courtland 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Co) d. Joshua Young, 8-0; Fred Klein (Co) d. Patrick Fallon, 8-3; Landon Perdue (Co) d. Owen Kemp, 8-2; Jack Hayden (Co) d. Dakota Haynes 8-2; Alex Kourouklis (Co) d. Logan Dillard, 8-0; Jamison Aiken (Co) d. Benjamin Phillips, 8-3.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Co) d. Young/Fallon, 8-1; Hayden/Aiken (Co) d. Kemp/Haynes, 8-1; Robby Butterfield/Franco Abud (Co) d. Dillard/Phillips, 8-0.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Gia McDermott, 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Elle Castro, 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Brooke Galvin, 8-6; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Emily Wortman, 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Evie Bittle, 8-4; Marley Kidd (EV) d. Vickie Lang, 8-6.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. McCoy/Wortman, 8-6; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Castro/Galvin, 8-1; Bittle/Kidd (EV) d. Tosi/Lang, 8-4.

Next match: James Monroe (8-2) will travel to Massaponax Tuesday to finish a make-up match, (doubles only).