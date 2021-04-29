High school sports roundup: Desmond, Riley lead Forge past Riverbend

Aidan Desmond tallied seven goals, and AJ Riley won 24 of 24 faceoffs he took to help Colonial Forge get a 17-8 Commonwealth District boys lacrosse win at Riverbend on Thursday.

Dan Merida and Sam Wier added three goals apiece for the Eagles (1-1), who host Mountain View on Monday.

Grant Messick accounted for seven of Riverbend’s eight goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

BROOKE POINT 22, MASSAPONAX 2

Christian Leap totaled seven goals and four assists and Gavin Schweiter collected 10 ground balls to help visiting Brooke Point cruise to a Commonwealth District win.

JP Page added four goals for the Black–Hawks (1-0), who host Stafford on Thursday.

BRENTSVILLE 17 JAMES MONROE 10

Jake Wack scored five goals and had three assists, but the Yellow Jackets fell to the Tigers.

Sam Dumont scored four assists and had two assists, Matthew Franklin scored a goal and Trey Paroongsup had 18 saves in goal.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MASSAPONAX 18, BROOKE POINT 3