High school sports roundup: DiClemente just misses earning all-state

Colonial Forge junior Ali DiClemente placed 18th in Thursday’s VHSL Class 6 state cross country championships in Leesburg.
DiClemente covered the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in 20:10, missing all-state (top-15) recognition by seven seconds. Senior teammate Kayla Loescher placed 23rd (20:34). freshman Mary Ella Glauber 40th (22:02) and senior Emily McHugh 44th (22:27) to help the Eagle girls finish seventh in the team standings.
Colonial Forge senior Michael Arner placed 51st (18:20) in the boys’ race.
BOYS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 5, STAFFORD 4
Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Sam Emerson 10-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Jayrod Dela Cruz 10-0; Henry Melson (St) d. Ryan Catullo 10-7; Nesta Fletcher (St) d. Jack Scrivani 10-1; Luke Osleger (St) d. Gavin White 10-6; Dave Chandra (Rb) d. Jakob Oldendick 10-4.
Doubles: Wexler/R. Catullo (Rb) d. Emerson/Dela Cruz 10-3; C. Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. Melson/Fletcher 10-5; Robert Kohlhaas/Oldendick (St) d. Chandra/D.J. Bejugam 10-3.
Next match: On Monday, the Bears (1-0) visit Massaponax, while the Indians host North Stafford.
SPOTSYLVANIA 9, CAROLINE 0
Singles: Josh Madison (Sp) d. Xavier Atkins 8-1; Erik Waterman (Sp) d. Aidan Harrison 8-5; Drew Difilipp (Sp) d. Chrles Toure 8-4; Luke Wahlquist (Sp) d. Robert Cobb 8-1; Jordan Low (Sp) d. Ashton Dustin 8-6; Wyatt Brown (Sp) d. Elias Harrison 8-0.
Doubles: Madison/Waterman (Sp) d. Atkins/Toure 8-1; Difilippo/Brown (Sp) d. Harrison/Cobb 8-5; Wahlquist/Low (Sp) d. Dustin/Harrison 8-3.
NORTH STAFFORD 7, BROOKE POINT 2
Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Eric Martinez 10-4; Ian O’Hare (NS) d. Trey Williams 10-3; Aidan Hollister (NS) d. Langston Spencer 11-9; Austin Hamilton (NS) d. Lucas Caterouilles 10-4; Simon Alam (NS) d. Dieter Kufor 11-9; Noah Sheiman (NS) d. Luke Thomas 10-2.
Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Martinez/O’Hare 10-8; Hollister/Hamilton (NS) d. Spencer/Caterouilles 10-6; Sheiman/Alam (NS) d. Kufor/Thomas 10-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
CAROLINE 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Singles: Lydia Tillapaugh (Ca) d. Sidney Wright 8-4; Melia Smith (Sp) d. Hannah Pettigrew 8-5; Marela Luciano (Ca) d. Emmy Harold 8-3; Alisa Rachanow (Ca) d. Kaitlyn Bowling 8-2; Kelly Farmer (Ca) d. Abby Rose 8-6; Priscilla Hatton (Sp) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-1.
Doubles: Tillapaugh/Pettigrew (Ca) d. Wright/Smith 8-4; Luciano/Rachanow (Ca) d. Harold/Bowling 8-5; Farmer/Hernandez (Ca) d. Rose/Hatton 9-8 (tiebreaker).
Next match: The Knightshost Courtland on Monday.
MASSAPONAX 8, COLONIAL FORGE 1
Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Helen Choi 10-0; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Michelle Choi 10-4; Grace Burner (Ma) d. Adelle Bloom 10-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Brianna Wahl 10-4; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Rachel Regling 10-3; Lexi Loder (CF) d. Ailish Connell 10-7.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Choi/Choi 10-2; Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Bloom/Wahl 10-2; Parrish/Connell (Ma) d. Regling/Loder 10-2.
Next match: The Panthers (1-0) visit Riverbend on Monday.
STAFFORD 5, RIVEBEND 4
Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Sydney Selby 8-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Emmalie Lemmon 8-6; Rachel Marcus (Rb) d. Junga Steves 8-2; Kameryn Danieals (St) d. Mallory Muilenberg 8-6; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Reiley O’Brien 8-3; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Madeline Mills 8-4.
Doubles: Chang/Muilenberg (Rb) d. Selby/Lemmon 8-1; Steves/Daniels (St) d. Jani/Marcus 8-5; Loncar/Loncar (St) d. O’Brien/Mills 8-5.
BASEBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 19, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 8
Vince DiLeonardo went 2 for 2 with four runs scored and an RBI, and winning pitcher Joseph Garner finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in Fredericksburg Christian’s win.
Logan Roop added two hits, three runs and an RBIs; Chrlie Brinkman had two hits and four RBIs and Parker Ford provided two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.
T. KIM, C. Harlow (2), N. Kesting (3), H. Kitzmiller (4) and B. Nelson. JOSEPH GARNER, Elijah Lambros (5) and Charlie Brinkman.
GOLF
BLUE RIDGE 198, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 207
Fredericksburg Christian’s Joey Priebe won medalist honors with a score of 42, but Blue Ridge won as a team at Greene Hills Golf Club.
Nate Cooke (51), Dylan Holyfield (55) and Christian Marcum (59) also had counting scores for the Eagles.
Wednesday’s result
BOYS TENNIS
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, NORTH STAFFORD 4