High school sports roundup: Courtland reaches state field hockey semifinals

Kelsey Ashwood scored and goaltender Kylie Watkins made nine saves as visiting Courtland defeated Heritage 1-0 Tuesday night in a VHSL Class 4 field hockey quarterfinal game in Leesburg.

The Cougars will face Jamestown in a semifinal game Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Massaponax.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 7, HAMPTON ROADS 0

Ashley Luce scored four goals and added one assist to help Fredericksburg Academy secure a 7–0 win over visiting Hampton Roads Academy in the VISAA Division II field hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Josie LeDoux, Izzy Larimore and Brooke Sims also scored for the Falcons (15–0). Charlotte Dreany added two assists, while LeDoux, Kylie Amberger and Aviva Fierst supplied one each.

WALSINGHAM 2, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 1

Grayson Scott scored Fredericksburg Christian’s lone goal in a VISAA Division II quarterfinal loss. Goalie Bella Izadi registered 12 saves for the Eagles.

VOLLEYBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, NORFOLK CHRISTIAN 0