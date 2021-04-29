High school sports roundup: Desmond, Riley lead Forge past Riverbend

Aidan Desmond tallied seven goals, and AJ Riley won 24 of 24 faceoffs he took to help Colonial Forge get a 17-8 Commonwealth District boys lacrosse win at Riverbend on Thursday.
Dan Merida and Sam Wier added three goals apiece for the Eagles (1-1), who host Mountain View on Monday.
Grant Messick accounted for seven of Riverbend’s eight goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
BROOKE POINT 22, MASSAPONAX 2
Christian Leap totaled seven goals and four assists and Gavin Schweiter collected 10 ground balls to help visiting Brooke Point cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
JP Page added four goals for the Black–Hawks (1-0), who host Stafford on Thursday.
BRENTSVILLE 17 JAMES MONROE 10
Jake Wack scored five goals and had three assists, but the Yellow Jackets fell to the Tigers.
Sam Dumont scored four assists and had two assists, Matthew Franklin scored a goal and Trey Paroongsup had 18 saves in goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSAPONAX 18, BROOKE POINT 3
Grace Pietro got the Panthers off to a strong start to the new season, scoring eight goals and dishing out an assist, for a Commonwealth District victory.
Olivia McGown and Morgan Hughes each had the hat trick with three goals; Jordyn Grace scored and posted an assist; and Reagan Beardsley, Emma Knapp and Kimoree Colbert each recorded a goal.
Massaponax hosts Riverbend in another district clash on Monday.
BASEBALL
NORTHUMBERLAND 6, COLONIAL BEACH 4
Steven Lilly and Thomas Preston each had RBI singles for visiting Colonial Beach, but Northumberland picked up the Northern Neck win.
Trey Pietras added two hits and two RBIs for the Drifters (1-1), who visit Lancaster on Monday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|000
|112
|0
|—
|4
|5
|1
|Northumberland
|200
|004
|x
|—
|6
|4
|0
TREY PIETRAS and Charlie Pietras. CJ Timberlake, Carson Saunders (3), CHASE FISHER (6) and Brock Martin.
GIRLS TENNIS
BROOKE POINT 8, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Alyssa Fenton (NS) d. Abby Tivin 10-1, Victoria Rios (BP) d. Amaya Henderson 10-0, Zhaleen Emerson (BP) d. Gretchen Nichols 10-0, Gloria Johnson (BP) d. Saige Thibodeaux 10-1, Paige Gillespie (BP) d. Evelyn Brogado 10-3, Cheyenne Smith (BP) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Johnson/Emerson (BP) d. Fenton/Hnderson 10-2, Rios/Smith (BP) d. Nichols/Thibodeaux 10-0, Tivin/Ohleger (BP) won by forfeit.
STAFFORD 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Singles: Emmalie Lemmon (St) d. S. Singh 10-2, Sydney Selby (St) d. Katelynn Calvert 10-0, Junga Steves (St) d. Dawn Forrest 10-0, Kameryn Daniels (St) d. V. Parage 10-0, Sophie Loncar (St) d. A. Miller 10-1, Caroline Loncar (St) d. J. Muturi (MV) 10-4.
Doubles: Lemmon/Selby (St) d. Singh/Calvert 8-1, Steves/Daniels (St) d. Forrest/Muturi 8-1, Loncar/Doty (St) d. Parage/Miller 8-0.
COURTLAND 8, KING GOERGE 1
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) d. Mac Watkins 10-5, Adele Granger (Co) d. Terry Scaife 10-2, Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Megan Ochoe 10-0, Madison Shea (Co) d. Jessie Wong 10-1, Natalie Holt (Co) d. Paige Baker 10-0, Ellie Holt (Co) d. Maria Poley 10-1
Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Wentzel/Scaife 8-4, Libby Snow/Regan Lovell (Co) d. Ochoe/Wong 8-1, Cora Lawson/Kelsie Ashwood (Co) d. Carter Wasser/Jenna Kapp 8-2
Next match: Courtland (4-1,4-1) travels to King George on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Singles: William Hudson (MV) d. Nathan Fletcher 10-6, Sam Emerson (St) d. Brayden Hitz 10-3, Henry Melson (St) d. Mauro Lobo 10-0, Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Jacob Grena 10-1, Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Hunter Morgan 10-3, Robert Kohllaas (St) d. Elijah Hernandez 10-3.
Doubles: Fletcher/Melson (St) d. Hudson/Green 10-2, Emerson/Oliver Lambert (St) d. Hitz/Morgan 10-2, Jayrod Dela Cruz/Oldendick (St) d. Lobo/Hernandez 10-4.
COURTLAND 8, KING GEORGE 1
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Co) d. Lucas Umberger 8-0, David Ruiz–Rivera (Co) d. Noah Buckwatter 8-0, Colin Friend (Co) d. Chase Lindal 8-4, Alex Storen (Co) d. Roger Sciafa 8-4, Kenneth Chau (KG) d. Jamie Rodriguez 8-2, Ethan Furr (Co) won by forfeit
Doubles: Leonard/Ruiz–Rivera (Co) d. Umberger/Buckwatter 8-0, Friend/Storen (Co) d. Lindal/Sciafa 8-3, Rodriguez/Furr (Co) won by forfeit.
Up next: The Cougars (4-0) host King George on Monday.
NORTH STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 3
Singles: Ian O’Hare (NS) d. Michael Foley 10-7, Eric Martinez (NS) d. Trey Williams 10-8, Aidan Hollister (NS) d. Langston Spencer-Hamm 10-7, Austin Hamilton (NS) d. Lucas Cedeno Villegas 10-7, Dieter Kufur (BP) d. Simon Alam 10-6, Noah Sheiman (NS) d. Lukas Thomas 10-4.
Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. O’Hare/Alam 10-0, Hollister/Hamilton (NS) d. Spencer-Hamm/Cedeno-Villegas 10-1, Mike Fisher/Sheiman (BP) d. Kufur/Thomas 10-6.
COLONIAL FORGE 6, MASSAPONAX 3
Singles: Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Gabe Gillespie 10-4, Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Bonne Orton 10-3, Jake Porzeinski (CF) d. Allen Chen 10-6, Josh Addis (CF) d. Cameron Jennings 10-9 (7-3), Bryce Putney (CF) d. Adam Lenahan 10-4, Jake Stratton (CF) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Gillespie/Porzeinski (CF) d. D. Brewster/N. Brewster 10-4, Orton/Addis (CF) d. Chen/Jennings 10-4, Putney/Stratton (CF) won by forfeit.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT LEE'S HILL
Timothy Park earned medalist honors to carry Veritas School over Fredericksburg Christian and Grace Christian.
The Eagles (4-9, 3-3 Delaney Athletic Conference) play their final conference match next week.
Veritas (164): Timothy Park 38, Mile Rhoden 42, Sam Felty 42, Eli Felty 42.
Grace Christian (200): Preston Fitzgerald 45, Caleb Maas 50, Isaiah Farlow 51, Maddie Helmick 54.
Fredericksburg Christian (219): Joey Priebe 44, Dylan Holyfield 57, Camden Gray 57, Kameron Bianchi 61.
Wednesday's results
BASEBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 7, MASSAPONAX 6
Brian Schule and Jack Pearson each went 2 for 4, Schule with two RBIs and Pearson with one, to help North Stafford get a 7-6 Commonwealth District baseball win on Wednesday.
Jahiem Green homered and AJ Labrusciano earned the save for the Wolverines (1-0).
Kaiden Rosenbaum went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scores, and Ryan Wallace two-run double for Massaponax.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|520
|000
|0
|—
|7
|9
|3
|Massaponax
|001
|401
|0
|—
|6
|7
|0
BRIAN SCHULE, Mark Miller (3) Ryan Hawkins (4), Hunter Trimarchi (5), AJ Labrusciano (6) and Brannoc Odlum. RYAN WALLACE, C. Cashin (2), Kaiden Rosenbaum (7) and Christian Gryzb.
EASTERN VIEW 15, CAROLINE 8
Dylan McKinney finished 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scores to help Eastern View get a Battlefield District win.
Carl Morrison also went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Thomas Babbich added two hits, three RBIs and three runs for the Cyclones (1-1).
Kyle Tingen and Trevor Beale both supplied 4-for-5 efforts for Caroline (0-1).
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|500
|604
|0
|—
|15
|9
|2
|Caroline
|400
|120
|1
|—
|8
|14
|2
T. BABICH, D. McKinney (5) and McKinney, Babich (5). K. SCOTT, K. Tingen (4), M. Johnson (4), T. Beale (6), C. Tingen (6) and J. Champman.
SOFTBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 6, MASSAPONAX 4
Daya McGee struck out seven and went to distance to get the win for North Stafford.
Kayden Whitlock had three hits and Brenna Morefield two for Massaponax (0-2).
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|102
|012
|0
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Massaponax
|000
|200
|2
|—
|4
|10
|2
EMILY COLLINS, Payton Kilmer (6) and Nia Hall, Laney Deane (6). DAYA McGEE and Phoebe Hughes.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 2, NORTH STAFFOR D 0
Avery White and Kaitlyn Venzen scored goals, each assisted by Kendal Smith, to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Sara Frensley and Marleyna Parrett led the Panthers’ defensive effort.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN VIEW 6, KING GEORGE 3
Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Lauren Wentzel 10-1; Elle Castro (EV) d. Megan Ochoa 10-4; Ainsley Ayers (EV) (Tiebreaker 10-2); Ava Conway (EV) d. Jessie Wang 10-4; Alyssa Kitts (EV) d. Carter Wasser 10-3; Jenna Kapp (KG) d. Melanie Castro 10-4.
Doubles: McCoy/E. Castro (EV) d. Wentzel/Terry Scaide 8-3; Ochoa/Wang (KG) d. Ayers/Conway 8-6; Maria Poley/Paige Baker (KG) d. Kitts/M. Castro 8-5.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 3
Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Nesta Fletcher 10–5; Trey Williams (BP) d. Sam Emmerson 10–4; Henry Melson (St) d. Langston Spencer 10–4; Luke Osleger (St) d. Lucas Cederovillegas 10-2; Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Dieter Kufur 10–3; Robert Kohlhaas (St) d. Luke Thomas 10–0`.
Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. N. Fletcher/J. Fletcher 10–8; Oldendick/Dela Cruz (St) d. Spencer/Cederovillegas 10–3; Osleger/Oliver Lambert (St) d. Kufur/Thomas 10–2.
CHANCELLOR 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Singles: Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Josh Madison 8–4; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Erik Waterman 8–3; Jason Ranson (Ch) d. Drew Difilippo forfeit; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Luke Wahlquist 8-1; Alex Blair (Ch) d. Jordan Low 8–2; Wyatt Brown (Sp) d. Will Parrish 8–4.
Doubles: Lacey/Ranson (Ch) d. Madison/Waterman 8–6; Difilippo/Wahlquist (Sp) d. Gaulard forfeit; Blair/Parrish (Ch) d. Low/Brown 8–6.
TRACK & FIELD
CHANCELLOR AT SPOTSYLVANIA
Spotsylvania rolled to two Battlefield District wins, the girls winning 53-15 and the boys 89-22.
BOYS
100 meters: 1. ; 200: 1. Brycen Edwards (Ch) 22.9; 400: 1. McKeiran Romasser (Sp) 56.2; 800: 1. Min Lee (Sp) 2:20.0; 1600: 1. Tyler Evans (Ch) 5:05.6; 110 hurdles: 1. Hunter McFadden (Sp) 17.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 44.2; 400 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 46.8; 1600 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 3:44.1.
High jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 5-8; Long jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 20-5; Triple jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 37-7; Shot put: 1. Troy Moskowitz (Sp) 42-6; Discus: 1. Troy Moskowitz (Sp) 103-0.
GIRLS
100 meters: 1. Paris Johnson (Ch) 12.9; 400: 1. Samantha Hinton (Sp) 1:14.8; 800: 1. Julianne Tate (Sp) 3:09.6; 1600: 1. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 7:08.3; 100 hurdles: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 18.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 59.6.
Long jump: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 12-7; Triple jump: 1. ; Shot put: 1. Aiden Romasser (Sp) 21-9; Discus: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 83-6.
Monday’s result
GIRLS TENNIS
CAROLINE 6, KING GEORGE 3
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) d. Lydia Tillapauge 8-4; Hannah Pettigrew (Ca) d. Jessie Wang 8-2; Marela Luciano (Ca) d. Megan Ochoa 8-4; Alisa Rachanow (Ca) d. Terry Scaife 8-4; Kelly Farmer (Ca) d. Maria Poley 8-2; Paige Baker (KG) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-5.
Doubles: Tillapauge/Pettigrew (Ca) d. Wentzel/Wang 8-1; Scaife/Ochoa (KG) d. Luciano/Rachanow 8-6; Hernandez/Chandler Gustard (Ca) d. Carter Wasser/Jenna Kapp 8-1.