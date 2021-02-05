High school sports roundup: Defensive switch helps North Stafford rally for win

Trailing by three at halftime, North Stafford came out storming in the third quarter, putting full-court pressure on Stafford that led to turnovers, easy baskets and an eventual 50-40 Commonwealth District boys basketball victory on Friday night.
Hezekiah Brown scored a game-high 20 points that included three 3-pointers for the Wolverines, who play at Brooke Point on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
|North Stafford
|17
|8
|16
|9
|—
|50
|Stafford
|14
|11
|5
|10
|—
|40
North Stafford (4-4): Vincent Sabatino 3, Cliff Davis 7, AJ Lebrusciano 0, Hezekiah Brown 20, Isiah Shaw 8, Alex Chase 6, Mekhi Dillard 6. Totals: 17 12-17 50.
Stafford: Ruben Valez 2, Joshua Wallace 1, TaiReese Wright 0, Braxton Fuller 15, Austin O’Donnell 5, Tyler Turner 2, Amari Moorer 8, Nicholas Belako 5, Jh’anif Coles 2. Totals: 15 6-9 40.
3-pointers: NS 4 (Brown 3, Davis). Stafford (Moorer 2, Fuller, O’Donnell).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 49, CHANCELLOR 39
Chancellor lead after the first quarter, but visiting Courtland stormed back in the second to lead at the half en route to a Battlefield District win.
Robert Harvey led a trio of Cougar double-figure scorers with 15 points, followed by Aaron Brooks (14) and Sean Wray (11).
AJ Coghill score 13 points for the Chargers, with Shane Batten totaling 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ziggy Carter added four assists.
Courtland will host a Region 4B semifinals on Tuesday.
|Courtland
|8
|17
|7
|20
|—
|49
|Chancellor
|9
|9
|8
|13
|—
|39
Courtland (12-2): Xander Alston 3, Aaron Brooks 14, Sean Wray 11, Micah Roberts 4, Raejon Harvey 0, Raul Gil 2, Darren Green 0, Trey Burton 0, Robert harvey 15, Michael Salvary 0, Charlie Welsh 0, Clayton Cassiday 0. Totals: 12 23-34 49.
Chancellor: Shane Batten 11, Ziggy Carter 6, AJ Coghill 13, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 2, Jason Jackson 4, Zachary Anderson 0, Dajuan Johnson 0, Josh Mattey 0, Breydon Williams 3. Totals: 13 11-17 39.
3-pointers: Courtland 2 (Brooks, Wray). Chancellor 2 (Batten, Carter).
RIVERBEND 67, BROOKE POINT 39
Bryson Long and Tajae Moore each scored 11 points to lead Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.
The third-seeded Bears host John Champe in Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinals.
|Brooke Point
|8
|8
|9
|14
|—
|39
|Riverbend
|20
|13
|20
|14
|—
|67
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixon 2, Demitrus Purnell 2, Christian leap 0, Jaden Scott 7, Cherdan Petit 6, Lamante Venisee 1, Edward Simms 12, Matt Harris 4, Jordan Scott 0, Eric Mason 3, Chase Scroggins 2, Xaiver Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 0. Totals: 9 18-32 39.
Riverbend (11-0): Marquees Foster 7, Quan Johnson 4, Jalen Suber 9, Calvyn Campbell 4, Nate Sherman 4, Grant Messick 2, Logan Suber 4, Bryson Long 11, Tre Johnson 0, EJ Wilborne 3, Tajae Moore 11, Aiden Fisher 4, Mathias Barnwell 4. Totals: 29 7-15 67.
3-pointers: BP 3 (Ja. Scott, Simms, Harris). Riverbend 2 (J. Suber, Long).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
STAFFORD 48, NORTH STAFFORD 45
Illiana Floode scored 25 points to lead the Indians to a Commonwealth District win over the Wolverines.
Desiree Roy drained three 3-pointers en route to a 23-point effort for North Stafford. The teams will face off again at Stafford in the Region 5D quarterfinals Monday at 5:15 p.m.
|North Stafford
|5
|17
|18
|5
|—
|45
|Stafford
|17
|10
|10
|11
|—
|48
North Stafford (4–3): Eric Lee 2, Nylia Siler 2, Asia Haughton 0, Makyli Johnson 3, Terrice Demps 3, Cayla Thomas 7, Brianna Sabatino 0, Elyssa Lee 0, Desiree Roy 23, Angel McDonald 0, Kindra Brooks 0, Destinee Slagado 5. Totals: 17 7-15 45.
Stafford: Alia Carmichael 3, Illiana Floode 25, Macayle Manago 0, Tia Hoffman 2, Janiya Abebayo 5, Kristina Tolson 0, Genesis Houston 13. Totals: 18 10-17 48.
3-pointers: NS 4 (Roy 3, Thomas). Stafford 2 (Carmichael, Floode).
RIVERBEND 43, BROOKE POINT 34
Haley Lanning scored 12 points to help homestanding Riverbend close out its regular season with a Commonwealth District win.
The fourth-seeded Bears will host Forest Park in Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinals.
Aniyah Dudley-Smith had 14 points and Jaylin Pressley 13 to lead Brooke Point, which travels to William Fleming for Monday’s region quarterfinals.
|Brooke Point
|2
|8
|14
|10
|—
|34
|Riverbend
|11
|15
|11
|6
|—
|43
Brooke Point: Anneliese Becker 0, Arianna Boatwright 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Danayja Cranford 0, Aniyah Dudley-Smith 14, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 2, Jaylin Pressley 13, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 2, Kalis Smith 0, Kylie Thuot 5, Skylar Watson 0. Totals: 14 6-17 34.
Brooke Point (8-3): Reiley Gibson 7, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 4, Haley Lanning 12, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 0, Bailey Carter 6, Madison Sarver 4, Maniyah Alston 4, Olivia Long 2, Lydia Tanner 2, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 20 3-14 43.
3-pointers: none.
TRACK & FIELD
QUAD AT SPOTSYLVANIA
The Spotsylvania boys track team won both relays, and got individual wins from Jon Collins (high jump) and Min Lee (1,000) to knock off Caroline, Eastern View and James Monroe.
On the girls side, the Yellow Jackets also won both relays, while getting individual wins from Kennedy Flynn (55, 300), Mila Mejias (high jump), Virginia Beringer (500), Sarah Rigual (1,600) and Brianna Denson (long jump) top the four-team field.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Spotsylvania 74, 2. Caroline 53, 3. Eastern View 17, 4. James Monroe 14.
55 meters: 1. Aidan Ryan (JM) 6.7; 1000: 1. Min Lee (Sp) 3:11; 500: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 1:09.3; 55 hurdles: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 8.6; 300: 1. Zadok Laeyea (Ca) 39.9; 1,600: 1. Mack Luckinbill (EV) 5:12.3; 800 relay: 1. Spotsylvania A 1:42.2; 1,600 relay: 1. Spotsylvania A 3:55.7.
Triple jump: 1. Laryea Zadok (Ca) 40-0.5; High jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 6-1; Shot put: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 48-6; Long jump: 1. Aidan Ryan (JM) 21-9.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. James Monroe 61, 2. Eastern View 42, 3. Caroline 17, 4. Spotsylvania 7.
55 meters: 1. Flynn Kennedy (JM) 7.2; 1000: 1. Avril Castro (EV) 4:08.1; 500: 1. Virginia Beringer (JM) 1:17; 55 hurdles: 1. Layanna Hayes (Ca) 11.6; 300: 1. Kennedy Flynn (JM) 44.1; 1,600: 1. Sarah Rigual (JM) 6:21.5; 800 relay: 1. James Monroe 1:48.9; 1,600 relay: 1. James Monroe 4:21.
Triple jump: 1. Layanna Hayes (Ca) 29-0; High jump: 1. Mila Mejias (JM) 4-4; Shot put: 1. Kyla Gee (EV) 30-0; Long jump: 1. Brianna Denson (JM) 14-11.5.
Thursday’s result
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMES MONROE 54, CAROLINE 47
Ricky Goode-Wright had a game-high 17 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District home win.
Tyson Taylor added 12 points and eight boards, with Christian Hamm added seven rebounds and three steals for the Yellow Jackets.
Ke’shaun Wallce pulled down seven board for JM, which hosts Chancellor on Saturday.
|Caroline
|14
|9
|14
|10
|—
|47
|James Monroe
|9
|17
|17
|11
|—
|54