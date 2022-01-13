High school sports roundup: Courtland boys defeat Chancellor

Aaron Brooks scored 14 points and Jalen Brooks connected on four 3-pointers as the Courtland boys basketball team rolled to a comfortable 77-35 victory over Chancellor on Thursday night.
Cameron Canty led the Chargers with 11 points.
Courtland (8-2, 3-0 Battlefield) is back in action tonight, hosting Culpeper.
|Chancellor
|12
|11
|4
|7
|—
|35
|Courtland
|16
|19
|19
|23
|—
|77
Courtland (8-2, 3-0): Collin Ryan 6, Jalen Brooks 12, Aaron Brooks, Brooks Shawaryn 4, Micah Roberts 12, Charlie Welsh 1, Francis Roberts 2, Terrell Boxley 8, Darren Green 4, Tremon Adams 4, Jakari Laws 0, Christian Lewis 10, Kayden Simanton 0. Totals: 30 8-16 77.
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 2, Kadin Burnard 7, Aaron Batten 2, Javontae Mickens 2, Cameron Canty 11, Jordan Nickerson 2, Charles Brown 0, Seth Hunter 4 0-1 8, Camden Dotson 0, Zach Anderson 0, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattie 0, Christian Nickerson 0, Zagardoa 1. Totals: 13 1 6-15 35.
3-pointers: Courtland 9 (Jalen Brooks 4, Shawaryn, Roberts, Boxley 2, Lewis). Chancellor 1 (Canty).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 76, CULPEPER 66
The Knights earn the Battlefield District victory in overtime against the Blue Devils.
|Spotsylvania
|18
|18
|12
|16
|12
|—
|76
|Culpeper
|6
|25
|14
|19
|2
|—
|66
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 11, Austin Boggs 7, Jake Jack 12, Amir Savage 25, Isaiah Patterson 10, Jay Black 5, Monte McMorris 6. Totals: 19, 17-28-76.
Culpeper: Nate Amos 21, Tyler Sirnmons 2, Zach Eckard 19, Malachi Terrell 4, Quinton Butler 8, Jayden Johnson 12. Totals: 18, 15-28-66.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 7 (Savage 4, Coogler, Boogs, Black). Culpeper 5 (Amos 3, Eckard 2).
FCS 80, RICHMOND SPIRIT 60
The Eagles earn the victory behind freshman Noah Caesar who contributed 26 points, three steals, and seven rebounds.
Fredericksburg Christian will host Trinity Christian on Tuesday.
|Richmond
|17
|14
|14
|15
|—
|60
|FCS
|20
|17
|22
|21
|—
|80
Richmond: Voiles 4, Dolbridge 4, Futts 12, Williams 11, Dorsey 1, Wagner 5, S. Moore 16, Hibson 3, J. Moore 4. Totals: 11, 17-31-60.
FCS (4-7): Noah Caesar 26, Dakota Sellers 19, Jack Delao 21, Luke Chilton 4, Marlon Vales 4, Drake Morris 6. Totals: 17, 22-30-80.
3-pointers: Richmond 7 (S. Moore 3, Wagner, Williams 2, Voiles). Fredericksburg Christian 8 (Caesar 4, Delao 3, Sellers).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 78, RIVERBEND 31
M’laya Ainsworth poured in 27 points to lead the Massaponax girls basketball team to a victory over Riverbend on Thursday night.
Takeira Ramey added 19 points for the Panthers.
Bailey Carter had a team-highseven points for Riverbend (6-3), which plays at Stafford on Friday.
|Massaponax
|23
|23
|22
|10
|—
|78
|Riverbend
|14
|9
|6
|2
|—
|31
Massaponax: Maliah Ainsworth 27, Takeira Ramey 19, LaKaiya Butcher 12, Kyra Price 11, Kiersten Bowler 5, Faith Butler 2, Jada Johnson 2, Gabby Athy 0, Kelsey Bowler 0. Totals: 28 11-14 78.
Riverbend (6-3): Charlotte Mulinax 4, Aryuana Brent 0, Hannah Alexander 4, Haley Lanning 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 7, MaNiyah Alston 10, Nia Henley 4, Lydia Tanner 0, Chardai Williams 0. Totals: 12 5-6 31.
3-pointers: Massaponax 11 (Ainsworth 6, Ramey 3, Butcher, K. Bowler); Riverbend 2 (Maniyah Alston 2).
FCS 57, OAKCREST 24
Taylor Thomas scored 27 points, and added seven steals, five assists and five rebounds to lead Fredericksburg Christian to a home win.
Grayson Scott added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who host Trinity Christian on Tuesday.
|Oakcrest
|4
|8
|4
|8
|—
|24
|FCS
|14
|24
|1
|18
|—
|57
Oakcrest: E. Etter 4, C. Dunch 2, A. White 2, N. Major 14, M. McGovern 2. Totals: 7.
Fredericksburg Christian: Bella Izadi 2, Layna Thomas 7, Becca Medina 0, Rachel Williams 0, Grayson Scott 9, Hannah Williamson 6, Taylor Thoma 27, Morgan Griffis 4, Layton Trible 0, Kate Blalock 0, Christy Myers 0, Rylie Johnson 2. Totals: 24 5-10 57.
3-pointers: Oakcrest 1 (Etter). FCS 4 (T. Thomas 3, L. Thomas).
NORTH STAFFORD 51, COLONIAL FORGE 33
The Wolverines earn the Commonwealth District matchup at home against the visiting Eagles.
North Stafford will travel to Mountain View on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|8
|6
|3
|16
|—
|33
|North Stafford
|17
|13
|11
|10
|—
|51
Colonial Forge: Kristen Auguste 6, Kelli Coleman 17, Alexandria Adams 3, Makayla Stover 7. Totals: 10, 10-20-33.
North Stafford: Tori Barnes 5, Makyli Johnson 12, Cayla Thomas 13, Naomi Glass 4, Daysha Salgado 7, Maggie Ducket 3, Olivia Mickins 3, Madison Velez 4. Totals: 19, 9-14-51.
3-pointers: North Stafford 1 (Ducket).
WASHINGTON & LEE 56, ESSEX 45
The Eagles earn the victory over the Trojans with Jayniyah Gaskins contributing 17 points and Kearrah Delano with 16 to help secure the win.
|Essex
|13
|11
|9
|12
|—
|45
|Wash. & Lee
|10
|12
|17
|17
|—
|56