High school sports roundup: Eastern View girls rally past Culpeper

Ange Hyonkeu scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to buoy the Eastern View girls basketball team to a 65-61 victory over visiting Culpeper in a matchup of the Battlefield District’s top two teams.

The Cyclones (12-0, 7-0) trailed by six points late in the third quarter, but went on an 18-4 run that carried over in the fourth.

Hyonkeu tallied 10 points in the run, sinking a pair of 3-pointers along the way.

Destiny Washington chipped in 17 points for Eastern View, while Zaria Brown finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Blue Devils (11-3, 6-1), who saw their 10-game winning streak snapped, got a monster effort from Autumn Fairfax, who totaled 19 points, 27 rebounds and five blocked shots. Maylee Regan added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Eastern View hosts Chancellor Friday, while Culpeper welcomes Caroline.

Culpeper17 13 11 20 — 61

Eastern View16 8 21 20 — 65

Culpeper (11-3, 6-1): Susie Ishmael 0, Maylee Regan 16, Autumn Fairfax 19, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 16, Kelley Hutcherson 10. Totals: 21 14-26 61.

Eastern View (12-0, 7-0): Ange Hyonkeu 26, Zaria Brown 9, Leila Hackley 8, Saniya Brown 3, Mia Tinsley 2, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 0, Destiny Washington 17, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 25 11-18 65.

3-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Robinson 3, Hutcherson 2). Eastern View 4 (Hyonkeu 2, Washington 2).