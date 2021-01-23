High school sports roundup: Davis helps ’Cats post first victory

The Mountain View boys basketball team made it into the win column for the first time this season as the Wildcats defeated Stafford 45–40 on Saturday.
The Wildcats found themselves behind at the half but held the visiting Indians to just three points in the third quarter.
Alex Davis scored 15 for Mountain View and went 3–5 from the free-throw line.
Trips to the charity stripe made the difference in the game with Mountain View making 11 of its 15 free throws and Stafford going just 3–9 from the line.
Both teams will play again on Monday night. Stafford moved to .500 on the season with this loss and will visit North Stafford. Mountain View will work to build a winning streak when it plays Colonial Forge.
|Stafford
|15
|9
|3
|13
|—
|40
|Mountain View
|12
|11
|11
|11
|—
|45
Stafford (2-2): Myles Smith 0, Ruben Velez 0, Joshua Wallace 2, Braxton Fuller 6, Austin O’Donnell 5, Tyler Turner 11, JaSante Thomas 3, Amari Moorer 11, Jh’anif Coles 0, Nicholas Belako 2, Sean Hopkins 0, Nicholas Futrell 0, TaiReese Wright 0. Totals: 15 3-9 40.
Mountain View (1-5): Duncan Beaumont 3, Amari Walker 11, Alex Watts 10, Brendan Robinson 0, Alex Davis 15, Tyrus Somuah 6, Colin Carroll 0, AJ Gordon 0. Totals: 15 11-15 45.
3-pointers: Stafford (Braxton Fuller 2, Austin O’Donnell 1, Tyler Turner 3, JaSante Thomas 1). Mountain View (Duncan Beaumont 1, Amari Walker 1)
BOYS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 60, JAMES MONROE 56
Scoring 39 points in the first two quarters and leading by 15 at the half, James Monroe’s offense went quiet in the second half and fell to visitors King George on Saturday.
James Monroe’s Ricky Goode-Wright had another strong game — scoring 24 points, including nine from behind the arc, and grabbing 10 rebounds.
De’Von “Von” Whiting led the way for King George with 18 points and was complemented by solid performances from Javin Campbell and Mekhai White, who scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
With this loss, the Yellow Jackets fell to 1–5 on the season. They’ll look to bounce back against Spotsylvania at home on Monday. King George moved to 2-6 and will travel to face Courtland on Monday.
|King George
|8
|16
|17
|19
|—
|60
|James Monroe
|17
|22
|9
|8
|—
|56
King George (2-6): Elijah Sherfield 2, Jaden Hobdy 0, Javin Campbell 14, De’Von “Von” Whiting 18, Ethan Chase 9, Mekhai White, 10, Nehemiah Frye 7, Andre Mack 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 16 23-29 60.
James Monroe (1-5): Ke’Shaun Wallace 2, Ricky Goode-Wright 24, Kyle Snider 0, Greg Williams 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 6, RJ Turner 0, Aaron Carter 13, Travis Hudson 0, Joe Hardy 2, Christian Hamm 9. Totals: 22 6-8 56.
3-pointers: King George (Nehemiah Frye 2, Ethan Chase 1, Makhai White 2). James Monroe (Ricky Goode-Wright 3, Aaron Carter 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 55, JAMES MONROE 35
James Monroe girls basketball fell behind early and was defeated at King George on Saturday.
Naomi Glass paved the way for King George to earn its fifth win on the season with her 19-point game. Gabby Mack and Briana Ellis both contributed eight points in the winning effort.
Despite Nia Bryant scoring 14 points, the Yello Jackets fell to 1–3 on the season. They now look ahead to a matchup at Spotsylvania on Monday.
King George will look to make it two straight when they host Courtland on Monday night.
|James Monroe
|9
|11
|6
|9
|—
|35
|King George
|19
|14
|10
|12
|—
|55
James Monroe (1-3): Isabel Whitman 7, Nia Bryant 14, Amath Chol 4, Ayanna Wynn 2, Zyonna Bumbrey 0, Logan Conner 4, Imani McJunkin 0, Danielle Cloud 0, Giahna Slaughter 0, Kayanna Cloud 4. Totals: 11 6-14 35.
King George (5-1): Morgen Davidson 2, Kaylee Trusloud 2, Aiyana Ellis 7, Briana Ellis 8, Lauren mcCall 4, Gabby Mack 8, Naomi Glass 19, Haylee Callahan 5. Totals: 25 3-11 55.
3-pointers: James Monroe (Gabby Mack 1). King George (Isabel Whitman 2, Nia Bryant 4, Logan Conner 1).
Friday’s Game
CHANCELLOR 45, SPOTSYLVANIA 30
M’laya Ainsworth scored 15 points while T’Laya Johnson and Kendall Scott added 13 points apiece to pace the Chargers over the Knights in a Battlefield District game at Spotsylvania.
|Chancellor
|9
|17
|15
|16
|—
|46
|Spotsylvania
|10
|1
|5
|15
|—
|30
Chancellor: Enaya Melchoir 0, Deirae Ashton 0, T’Laya Johnson 13, Kendall Scott 13, Kayla Mattey 0, M’laya Ainsworth 15, Kailana Reed 5, Emily Reich 0. Totals: 20 4-5 48.
Spotsylvania: Kelsey Bailey 4, Haleigh Perkins 8, Zaniah Lucas 0, Madison Wheeler 2, Mariah Evans 13, Catarina Tracy 2, Asia Tracy 0. Totals: 12 5-16 31.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Scott, Ainsworth). Spotsylvania 1 (Perkins.).
WRESTLING
RIVERBEND DOUBLE DUAL
Riverbend swept its dual meet on Saturday, defeating visitors Chancellor and Stafford 78–6 and 75–6, respectively.
Riverbend (Rv) vs. Chancellor (Ch)
106—Aiden McLaughlin (Ch) over (for.); 113—Nathan Gipson (Rv) over James Hodges (Ch), fall 0:30; 120—Carson Main (Rv) over Mikalowsky Dylan (Ch), fall 1:23; 126—Brendan Rasmussen (Rv) over Mohammad Aktar (Ch), fall 0:33. 132—Zachary Turner (Rv) over (for.); 138—Zachary Ortega (Rv) over Jefferson Clark (Ch) (inj.). 145—Noah Taylor (Rv) over Nikolajis Heil (Ch), fall 2:17; 152—Nathanial Taylor (Rv) over Lorenzo Coleman (Ch), fall 2:36; 160—Logan Eastman (Rv) over (for.); 170—Lennon Soaper (Rv) over Joseph Colbert (Ch). fall 1:47; 182—Jacob Wright (Rv) over Zachary Connolly (Ch), fall 0:53; 195—Jake Grosso (Rv) over Jamey Lewchanin (Ch.), fall 1:36; 220—Aidan Etcho (Rv) over Anthony Blackwell (Ch), fall 0:52; 285—Jeffrey Cheeseman (Rv) over (for.).
Riverbend (Rv) vs. Stafford (St)
106—Nathan Walton (St) over (for.); 113—Nathan Gipson (Rv) over Martin Powell (St), fall 1:56; 120—Carson Main (Rv) over Gabriel Cortes (St), fall 1:58; 126—Brendan Rasmussen (Rv) over Joseph Pittman (St), fall 1:29; 132—Zachary Turner (Rv) over Joseph Fisher (St), fall 1:29; 138—Zachary Ortega (Rv) over Liam Albert (St), fall 1:00; 145—Noah Taylor (Rv) over Colten Dunmire (St), fall 4:27; 152—Nathaniel Taylor (Rv) over Matthew Purcell (St), fall 2:15; 160—Logan Eastman (Rv) over Channcelor Wingert (St), dec. 3-0; 170—Lennon Soaper (Rv) over Mitchell Lampman (St), fall 1:14; 182—Jacob Wright (Rv) over (for.); 195—Jake Grasso (Rv) over Ian Smith (St), fall 1:23; 220—Aidan Etcho (Rv) over William Crane (St), fall 0:19; 285—Jeffrey Cheeseman (Rv) over (for.).