High school sports roundup: Courtland reaches state field hockey semifinals

Kelsey Ashwood scored and goaltender Kylie Watkins made nine saves as visiting Courtland defeated Heritage 1-0 Tuesday night in a VHSL Class 4 field hockey quarterfinal game in Leesburg.
The Cougars will face Jamestown in a semifinal game Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Massaponax.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 7, HAMPTON ROADS 0
Ashley Luce scored four goals and added one assist to help Fredericksburg Academy secure a 7–0 win over visiting Hampton Roads Academy in the VISAA Division II field hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Josie LeDoux, Izzy Larimore and Brooke Sims also scored for the Falcons (15–0). Charlotte Dreany added two assists, while LeDoux, Kylie Amberger and Aviva Fierst supplied one each.
WALSINGHAM 2, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 1
Grayson Scott scored Fredericksburg Christian’s lone goal in a VISAA Division II quarterfinal loss. Goalie Bella Izadi registered 12 saves for the Eagles.
VOLLEYBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, NORFOLK CHRISTIAN 0
Sydney Whittaker had 18 kills and Morgan Griffis 12 to help Fredericksburg Christian get a 25–7, 25–14, 25–15 VISAA Division II quarterfinal win.
Emily Freel doled out 33 assists for the Eagles (14-6).
Monday's results
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, MONACAN 2
Anna Anderson's 34 kills led Chancellor to a marathon 27-25, 25-19 21-25, 19-25, and 15-13 Region 4B semifinal volleyball victory at Monacan.
Kendall Washington added 20 kills and Rachel Margelos 44 assists for the Chargers (13-6), who visit Atlee Wednesday in the regional final. Hunter Wright had 25 digs and Stella Brown 11.