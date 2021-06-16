High school sports roundup: Eagles defeat Pioneers to reach the regional finals

Colonial Forge advanced to the Region 6B girls lacrosse final after defeating visiting Patriot 16-7 in Wednesday night’s semifinals.

The second-deeded Eagles will visit top-seeded Battlefield in Friday’s region final. The winner earns a spot in the Class 6 state semifinals.

Vanessa Ronsholdt scored four goals and had two assists, Mary Ellen Schuster scored four goals and had three assists, and Faith Piser and Maggie Hatton scored three goals each for the Eagles. Chloe Ronsholdt had one goal and one assist, and Rita Sofis scored a goal to help secure a spot in the finals.

The Pioneers were led by Chloe Annibell and Sophia Passa who scored three goals each, but fell just short in the semifinals matchup. Alyssa Turner added one goal for Patriot.

BOYS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 17, RIVERBEND 1

The Bears fell short on the road in the Region 6B semifinals to the Bobcats.

Logan Eastman scored the lone goal for Riverbend, which concluded its season with the playoff loss. Goalie Shane Hecht had nine saves on the night.

BOYS SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 2, MIDDLESEX 1