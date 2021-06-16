High school sports roundup: Eagles defeat Pioneers to reach the regional finals

Colonial Forge advanced to the Region 6B girls lacrosse final after defeating visiting Patriot 16-7 in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
The second-deeded Eagles will visit top-seeded Battlefield in Friday’s region final. The winner earns a spot in the Class 6 state semifinals.
Vanessa Ronsholdt scored four goals and had two assists, Mary Ellen Schuster scored four goals and had three assists, and Faith Piser and Maggie Hatton scored three goals each for the Eagles. Chloe Ronsholdt had one goal and one assist, and Rita Sofis scored a goal to help secure a spot in the finals.
The Pioneers were led by Chloe Annibell and Sophia Passa who scored three goals each, but fell just short in the semifinals matchup. Alyssa Turner added one goal for Patriot.
BOYS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 17, RIVERBEND 1
The Bears fell short on the road in the Region 6B semifinals to the Bobcats.
Logan Eastman scored the lone goal for Riverbend, which concluded its season with the playoff loss. Goalie Shane Hecht had nine saves on the night.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 2, MIDDLESEX 1
William Luzier and Frankie Medina each scored to help visiting Washington & Lee knock off second-seeded Middlesex in the Region 1A semifinals.
The third-seeded Eagles will visit top-seeded Rappahanock in Friday’s regional final with a trip to the Class 1 state semifinals on the line.
W&L advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal with a 2-0 win over visiting Northumberland. Yahir Antunez tallied both goals with assists going to Corey Mumford on each.
SOFTBALL
RIVERBEND 1, COLGAN 0
The Bears defeated the Sharks in the regional semifinals in a pitchers’ duel.
Carley Romine had seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings pitched to help Riverbend secure a spot in the regional finals.
Courtney Jamison had the lone RBI for the Indians that scored Onnika Debruhl for the winning run.
Kaylee DeJesus and Roxanae Hensel each contributed a hit and McKenzie Snell drew two walks in Wednesday’s victory.
Stafford (12-2) will travel to Osbourn Park on Friday for the regional Finals.
|Riverbend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Colgan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|5
|0
CARLEY ROMINE and Hannah Rubino. MO THORNTON and Halee Hawkins.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 15, STAFFORD 5
The Indians defeated the Wildcats in the 5D Regional Semifinals on Tuesday with back-to-back home runs to advance to the regional finals.
Mountain View had a one run lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Bode Lindauer stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam adding to his double and single on the day and six total RBI’s.
The Indians weren’t done yet. Cam Murray was the next batter up and launched a solo home run to left field and increase their lead to seven. Britt Yount went 3-4 with three RBI’s.
Mountain View’s Kazuya Jordan went 2-3 with and RBI and run in the loss.
Stafford (9-4) will host Albemarle Thursday for the 5D Regional Finals.
|Stafford
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
|9
|4
|Mountain View
|0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|—
|15
|16
|1