High school sports roundup: Courtland notches first win on senior night

Senior Deziree Johnson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Courtland girls basketball team get a 58-39 win against visiting Spotsylvania in Battlefield District action on Thursday night.

Fellow seniors Atlee Thompson and Haleigh Mullikin also contributed solid play for the Cougars.

Janeah Bell added 14 points and 13 boards, while Miya Johnson scored 16 points for Courtland, which visits Eastern View on Monday.

Haleigh Perkins led all scorers with 18 points for the Knights.

Spotsylvania 4 9 11 15 — 39 Courtland 14 13 16 15 — 58