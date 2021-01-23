High school sports roundup: Davis helps ’Cats post first victory

The Mountain View boys basketball team made it into the win column for the first time this season as the Wildcats defeated Stafford 45–40 on Saturday.

The Wildcats found themselves behind at the half but held the visiting Indians to just three points in the third quarter.

Alex Davis scored 15 for Mountain View and went 3–5 from the free-throw line.

Trips to the charity stripe made the difference in the game with Mountain View making 11 of its 15 free throws and Stafford going just 3–9 from the line.

Both teams will play again on Monday night. Stafford moved to .500 on the season with this loss and will visit North Stafford. Mountain View will work to build a winning streak when it plays Colonial Forge.