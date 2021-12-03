High school sports roundup: Courtland rallies past Massaponax

Courtland fell behind 10-0 in the first four minutes against visiting Massaponax on Tuesday, but turned up its defensive pressure in the next three quarters and won its first game of the season 44-41 in boys basketball actions against visiting Massaponax on Friday night.
Guards Micah Roberts and Aaron Brooks led the rally with 13 and 11 points respectively. Roberts’ 3-pointer from the corner gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the night 35-28 early in the fourth quarter.
—See Steve Franzello’s story on fredericksburg.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
|Massaponax
|12
|9
|6
|14
|—
|41
|Courtland
|9
|13
|10
|12
|—
|44
Massaponax: Tyheem Kimble 5, Zach Failor 4, Ben Myers 7, Kaiden Rosenbaum 7, Dalen Ainsworth 7, Devin Johnson 11, Jaylen Wilson 0, John Zicari 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 2. Totals: 15 7-13 41.
Courtland: Colin Ryan 2, Jaylen Brooks 0, Aaron Brooks 11, Brooks Shawaryn 6, Micah Roberts 13, Charlie Welsh 6, Darren Green 4, Tremon Adams 2. Totals: 18 3-4 44.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Rosenbaum 2, Kimble, Da. Ainsworth). Courtland 5 (Roberts 3, Shawaryn 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, RAPAHANNOCK 32
Jordan Jackson scored 16 points and Labron Weathers added 10 to help Mountain View pick up a nondistrict home win.
|Rappahannock
|7
|11
|0
|14
|—
|32
|Mountain View
|14
|18
|17
|8
|—
|57
Rappahannock: Cohen Keyser 4, Brandon Coleman 0, Hunter Self 1, Demetrius Parker 9, Tyshawn Tate 0, Mark Delano 8, Latrayven Rich 8, Jack Dooley 2, Wyatt Bunch 0. Totals: 9 11-16 32.
Mountain View: Brendan Robinson 0, Marcus Tracy 0, Tyrus Somuah 8, Labron Weathers 10, Jordan Jackson 16, Grayson Margheim 2, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 4, Jackson Sigler 0, Xavier Johnson 5, Julius Attivie 2, S. Tisson 0, E. tienne Somuah 6, William D’Lugos 0, Micah Hagander 4, J. Roeseler 0. Totals: 22 9-21 57.
3-pointers: Rappahannock 3 (Delano 2, Rich). MV 4 (Weathers 2, Jackson, Johnson).
FLUVANNA 73, CHANCELLOR 60
Chancellor trailed by just one at the half, but homestanding Fluvanna pulled away after the break for the win.
Zac Anderson had 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks for the Chargers, who square off with the Flying Flucos again on Tuesday. This time at home.
|Chancellor
|16
|12
|16
|16
|—
|60
|Fluvanna
|11
|18
|22
|22
|—
|73
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 3, Kadin Bernard 5, Cameron Canty 16, Jordan Nickerson 2, Charles Brown 0, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 8, Zachary Anderson 20, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 4. Totals: 19 17-26 60.
Fluvanna: Bobby Gardner 20, Kobe Edmonds 27, Bailes Silverman 4, Kenyon Smith 11, Clayton Cannady 0, Tyler Coleman 4, Lance Bruce 0, Benjamin Denby 3, Chazz Barksdale-White 4, Grant Brown 0. Totals: 26 12-26 73.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Anderson 2, Hufner, Dodson, Mattey). Fluvanna 9 (Edmonds 4, Garnder 2, Smith, Denby, Barksdale-White).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 79, COURTLAND 43
Takeira Ramey had 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals to help Massaponax open its season with a nondistrict home win.
Leah Schoonover scored 18 points on six 6-pointers off the bench and added three assists for the Panthers. M’Laya Ainsworth added 21 points, six boards, five assists and four steals.
|Courtland
|15
|12
|8
|8
|—
|43
|Massaponax
|15
|35
|21
|8
|—
|79
Courtland (1-1): Olivia Hilliard 6, Grace Whitenack 3, Janay Hill 4, Kiyah Lewis 21, Janeah Bell 5, Emariel Parker 4, Shavia Davis 0, Peyton Heishman 0. Totals: 13 16-29 43.
Massaponax (1-0): Takeira Ramey 28, Kelsey Bowler 0, Leah Schoonover 18, LK Butcher 6, Kyra Price 2, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 4, M’laya Ainsworth 21, Faith Butler 0. Totals: 32 3-6 79.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Whitenack). Massaponax 12 (Schoonover 6, Ramey 3, Ainsworth 3).
Thursday’s results
BOYS BASKETBALL
STEWARD 76, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 41
Freshman Noah Caesar lead visiting Fredericksburg Christian with 14 points, but Steward pulled away for the nonconference win.
Luke Chilton added six rebounds and two blocks, and Jack Delao grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles, who visit Grace Christian on Tuesday.
FCS opened the season on Tuesday with a 78-50 loss at Christ Chapel.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7
|15
|10
|9
|—
|41
|Steward
|10
|27
|24
|15
|—
|76
Fredericksburg Christian (0-2): Caleb Hastings 0, Nichelas Johnson 0, John Barlas 0, Noah Caesar 14, Dakota Sellers 7, Cameron Deveau 0, Owen Ambrose 0, Zach Orndoff 2, Jack Delao 9, Micah Spivey 0, Luke Chilton 9, Drake Moris 0, Noah Reynolds 0. Totals: 14 9-18 41.
Steward: Cameron Gregory 23, Keven Smith 15, Roman Barshaw 10, Daniel Hetwan 4, Nick Buter 11, Owen Gray 9, Sam Roberson 2, Hudson Smith 2. Totals: 30 6-23 76.
3-pointers: FCS 4 Caesar 3, Delao). Steward: none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON & LEE 68, KING GEORGE 56
Led by 28 points from Brandon Washington and 15 from Vaughn Hams, Washington & Lee was able to get a nondistrict win.
Elijah Sheffield and Kyle Reviello each scored 14 points to lead King George, which hosts Liberty on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 33, SPOTSYLVANIA 21
Emma Stalteri scored 20 points to pace the Wildcats to their first victory of the season.
|Mountain View
|10
|16
|11
|7
|—
|44
|Spotsylvania
|2
|8
|8
|3
|—
|21
Mountain View (1-1): Emma Stalteri 20, Jenelle Sargeant 2, To’seana Hook 4, Tiara Bigelow 4, Molly Ferland 6, Zarai Marbra 1, Liz Harley 6, Alyssa Lovett 1, Anna Krohn 0, Annah Neiss 0, Genesis Betanco 0. Totals: 16 9-21 44.
Spotsylvania: K. Ravlerson 6, M. Maslock 2, K. Ros 6, E. Siepker 7, E. Cox 0, A. Dupree 0, L. Newsome 0, D. Greer 0, L. Rain 0, C. Tracy 0, L. Bernard 0, K. Gaguerel 0. Totals: 8 5-13 21.
3-pointers: Mountain View (Stalteri). Spotsylvania: none.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 58, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 57
Fredericksburg Christian rallied from a halftime deficit to take a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, but homestanding John Paul the Great recovered escape with the win.
Leaders for the Eagles included Taylor Thomas with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Morgan Griffis with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Grayson Scott with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Bella Izadi added five assists for FCS, which hosts Virginia Academy on Monday.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|13
|16
|17
|11
|—
|57
|John Paul the Great
|13
|22
|8
|15
|—
|58