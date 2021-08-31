High school sports roundup: Courtland, Chancellor flip football dates

Chancellor and Courtland have swapped dates for their scheduled football games against Riverbend.

Chancellor was scheduled to host the Bears on Sept. 10, but with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school, the Chargers would not have been able to play on that date.

Courtland had a bye week that date and was scheduled to host Riverbend on Sept. 17, so Chancellor announced on Twitter that the schools switched bye weeks. Chancellor will now host Riverbend on Sept. 17, while the Cougars will now entertain the Bears on Sept. 10. Both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, James Monroe announced via Twitter that Friday’s game at Charlottesville will now be played at Fluvanna.

VOLLEYBALL

RIVERBEND 3, KING GEORGE 1

Allison Lach had 10 kills and 18 digs in the Bears' 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22 nondistrict victory. Peri Linterman added seven kills and three blocks, Trinity Lamberton had 21 digs and Daisy Pentorn dished out 25 assists for Riverbend, which hosts Massaponax Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MASSAPONAX 0