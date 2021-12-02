High school sports roundup: Drifters’ balanced offense too much for Panthers

Logan Coldwell with 14 points and Chase Coldwell with 12 led five Colonial Beach players in double-figure scoring as the Drifters opened their season with a 72-19 boys basketball win over visiting Charles City on Thursday.
Gary Tompkins added 10 points and 11 boards for the Drifters, who host West Point next Thursday.
|Charles City
|4
|7
|4
|4
|—
|19
|Colonial Beach
|11
|27
|17
|17
|—
|72
Charles City: Gavin Stewart 0. Deonte Green 0, Tyshawn Demir 2, Deshawn Greene 3, Aidan Stewart 4, Nicholas Adleins 1, Messiyah Greene 4, Randy Brown Jr. 5. Totals: FG 8 1-2 19.
Colonial Beach: Logan Coldwell 14, Charlie Pietras 10, Josh Powell 10, Amir Cole 0, Zehner Negahnquet 3, Chase Coldwell 12, Shawn Johnson 8, Gary Tompkins 10. Alex Watson 3, Wayne Sheperd 2. Totals: 32 4-9 72.
3-pointers: CC 2 (D. Greene, Brown). CB 4 (L. Coldwell 2, Pietras 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 67, SPOTSYLVANIA 38
Mountain View earned a nondistrict win over visiting Spotsylvania.
|Spotsylvania
|6
|12
|8
|12
|—
|38
|Mountain View
|12
|12
|19
|24
|—
|67
Spotsylvania (0-2): Tre Coogler 4, Austin Boggs 0, Jake Jack 9, Steven Harris 2, Amir Savage 5, Isaiah Patterson 1, Jay Black 2, Connor Grimes 0, Cchristian Kelley 5, TJ Grigsby 7, Monte McMorris III 3. Totals: 16 5-17 38.
Mountain View: B. Robinson 0, M. Tracy 0, T. Somuan 5, L. Weathers 22, J. Jackson 14, G. Margheim 1, J. Thomas-Edwards 2, J. Sigler 0, X. Johnson 4, J. Attivie 0, S. Tisson 2, G. Somuah 11, W. D’Lugos 1, M. Haganster 5. Totals: 27 11-24 67.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Gnosby). MV 2 (Weathers, Jackson).
STEWARD 76, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 41
Freshman Noah Caesar lead visiting Fredericksburg Christian with 14 points, but Steward pulled away for the nonconference win.
Luke Chilton added six rebounds and two blocks, and Jack Delao grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles, who visit Grace Christian on Tuesday.
FCS opened the season on Tuesday with a 78-50 loss at Christ Chapel.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7
|15
|10
|9
|—
|41
|Steward
|10
|27
|24
|15
|—
|76
Fredericksburg Christian (0-2): Caleb Hastings 0, Nichelas Johnson 0, John Barlas 0, Noah Caesar 14, Dakota Sellers 7, Cameron Deveau 0, Owen Ambrose 0, Zach Orndoff 2, Jack Delao 9, Micah Spivey 0, Luke Chilton 9, Drake Moris 0, Noah Reynolds 0. Totals: 14 9-18 41.
Steward: Cameron Gregory 23, Keven Smith 15, Roman Barshaw 10, Daniel Hetwan 4, Nick Buter 11, Owen Gray 9, Sam Roberson 2, Hudson Smith 2. Totals: 30 6-23 76.
3-pointers: FCS 4 Caesar 3, Delao). Steward: none.
Wednesday’s results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 42, KING WILLIAM 41
Lexi Gilhuys scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, and Grace Shannon scored a game-high 16 points to help visiting Caroline get a nondistrict win.
|Caroline
|4
|48
|4
|16
|—
|42
|King William
|13
|11
|7
|10
|—
|41
Caroline: Korryn Parker 5, Jada Jeter 0, Janiyaha Pickett 4, Nya Howard 0, Tinyia Terrel 0, Lexi Gilhuys 12, Grace Shannon 16, Kayla Montgomery 5. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
King William: K. Todd 9, M. Heller 0, A. Sayls 11, L. Kartsherd 0, D. Harper 0, A. Patterson 13, B. Hudgiro 0, D. Robinson 3, E. Hubbard 5, M. Stover 0. Totals: 11 16-19 41.
3-pointers: Caroline 4 (Gilhuys 2, Parker, Montgomery). KW 3 (Todd 3).
PATRICK HENRY (ASHLAND) 62, CHANCELLOR 53
Chancellor rallied to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Patrick Henry (Ashland) outscored the Chargers 24-11 from there to take home a win.
Kendall Scott had 21 points and Maya Johnson 16 to lead Chancellor.
|Patrick Henry (Ashland)
|12
|14
|15
|24
|—
|62
|Chancellor
|11
|11
|20
|11
|—
|53
Patrick Henry-Ashland: Jessica Osuanah 22, Julia Sull 0, Logan Nuckols 16, Maddie Just 0, Mackenzie Yates 7, T’Niyah Baylor 15, Alicia Artis 2. Totals: 21 13-28 62.
Chancellor: Kendall Scott 21, Maya Johnson 16, T’Laya Johnson 7, Megan Clouser 2, Kaitlyn Bestick 1, Regan bestick 6, Enaya Melchoir 0, Aale’yah Coleman 0. Totals: 15 18-28 53.
3-pointers: PH 7 (Baylor 3, Nuckols 2, Osuanah, Yates). Chancellor 5 (M. Johnson 3, Scott, T. Johnson).
BOYS BASKETBALL
PATRICK HENRY 62, CHANCELLOR 56
Visiting Chancellor couldn’t hold on to a two-point halftime lead despite 22 points from Kadin Bernard as Patrick Henry (Ashland) escaped with a win.
|Chancellor
|12
|21
|6
|17
|—
|56
|Patrick Henry (Ashland)
|11
|20
|10
|21
|—
|62