High school sports roundup: Courtland boys, Massaponax girls win Caroline Icebreaker

Justin Ford, Amir Mateo and Garrett Wright won individual events and Courtland won two of three relay races to help the boys team win the Caroline Icebreaker Invitational track and field event on Saturday.
Gracen King won two events and Olivia Priddy one, and Massaponax won the 3,200 relay to help the Panthers edge Courtland in the girls meet.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Courtland 124, 2. Caroline 108, 3. Massaponax 58, 4. Clover Hill 43, 5. Prince Edward 32, 6. J.R. Tucker 30, 7. Henrico 24, 8. Powhatan 23.
55 meters: 1. Justin Ford (Ct) 6.83; 300: 1. Amir Mateo (Ct) 35.84; 500: 1. Terry Travis (Ma) 1:09.33; 1000: 1. Caleb Wilcox (CH) 2:48.90, 3. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 2:50.34; 1600: 1. Tim Slater (PE) 4:55.32, 12. Garrett Wright (Ct) 5:48.74; 3200: 1. Tim Slater (PE) 11:15.03, 4. William Casey (Ca) 12:39.57; 55 hurdles: 1. Baylor Storke (Ca) 10.19; 800 relay: 1. Courtland 1:32.50; 1600 relay: 1. Courtland 3:39.07; 3200 relay: 1. Clover Hill 8:39.19, 2. Massaponax 8:44.13.
High jump: 1. Elijah Harrid (Ct) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Baylor Storke (Ca) 6-0; Long jump: 1. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 19-7; Triple jump: 1. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 38-9; Shot put: 1. Josiah Hrcka (Ct) 45-1.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Massaponax 90, Courtland 85.3, 3. Caroline 72.7, 4. J.R. Tucker 68, 5. Powhatan 46, 6. Prince Edward 31, 7. Clover Hill 27, 8. Henrico 10.
55 meters: 1. Torie Satterwhite (CH) 7.56, 2. Jennifer Koumondji (Ct) 7.72; 300: 1. Torie Satterwhite (CH) 43.11, 2. Elianna Smith (Ma) 47.07; 500: 1. Mayson Jenkins (Po) 1:24.32, 2. Anny Alvarez (Ma) 1:30.45; 1000: 1. Olivia Priddy (Ma) 3:26.03; 1600: 1. Carolyn Heyel (JR) 6:08.75, 2. Danica Sale (Ca) 6:23.13; 3200: 1. Ellen Weimer (Po) 11:51.28, 3. Sylvia Hardy (Ct) 14:09.04; 55 hurdles: 1. Gracen King (Ma) 10.28; 800 relay: 1. J.R. Tucker 1:49.76, 2. Courtland 1:53.33; 1600 relay: 1. J.R. Tucker 4:34.22, 2. Massaponax 4:38.39; 3200 relay: 1. Massaponax 11:01.41.
High jump: 1. Gracen King (Ma) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Gracelyn Edwards (Ca) 5-0; Long jump: 1. Journey Mason (JR) 15-2, 5. Layanna Hayes (Ca) 12-6.5; Triple jump: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 31-6.5; Shot put: 1. Michelle Pendleton (Ct) 30-1.
SWIMMING
FIVE-TEAM MEET AT ST. MICHAEL POOL
The James Monroe girls finished 3-1, while Fredericksburg Academy split its four duals to go 2-2.
On the boys side, James Monroe went 2-0 and Fredericksburg Academy 1-1.
Individual double winners included Emily Drape (FA) and Isabella Long (JM) for the girls, and Owen Geddes (FA), Dylan Harris (FA) and Noah Lucas (JM).
BOYS
Team results: 1. JM 171, Richmond Christian 44; FA 132, Richmodn Christian 58; JM 142, FA 106.
200 yard medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Andrew Appleton, Dylan Harris, Owen Geddes, Robbie Howes) 1:58.42; 200 free: Owen Geddes (FA) 1:54.78; 200 IM: Owen Geddes (FA) 2:08.62; 50 Free: Noah Lucas (JM) 25.70; 100 Fly: Lowell Bertoler (JM) 1:12.34; 100 Free: Dylan Harris (FA) 1:00.43; 500 Free: Noah Lucas (JM) 6:34.37; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Jack Quinton, Calvin Johnson, Cameron McVade, Noah Lucas) 1:51.85; 100 Back: Chris Modesto (JM) 1:20.16; 100 Breast: Dylan Harris (FA) 1:21.72; 400 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Parker Cottrell, Andrew Smart, Robbie Howes, Andrew Appleton) 4:30.37.
GIRLS
Team results: Oakcrest 196, Richmond Christian 22; JM 188, Richmond Christian 37; Oakcrest 174, JM 97; Richmond Christian 61, Highland 16; Oakcrest 188, Highland 16; JM 190, Highland 16; FA 132, Richmond Christian 40; Oakcrest 168, FA 80; JM 154, FA 106; FA 132, Highland 16.
200 meter medley relay: 1. Oakcrest 2:07.01, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Sophie Smith, Izzie Crampton, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 2:15.42; 200 free: Isabelle Long (JM) 2:13.34; 200 IM: 1. Elizabeth Bryan (Oak) 2:15.33; 3. Stella Hensley (JM) 3:01.22; 50 Free: Emily Drape (FA) 27.89; 100 Fly: 1. Madisyn Carter (Hi) 59.80, 3. Anna Smith (FA) 1:14.13; 100 Free: Emily Drape (FA) 1:06.32; 500 Free: Isabella Long (JM) 5:56.78; 200 Free relay: 1. Oakcrest 1:53.34, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Sophie Smith, Victoria Davis, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 2:01.66; 100 Back: 1. Madisyn Carter (Hi) 1:04.55, 5. Sofiya Eure (JM) 1:20.43; 100 Breast: 1. Elizabeth Bryan 1:10.38, 3. Katie Fidler (JM) 1:29.69; 400 Free relay: 1. Oakcrest 4:27.43, 2. James Monroe (Alice Weber, Katie Fidler, Nicole Weber, Isabella Long) 4:35.72.
WRESTLING
TUSCARORA DUALS
Mountain View finished 5-0 at the event with wins over Woodgrove (45-30), George Marshall (55-24), Colgan (69-6), Briar Woods (69-12) and West Springfield (55-19).
The Wildcats return to action on Wednesday whey they host Stafford.
Friday's results
SWIMMING
CHANCELLOR VS. EASTERN VIEW
The Chargers swept the Battlefield District dual meet, claiming the boys’ competition 127–21 and the girls’ 93–41.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Chancellor (Kyle Peck, Garrett Peck, Jester Lee, Andrew Le) 1:50.37; 200 free: G. Peck (Ch) 1:55.97; 200 IM: K. Peck (Ch) 2:01.37; 50 free: Tyler Woodside (EV) 25.25; 100 fly: Le (Ch) 1:06.64; 100 free: Landon Eckhart (Ch) 1:09.03; time; 500 free: G. Peck (Ch) 5:14.60; 200 free relay: Chancellor (Danny Arevelo, Eckhart, Lee, Mason Pifer) 1:54.87; 100 back: K. Peck (Ch) 52.84; 100 breast: Woodside (EV) 1:13.81; 400 free relay: Chancellor (G. Peck, Le, Lee, K. Peck) 3:50.25.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Chancellpr (Morgan Brown, Kenya Lawson, Morgan Parker, Erika Arroyo) 2:16.55; 200 free: Alana Durica (EV) 2:56.22; 200 IM: Parker (Ch) 2:21.85; 50 free: Lawson (Ch) 28.77; 100 fly: Parker (Ch) 1:08.43; 100 free: Lawson (Ch) 1:03.77; 500 free: Brown (Ch) 6:02.57; 200 free relay: Eastern View (Durica, Lilly Walsh, Saige Smith, Olivia Glick) 2:16.84; 100 back: Smith (EV) 1:20.55; 100 breast: Brown (Ch) 1:21.11; 400 free relay: Chancellor (Parker, Brown, Arroyo, Lawson) 4:35.69.
MOUNTAIN VIEW VS. STAFFORD
The Indians swept both meets in close fashion, winning the boys’ competition 158–125 and the girls’ 156–130.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Stafford (Cameron Cook, Ben Eichberg, Austin Moore, Smith Martin 1:44.11; 200 free: Eichberg (St) 1:51.54; 200 IM: Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:07.42; 50 free: Ryan McOsker (St) 23.43; 100 fly: Michael Kratowitz (MV) 58.50; 100 free: Cole Walker (MV) 52.87; 500 free: Fiore (MV) 5:07.74; 200 free relay: Stafford (Luke Martin, Cook, S. Martin, Eichberg) 1:36.06; 100 back: McOsker (St) 58.95; 100 breast: Eichberg (St) 1:02.64; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Fiore, Walker, Mac Jones, Kratowitz) 3:35.13.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Mountain View (Lily Jones, Janie Watley, Macy O’Reilly, Madison Simons) 2:04.31; 200 free: O’Reilly (MV) 2:15.90; 200 IM: Hannah Tse (St) 2:28.39; 50 free: Arielle Grabowski (St) 26.02; 100 fly: Jones (MV) 1:11.31; 100 free: Grabowski (St) 57.14; 500 free: Elise Krushinski (St) 6:13.30; 200 free relay: Stafford (Kennedy Beggan, Brandi Dawson, Natalie Beggan, Grabowski) 1:52.75; 100 back: Jones (MV) 1:08.69; 100 breast: Madison Martin (St) 1:24.44; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Olivia Harrington, Watley, Jones, O’Reilly) 4:04.94.
WRESTLING
SPOTSYLVANIA 46, COURTLAND 18
The Knights recorded six wins by fall in their Battlefield District dual match win over the Cougars.
106: Seth Ayo (Sp) p. Samantha Wojciechowski; 113: Chance Picard (Ct) p. Aiden Romasser; 120: Tristen Picard (Ct) d. John Romano 3-2; 126: Ian Richey (Ct) d. Devin Burrows 7–5; 132: Luke Wahlquist p. Reagan Reamy; 138: Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Masroor Ahmad; 145: Liam Wahlquist (Sp) maj. dec. Dalton Best 11–0; 152: Taysean Young (Ct) d. James LaVoy 19–12; 160: David Mable (Sp) p. De’Shawn Greene; 170: Zahary Gallimore (Sp) d. Anthony Moore 8–1; 182: Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Joe Meyer; ; 195: Aidan Casimiro (Sp) d. Charlie Henderson 8–1; 220: James Mareideth (Sp) p. Matt Ray; 285: swimmer (school) time; 100 Free: Darius Holcomb (Ct) d. Antonio Harris 2–1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 65, LOUISA 47
Tied after three quarters, the Spotsylvania boys basketball team outscored Louisa 24–6 in the fourth quarter to post a 65–47 nondistrict victory Friday night.
Austin Boggs led three double-figures scorers with 17 points for Spotsylvania (1–2). Qwentin Spellman had 15 for the Lions.
|Spotsylvania
|7
|17
|17
|24
|—
|65
|Louisa
|13
|18
|10
|6
|—
|47
Spotsylvania (1–2): Steven Harns 2, Tre Coogler 12, Austin Boggs 17, Jake Jack 4, Amir Savage 11, Isaiah Patterson 8, Jay Black 4, Christian Kelly 0, Monte McMorris 6. Totals: 23 15-24 65
Louisa: Takai Lamfort 6, Evan Stanley 9, Wyatt Snyder 2, Qwentin Spellman 15, Eli Brooks 0. Totals: 19 4-7 47.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Boggs 2, Harns, Savage); Louisa 5 (Stanley 3).
COLONIAL FORGE 56, FOREST PARK 47
Alfredo Abel scored 23 points and pulled down four rebounds to pace the Eagles over the Bruins in a nondistrict game.
Jayden Oglesby scored nine points while Amad Esco scored eight for Colonial Forge
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 57, FLUVANNA 45
Maya Johnson’s 18 points and Kendall Scott’s 12 led the Chargers to the win.
|Fluvanna
|8
|11
|10
|16
|—
|45
|Chancellor
|14
|10
|18
|15
|—
|57
Fluvanna: Aniah Webb 11, Jaylen Brooker 2, Akina Carter-Jordan 9, Tatyana Tucker 10, Abby Seal 5, Harley Kirby 2, Ikeena Spruill 2, Sierra Krett 0, Elena Benson 4. Totals: 19 6-14 45.
Chancellor: Kendall Scott 12, Maya Johnson 18, T’Laya Johnson 3, Kaitlyn Bestick 5, Reagan Bestick 7, Aaleyah Coleman 2, Meagan Clouser 6, Enaya Melchior 0, Anastazjia Arvan 2, Maia Fissel 2. Totals: 19 19-34 57.
3-pointers: Fluvanna 1 (Seal); Chancellor: none.
Thursday’s result
BOYS BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON & LEE 68, KING GEORGE 56
Brandon Washington scored 28 points to lead visiting Washington & Lee to a nondistrict win.
|Washington & Lee
|13
|8
|22
|25
|—
|68
|King George
|9
|12
|8
|18
|—
|56