High school sports roundup: Courtland aces early-season test by shutting out Spotsylvania

The Courtland boys and girls tennis teams captured 9-0 Battlefield District wins over Spotsylvania on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Josh Madison 10-0; Gabe Avelino (Ct) d. Erik Waterman 10-2; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Drew Diflippo 10-1; Garrett Erickson (Ct) d. Luke Wahlquist 10-0, Colin Friend (Ct) d. Jordan Low 10-2; Alex Storen (Ct) d. Wyatt Brown 10-0.
Doubles: Leonard/Avelino (Ct) d. Madison/Waterman 10-1; Ruiz-Rivera/Erikson (Ct) d. Diflippo/Brown 10-0; Friend/Storen (Ct) d. Wahlquist/Low 10-3.
Next match: The Cougars (1-0) host Chancellor on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Singles: Abbey Flowers (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 8-2; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Media Smith 8-2; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Emmy Harold 8-1; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Bowling 8-1; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Abby Rose 8-1; Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Priscilla Hinton 8-0.
Doubles: Flowers/Watkins (Ct) d. Wright/Smith 8-2; Natalie Holt/Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Harold/Bowling 8-1; Avery Brown/Libby Snow (Ct) d. Rose/Hinton 8-1.
Next time: The Cougars (1-0) visit Chancellor on Friday.
BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE 6, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 5
Logan Roop and Charlie Brinkman each had a hit, an RBI and run scored for visiting Fredericksburg Christian, but Collegiate picked up the nonconference win.
Elijah Lambros and Camden Henderson added a hit and a runs scored each for the Eagles, while Daniel Love scored twice.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|003
|101
|0
|—
|5
|4
|2
|Collegiate
|302
|100
|x
|—
|6
|4
|4
Camden Henderson, PARKER FORD (3) and Charlie Brinkman. RIENDEAU, Gwathney (7) and Callaghan.
GOLF
FCS RESULTS
Fredericksburg Christian’s Joey Priede, carded a 46 to earn a share of medalist honors in Wednesday’s match against Trinity Christian at Army Navy Country Club.
On Tuesday, Priede had the honors all to himself, with a score of 47 against St. John Paul the Great at Quantico’s Medal of Honor Golf Course.
As a team, the Eagles fell to Trinity Christian 198-216 and St. John Paul the Great 214-226.