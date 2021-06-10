High School sports roundup: Courtland girls complete unbeaten season

James Drake scored two goals as King George defeated Spotsylvania 4-1 in the Region 4B quarterfinals on Thursday.

Nathan Kale scored a goal and had an assist for the Foxes, and Graham Paterson contributed a goal.

Lucas Hart scored the lone goal for Spotsylvania and Isaac Pemberton contributed the assist.

King George (8-2) will travel to Patrick Henry (Ashland) on Monday for a regional semifinal matchup.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chancellor 3,

Courtland 0

The Chargers took care of busniess finishing off an unbeaten regular season with a Battlefield District home win.

Chancellor, the top seed, is set to host Monacan at home on Monday in a Region 4B semifinals matchup.