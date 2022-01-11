High school sports roundup: Courtland boys slip past Caroline

After a close foul-filled first half Courtland clamped down on the mistakes and the defense to overcome a six-point deficit to take down Caroline 65–64 in a Battlefield District boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
Courtland was led by Aaron Brooks who contributed 22 points in the win. While Caroline was led by Dominque Washington who contributed 18 points.
|Courtland
|14
|14
|20
|17
|—
|65
|Caroline
|16
|15
|16
|17
|—
|54
Courtland: Colin Ryan 2, Aaron Brooks 22, Micah Roberts 6, Terrell Boxley 3, Darren Green 20, Tremon Adams 4, Christian Lewis 8. Totals: 25 13–27 65.
Caroline: Jevonte Wright Parker 7, Dominique Washington 18, Jay Freeman 15, Irving Olivis 5, Shawn Harris 10 pts, Jalen Haney 9. Totals: 20 18–27 64.
3-pointers: Courtland 2 (Roberts 2); Caroline 6 (Haney 3, Freeman 2, Washington).
BOYS BASKETBALL
VERITAS 76, FCS 70
The Eagles fall short at home, but not before Luke Chilton recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Fredericksburg Christian will host Richmond Spirit on Thursday.
|Veritas
|19
|10
|18
|29
|—
|76
|FCS
|10
|22
|19
|19
|—
|70
Veritas: Markus Robinson 44, Zayveon Rogers 10, Koren Jones 11, Condarious Newsome 1, Tyler Murray 10. Totals: 24, 16-23-76.
FCS (3-7): John Varlas 10, Noah Caesar 18 Dakota Sellers 18, Jack Delao 7, Luke Chilton 15, Drake Morris 2. Totals: 21, 7-10-70.
3-pointers: Veritas 4 (Robinson 3, Jones). FCS 7 (Varlas 2, Caesar 3, Sellers, Delao).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 71, CAROLINE 69
Kiyah Lewis’s 30 points helped lead Courtland to a comeback victory over Caroline. Olivia Hillard scored 15 and Janeah Bell added 13 to bring the Cougars back from a 13-point deficit.
Kayla Montgomery lead the Cavaliers with 25 points with Janiyaha Pickett contributing another 15 in a losing cause for Caroline.
|Caroline
|21
|17
|12
|19
|—
|69
|Courtland
|13
|17
|19
|22
|—
|71
Caroline: Kayla Montgomery 25, Janiyaha Pickett 15, Alexia Gilhuys 12, Korryh Parker 9, Jada Jetter 6, Grace Shannon 2. Totals: 26 10-13 69.
Courtland: Kiyah Lewis 30, Olivia Hilliard 15, Jeaneah Bell 13, Shavia Davis 9, Janay Hill 4. Totals: 28 14-21 71.
3-pointers: Caroline 7 (Parker 3, Gilhuys 2, Montgomery, Jetter). Courtland 1 (Davis).
ST. CATHERINE’S 62, FCS 40
Despite a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds from Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian lost a road game in Richmond.
Joya Powell led St. Catherine’s with 21 points.
FCS will face Trinity Christian next Tuesday.
|FCS
|10
|11
|15
|4
|—
|40
|St. Catherine's
|14
|14
|12
|22
|—
|62