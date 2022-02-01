High school sports roundup: Courtland girls edge Chancellor in overtime

Olivia Hilliard contributed 19 points and Kiyah Lewis 18 to lead the Courtland girls' basketball team to a 59-58 overtime victory over Chancellor Tuesday night.
Maya Johnson scored 21 points and Kendall Scott had 20 for the Chargers, who host King George Friday. Courtland visits Caroline on the same night.
|Chancellor
|13
|17
|10
|12
|6
|—
|58
|Courtland
|14
|13
|11
|14
|7
|—
|59
Chancellor: Kaitlyn Bestick 2, T’Laya Johnson 2, Regan Bestick 6, Kendall Scott 20, Maya Johnson 21, Anastazja Arvan 3, Megan Clouser 4, . Totals: 2-7-58.
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 9, Olivia Hilliard 19, Shavia Davis 2, Kiyah Lewis 18, Janeah Bell 7, Janay Hill 4. Totals: 5-11-59.
3-pointers: Chancellor 7 (Scott 2, M. Johnson 5). Courtland 4 (Whitenack 3, Hilliard).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 39, COLONIAL FORGE 32
Taleah Gaither finished the game scoring seven of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Mountain View seal the win. Mountain View will host Brooke Point on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|5
|10
|8
|9
|—
|32
|Mountain View
|5
|4
|17
|13
|—
|39
Colonial Forge: Kelli Coleman 5, Carly Brimhall 9, Kristen Auguste 3, Makayla Stover 2, Alexandria Adams 4, Payton Schwinn 9. Totals: 7, 6-12-32.
Mountain View (8-9): Emma Stalteri 13, Gabrielle Bartels 1, To’Seana Hook 4, Zarai Marbra 5, Taleah Gaither 14, Elizabeth 2. Totals: 10, 16-28-39.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 4 (Schwinn 3, Coleman). Mountain View 1 (Stalteri).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CULPEPER 73, SPOTSYLVANIA 70
Nathan Amos scored 40 points off seven 3-pointers for Culpeper, who will host King George on Thursday. Tre Coogler led the Knights with 16 points.
|Spotsylvania
|10
|29
|15
|16
|—
|70
|Culpeper
|19
|19
|19
|16
|—
|73
Spotsylvania (4-9): Tre Coogler 16, Auston Boggs 10, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 8, Jay Black 13, Connor Grimes 11, Monte McMorris 10. Totals: 16, 8-16-70.
Culpeper: Nathan Amos 40, Colin McClanahan 7, Zach Eckard 6, Quentin Butler 20. Totals: 15, 19-29-73.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 10 (Coogler 4, Boggs, Black 2, Grimes 3). Culpeper 8 (Amos 7, Eckard).
COLONIAL FORGE 81, MOUNTAIN VIEW 49
Ashton Schoolfield scored 16 points and Ahmad Esco 14 in the visiting Eagles’ Commonwealth District win.
Thirteen players scored for Colonial Forge (7–5, 4–2), which visits Riverbend Friday.
Labron Weathers led Mountain View (2–16, 0–7) with 10 points.
|Colonial Forge
|17
|31
|15
|18
|—
|81
|Mountain View
|7
|13
|14
|15
|—
|49
Colonial Forge (7–5, 4–2): Ahmad Esco 14, Ashton Schoolfield 16, Gabriel Jones 8, Elijah Wise 4, Max Alhanadi 4, Derreous Ransom 3, Jaiden Oglesby 5, Josiah Golden 6, Alredo Abel 2, Camdan Henderson 3, J. Blake 8, Jovan Danner-Newsome 2, Charleston Berry-Hall 0, Keshawn Sharrier 2, Xavier Wilson 0. Totals: 27 17–23 81.
Mountain View (2–16, 0–7): Brendan Robinson 2, Tyrus Somuah 6, Labron Weathers 10, Jordan Jackson 8, Grayson Margheim 0, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 3, Jackson Sigler 0, Xavier Johnson 8, Julius Attvie 0, S. Tisson 1, Etienne Somuah 5, Will D’Lugos 5, Micah Hagander 2. Totals: 14 19–29 49.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 7 (Blake 2, Esco, Schoolfield, Jones, Oglesby, Henderson); Mountain View 2 (T. Somuah, Jackson).
KING GEORGE 82, CAROLINE 76
Nehemiah Frye led with 30 points and Elijah Sherfield contributed 22 to help King Goerge secure a win over Caroline.
Gabe Campbell and Jay Freemen each scored 22 points for Caroline, which visits Courtland Friday.
|King George
|22
|22
|12
|26
|—
|82
|Caroline
|23
|17
|19
|17
|—
|76
King George: Nehemiah Frye 30, Elijah Sherfield 22, Kyle Reviello 8, Conner Gray 8, Ethan Chase 7, Mehkar White 4, Da’Mari Ruffin 3. Totals: 31 16-20 82
Caroline (11-5): Gabe Campbell 22, Jay Freeman 22, Dominque Washington 12, Irving Olivis 9, Jalen Haney 6. Totals: 28 11-14 76.
3-pointers: King George 4 (Gray 2, Ruffin, Reviello). Caroline 9 (Freeman 3, Washington 2, Haney 2, Campbell, Lyons).
EASTERN VIEW 86, JAMES MONROE 41
Corey Long led five double-figures scorers with 19 points and the visiting Cyclones (11–1, 7–0)scored 59 first-half points to stay unbeaten in the Battlefield District.
Dezaun Robinson scored a game-high 22 points for James Monroe (5–11, 2–7). The teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday.
|Eastern View
|34
|25
|13
|14
|—
|86
|James Monroe
|9
|12
|4
|16
|—
|41
Eastern View (11–1. 7–0): Rickey Butler 18, Tyree Webster 10, Dominic Sasso 0, Corey Long 19, D’Myo Hunter 6, Jase Jackson 12, Montreal Street 10, Bryce Cliette 2, Amaree Robinson 7, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 37 7–14 86.
James Monroe (5–11, 2–7: Ke’shaun Wallace 2, Kyle Snider 4, Dezaun Robinson 22, Tyson Taylor 8, R.J. Turner 3, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 2. Totals: 16 4–8 61.
3-pointers: Eastern View 5 (Butler 2, Webster, Jackson, Robinson); JM 5 (Robinson 3).
MASSAPONAX 40, BROOKE POINT 24
The Panthers stay undefeated in the Commonwealth District with a victory on the road over the Black-Hawks.
Massaponax will travel to Stafford on Friday for a Commonwealth District matchup.
|Massaponax
|8
|9
|11
|12
|—
|40
|Brooke Point
|9
|5
|8
|2
|—
|24
Massaponax (13-2): Tyheem Kimble 4, Ben Myers 10, Kaiden Rosenbaum 2, Dalen Ainsworth 7, Devin Johnson 8, Antonio Washington 4, Dezzie Ainsworth 5. Totals: 9, 16-29-40.
Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 2, Jaden Scott 7, Lamante Venisee 2, Christian Taylor 4, Yanis Youbi 7, Xavier Hyman 2. Totals: 9, 3-7-24.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Dezzie Ainsworth, Kimble). Brooke Point 1 (Jaden Scott).
COURTLAND 62, CHANCELLOR 24
Aaron Books’ 13 points led the Cougars over the Chargers.
Leading the Chargers was Josh Mattery who scored 10 points.
On Friday night, Courtland hosts Caroline and Chancellor visits King George.
|Courtland
|12
|14
|26
|10
|—
|62
|Chancellor
|5
|5
|5
|9
|—
|24
Courtland: Aaron Brooks 13, Christian Lewis 9, Micah Roberts 7, Charlie Welsh 6, Terrell Boxley 6, Tremon Adams 5, Colin Ryan 5, Jaylen Brooks 5, Lorenzo Johnson 3, Brooks Shawaryn 2, Francis Roberts 1. Totals: 25 4-8 62.
Chancellor: Josh Mattey 10, Seth Hunter 5, Javontae Mickens 2, Cam Canty 2, Jordan Nickerson 2, Zach Anderson 2, Camden Dodson 1. Totals: 8 5-11 24.
3-pointers: Courtland 8 (Boxley 2, Ryan, J. Brooks, M. Roberts, Adams, Johnson, Lewis). Chancellor 3 (Mattey 3).
WASHINGTON & LEE 79, ESSEX 54
Vaughn Harris led with 23 points and Chris Lee added 12 to lead Washington & Lee.
|Essex
|14
|9
|19
|12
|—
|54
|Washington & Lee
|18
|21
|19
|21
|—
|79