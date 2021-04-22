High school sports roundup: DiClemente just misses earning all-state

BASEBALL

Vince DiLeonardo went 2 for 2 with four runs scored and an RBI, and winning pitcher Joseph Garner finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in Fredericksburg Christian’s win.

Logan Roop added two hits, three runs and an RBIs; Chrlie Brinkman had two hits and four RBIs and Parker Ford provided two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.