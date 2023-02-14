BOYS' BASKETBALL
Eastern View 69, King George 60: Darius Stafford's 20 points led the host Cyclones to the Battlefield District title.
D'Myo Hunter added 15 for the Cyclones, who will host Eastern View Friday in the first round of the Region 4B tournament. Nehemiah Frye had 16 and Mekhai White 15 for the Foxes, who will be the region's top seed and host a quarterfinal game next Tuesday.
King George 11 20 12 17 60
Eastern View 18 15 18 18 69
King George: Nehemiah Frye 16, Da'Mon Duffin 8, Mekhai White 15, Ethan Chase 5, Daniel Boyd 0, Colson Clary 10, Joe Billingsley 6. Totals: 21 12-17 60.
Eastern View Darius Stafford 20, Tyree Webster 9, D'Myo Hunter 15, Jayce Clancey 9, Cam Roy 0, Jase Jackson 8, Montreat Street 1, Josh Seorder 1, Darrell Washington 0, Jimmy Waters 7. Totals: 22 21-69 69.
Three-pointers: King George 5 (White 3, Clary 2); Eastern View 1 (Clancey).
