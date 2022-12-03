High school sports roundup: Courtland sweeps Spotsylvania in swimming

Swimming

Spotsylvania vs. Courtland: Caleb Dawson, Asher Joseph and Alexis Thai-Nguyen each won two individual events as the Cougars defeated the visiting Knights 361–192 on Saturday. The Cougar girls triumphed 204–75 while Courtland's boys won their match 157–117.

Boys results: 200-yard medley relay: Spotsylvania (Caleb Dawson, Patrick Depue, Aden Stephens, Ethan Mathena), 1:49.15; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Dawson (Sp) 1:59.93; 200-yard IM: Liam Stephens (SP), 2:20.71; 50-yard free: 1. Alex Storen (Courtland), 23.95; 100-yard butterfly: 1. L. Stephens (SP), 1:02.63; 100-yard freestyle: 1. A. Stephens (Sp) 50.86; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Landon Perdue (Co), 6:05.03; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Spotsylvania (Dawson, L. Stephens, Mathena, A. Stephens); 100-yard backstroke: 1. Dawson (Sp) 58.44.

Girls results: 200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Emma Green, Asher Joseph, Peyton Hays), 1:59.14; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Thai-Nguyen (Co) 2:13.15; 200-yard IM: 1. Green (Co) 2:23.57; 50 freestyle: 1. Joseph (Co) 24.71; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Joseph (Co), 1:01.69; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Julia Storen (Co) 1:02.57; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Maddie Dyl (Co) 6:38.08; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Courtland (Storen, Emery Lowe, Nora Moore, Juliana Velez), 2:00.94; 100-yard backstroke: 1. Thai-Nguyen (Co) 1:07.32.

Seven-team meet at Fredericksburg Academy: The Falcons got two individual event victories from Andrew Appleton and Maddie Gordan and one from Emily Drape in the busy competition.

Fredericksburg Christian's Jack Knewtson claimed two events while Hannah Blevins placed first in another

The Falcons boys went 4–1 in dual-meet competition while the girls were 3–2. Fredericksburg Christian's boys posted a 3–2 advantage in dual-meet competition; the Eagles girls were a perfect 5–0.

Boys results: 200-yard medley relay: 1. Randolph–Macon Academy 2:01.94; 200-yard freestyle: 1.Wilow Stone (RMA), 2:29.42; 200-yard IM: 1. David Shen (RMA) 2:24.21; 50-yard free: 1. Jack Knewtson (Fredericksburg Christian), 24.82; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Stanley Ma (RMA), 1:08.94; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Knewtson (FCS), 1:07.27; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Andrew Appelton (Fredericksburg Academy), 6:23.56; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Randolph–Macon Academy, 1:44.12; 100-yard backstroke: 1.Appleton (FA), 1:08.19.

Girls results: 200-yard medley relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Zoe Mozena, Josie LeDoux, Maddie Gordan, Emily Drape), 2:17.60; 200-yard freestyle: 1. Gordan (FA), 2:20.94; 200-yard IM: 1. Hannah Blevins (Fredericksburg Christian), 3:12.03; 50-yard free: 1. Drape (FA), 29.83; 100-yard butterfly: 1. Gordan (FA) 1:12.00; 100-yard freestyle: 1. Julia Austin (Wakefield), 1:03.66; 500-yard freestyle: 1. Grace Chong (RMA), 1:44.12; 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Wakefield 2:0474; 100-yard backstroke: 1. Austin (Wa) 1:16.75.

Wrestling:

Eight-team meet at Caroline: Both host Caroline and Chancellor had two champions at the Cavalier Clash at Caroline High School. For the Cavaliers, Sean Kessler defeated three opponents to claim the 157-pound class. Malique Tunstall pinned three straight rivals to take the 285-pound category.

The Chargers' Dever Gordon went 3-0 for the 165-pound class title while teammate Tyler Harrell won two bouts for the 175-pound class crown.

Patrick Henry placed first overall with six titlists. Second-place Chancellor had three runners-up and two third-place finishers; Caroline featured two runners-up and two third-place finishers.