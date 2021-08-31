High school sports roundup: Courtland, Chancellor flip football dates

Chancellor and Courtland have swapped dates for their scheduled football games against Riverbend.
Chancellor was scheduled to host the Bears on Sept. 10, but with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school, the Chargers would not have been able to play on that date.
Courtland had a bye week that date and was scheduled to host Riverbend on Sept. 17, so Chancellor announced on Twitter that the schools switched bye weeks. Chancellor will now host Riverbend on Sept. 17, while the Cougars will now entertain the Bears on Sept. 10. Both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, James Monroe announced via Twitter that Friday’s game at Charlottesville will now be played at Fluvanna.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVERBEND 3, KING GEORGE 1
Allison Lach had 10 kills and 18 digs in the Bears' 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22 nondistrict victory. Peri Linterman added seven kills and three blocks, Trinity Lamberton had 21 digs and Daisy Pentorn dished out 25 assists for Riverbend, which hosts Massaponax Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MASSAPONAX 0
Keg Hyatt and Kat Druiett each registered a goal and an assist to help Mountain View earn a Commonwealth District road win in its season opener.
CULPEPER 6, CAROLINE 1
Maddy Smoot's three goals helped the Blue Devils earn a Battlefield District victory.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT GAUNTLET
Makayla Grubb carded a 35 to win medalist honors and help Colonial Forge top Mountain View and Brooke Point in Commonwealth District play at Gauntlet Golf Club.
Colonial Forge (155): Makayla Grubb 35, AJ Hartley 39, Mia Skaggs 40, Matt Hartley 41.
Mountain View (176): Makenly Tidwell 43, Grayson Margheim 43, Ryan Hall 44, Adam Jones 46.
Brooke Point (199): Chauncey Jones 44, Will McClellan 49, Michael Craddock 52, Luke Sterner 54.
STAFFORD 186, NORTH STAFFORD 248
Patrick Bailey shot a 44 to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District win at Augustine Golf Club. The Indians take on North Stafford and Riverbend at Fawn Lake Country Club on Sept. 8.
Monday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
Gabby Meador totaled 20 kills and Skylar Sullivan directed the attack with 20 assists to help homestanding Stafford secure a 21–25, 25–23, 25–18, 25–22 Commonwealth District win. Ina Aoelua added 12 kills for the Indians, who visit Mountain View on Wednesday.
Lauren Hyman had 17 kills and 14 digs and Isabel Ostvig added 22 assists, eight digs and nine kills for the Eagles.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, MASSAPONAX 1
Nalani McBride’s 15 kills and 22 digs led the Wildcats to a 25–16, 18–25, 25–18, 27-25 Commonwealth District victory over the Panthers.
Lauren Nelson added six kills, 10 digs and four blocks, and Zeta Berry had 33 assists and nine digs for Mountain View, which hosts Stafford on Wednesday.
Alexis Rogers had 28 digs and Olivia Yakabowski added 19 for Massaponax, which visits North Stafford Wednesday. Carlie Clements had eight kills and five blocks, and Gracen King distributed 17 assists.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 0
Saige Thibodaux had 11 kills, five digs and two aces to help visiting North Stafford pick up a season-opening 25–22, 29–27, 25–19 Commonwealth District win.
Allison Spittal added 11 digs, seven kills and three aces; Gracie May Griffin supplied 14 digs and two aces; and Grace Kruzel totaled 17 assists and five digs.
Daisy Pentorn doled out 23 assists for Riverbend, while Trinity Lamberton amassed 16 digs. Reiley Gibson added nine kills and Peri Linterman five for the Bears.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT PENDLETON
Grayson Wood carded a 34 to earn medalist honors and lead three Massaponax scorers in the 30s in the Panthers’ win over Courtland and King George.