High school sports roundup: Cyclones roll past Chargers

McKenna Warren scored 17 points and Ange Hyonkue 16 to lead Eastern View to a 59–39 victory over Chancellor Tuesday night in the Battlefield District girls’ basketball semifinals at Courtland.

The second-seeded Cyclones will host James Monroe in Wednesday’s championship game at 6 p.m. The Yellow Jackets advanced when top-seeded Courtland had to withdraw because of COVID-19 protocols.

Kendall Scott led Chancellor with 11 points.

Chancellor 14 13 8 4 — 39 Eastern View 20 12 12 15 — 59

Chancellor: Kaitlyn Bestick 4, T’Laya Johnson 9, Regan Bestick 6, Kendall Scott 11, Maya Johnson 5, Taliyah Alexander 0, Maia Fissel 0 Anastazja Arvan 4, Megan Clouser 0. Totals: 13 8–12 39.

Eastern View: Ange Hyonkue 16, Trinity Washington 8, McKenna Warren 17, Leila Hackley 0, Saniya Brown 9, Kaidanee Brown 1, Destiny Washington 8. Totals: 22 10–18 59.

3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (T. Johnson 3, Scott, Arvan); Eastern View 5 (Hyonkue 3, T. Washington, S. Brown).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 52, STAFFORD 15

Cayla Thomas poured in a game-high 18 points as North Stafford routed Stafford in a Commonwealth District girls basketball tournament quarterfinal.

Makyli Johnson added 12 points for the Wolverines (10–5), who will face Riverbend in Wednesday’s semifinal. North Stafford led 33–8 at halftime and didn’t allow a point during the third quarter.

Keyli Daniel scored six points to lead the Indians, whose season concludes with an 0-9 record.

Stafford 2 6 0 7 — 15 North Stafford 14 19 21 8 — 52

Stafford (0-9): Genesis Houston 4, Janiya Adebayo 1, Sara Foster 0, Dakota Evans 1, Keyli Daniel 6, Caitlyn Burgess 1, Bri Mascaro 2. Totals: 5 3-6 15.

North Stafford (10-5): Cayla Thomas 18, Makyli Johnson 12, Maddie Velez 6, Daysha Salgado 5, Maggy Dackett 4, Naomi Glass 4, Olivia Mickens 0, Tori Barnes 3, Mari Polomo 0, Maia Joseph 0. Totals: 20 7-14 52.

3-pointers: Stafford 2 (Daniel); North Stafford 5 (Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Barnes).

RIVERBEND 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28

Nia Henley led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to as homestanding Riverbend cruised to a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Haley Lanning dished out five assists and Olivia Long totaled four steals for the Bears, who visit North Stafford in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Emma Stalteri led Mountain View with nine points.

Mountain View 2 8 10 8 — 28 Riverbend 14 18 12 20 — 64

Mountain View (7-13): Emma Stalteri 9, Gabby Bartels 2, Anna Krohn 3, Hannah Neiss 3, Janelle Sargent 2, Genesis Betanco 2, Tiara Bigelow 3, Liz Harley 4, Molly Ferland 0, Taleah Gaither 0, Alyssa Lovett 0, Christin Steward 0, Tehani Daniels 0. Totals: 10 6-8 28.

Riverbend (15-4): Nia Henley 18, Lydia Tanner 8, MaNiyah Alston 7, Charlotte Mulinax 6, Bailey Carter 6, Olivia Long 5, Hannah Alexander 4, Shardae Williams 4, Haley Lanning 4, Maile Burns 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Caitlyn Lanning 0, Kyra Samuel 0. Totals: 26 10-18 64.

3-pointers: MV 2 (Krohn, Bigelow). Riverbend 2 (Long, H. Lanning).

COLONIAL BEACH 54, ESSEX 18

Cynari Davis finished with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds to help Colonial Beach secure a Northern Neck District win and the district’s regular-season title.

Cora Bowler added 10 points five steals for the Drifters, who visit Rappahannock on Thursday.

Essex 9 4 3 2 — 18 Colonial Beach 12 12 19 11 — 54

Essex: D. Green 0, K. Gray 0, S. Garnett 3, H. Mahan 0, J. Mercer 12, M. Carter 0, M. Payne 3, M. Turner 0, H. Walker 0, A. Brooks 0, J. Studuent 0, J. Holmes 0. Totals: 8 1-6 18.

Colonial Beach: L. Phillips 2, C. Royall 8, K. Franks 4, Cynari Davis 19, Cora Bowler 10, J. McGinniss 7, A. Michalicek 2, K. Bushrod 2, C. Davis 0. Totals: 24 6-12 54.

3-pointers: Essex 1 (Garnett). CB: none.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 62, KING GEORGE 53

Corey Long scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and added 10 rebounds as the Cyclones topped the visiting Foxes in a Battlefield District semifinal.

Amare Robinson had 15 points for Eastern View, which will host Courtland or Caroline in Wednesday’s final.

Nehemiah Frye and Elijah Sherfield led King George with 15 points each. Kyle Reviello added 13.

King George 14 8 16 15 — 53 Eastern View 20 15 18 9 — 62

King George: Elijah Sherfield 15, Da’mon Duffin 0, Mekhai White 6, Ethan Chase 2, Nehemiah Frye 15, Kyle Reviello 13, Connor Gray 0, Chanz Wiggins 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 21 5-7 53.

Eastern View: Rickey Butler 5, Tyree Webster 10, Corey Long 18, D’Myo Hunter 3, Jase Jackson 9, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 15, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 23 8-19 62.

3-pointers: King George 6 (Reviello 3, White 2, Frye). Eastern View 8 (Jackson 3, Robinson 3, Webster, Hunter).

STAFFORD 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 32

Joshua Wallace led four Stafford players in double-figure scoring with 14 points and the Indians totaled 20 assists and five blocks as a team in a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Tyler Turner added 13 points, Amari Moorer 11 and Sean Hopkins 10 for Stafford, which hosts Colonial Forge in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Mountain View 11 6 10 5 — 32 Stafford 17 16 21 10 — 64

Mountain View (4-17): Etienne Somuah 4, Tyrus Somuah 3, Labron Weathers 7, Jordan Jackson 3, Grayson Margheim 3, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 2, Xavier Johnson 3, William D’Lugos 7. Totals: 12 3-7 31.

Stafford (11-7): Raphael Poku 2, TaiReese Wright 2, Joshua Wallace 14, Tyler Turner 13, Alijah Alleyne 4, Skilayr Atkinson 4, Amari Moorer 11, Sean Hopkins 10, Nicholas Belako 4. Totals: 27 3-5 64.

3-pointers: MV 5 (Weathers, Jackson, Margheim, Johnson, D’Lugos). Stafford 7 (Wallace 4, Turner 2, Moorer).

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 62, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 59

Noah Caesar scored 26 points, and Dakota Sellers added 10 points six boards and three steals to help lead visiting Fredericksburg Christian to its fourth straight win.

Luke Chilton added six blocks and five rebounds to go with his 11 points for the Eagles, who have won 9 of 12 since starting the season 0-5.

FCS hosts Seton on Thursday.

Fredericksburg Christian 18 13 15 16 — 62 Trinity Christian 11 14 15 19 — 59

Fredericksburg Christian (9-8): John Varlas 6, Noah Caesar 26, Dakota Sellers 10, Cameron Devau 5, Owen Ambrose 2, Jack DeLao 2, Luke Chilton 11. Totals: 23 12-18 62.

Trinity Christian (3-11): Jackson 1, Wright 26, Gardner 4, Alles 19, Balle 9. Totals: 21 13-18 59.

3-pointers: FCS 4 (Varlas 2, Caesar, Devau). TC 4 (Wright 3, Balle).