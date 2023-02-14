Ange Hyonkue scored 16 of her game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter as Eastern View defeated visiting Culpeper 62-45 Tuesday night in the Battlefield District girls’ basketball tournament championship game.

Destiny Washington added 19 points for the Cyclones (21-1), who will be the top seed in the upcoming Region 4B tournament and will host a quarterfinal game next Tuesday.

Amiyah Robinson led the Blue Devils (18-5) with 20 points. They will play in the Region 3B tournament later this week.

Culpeper 9 11 11 14 — 45

Eastern View 17 14 9 22 — 62

Culpeper (18-5): Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 4, Maylee Regan 0, Autumn Fairfax 8, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, Amiyah Robinson 20, Kelley Hutcherson 13, Ella Corbin 0. Totals: 15 12-17 45.

Eastern View (21-1): Ange Hyonkue 34, Zaria Brown 1, Leila Hackley 3, Soinya Brown 3, Keke Humphries 0, Mia Tinsley 0, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 2, Destiny Washington 19, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smart 0. Totals: 18 13-21 65.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 3 (Hutcherson 2, Robinson); Eastern View 5 (Hyonkue 3, Hackley, Brown).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Westmoreland 49, Essex 48: Vaughn Harris scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles rallied for a Northern Neck tournament victory. Darrien Fauntleroy added 13 points and Kevin Ellis 10 for Westmoreland. Essex’s Kamren Robinson led all scorers with 18.

Essex 14 10 14 10 — 48

Westmoreland 17 14 9 22 — 62

Essex: William Monroe 7, Malachi Thornton 7, Mekhai Allen 0, Dorian Harris 0, Kamren Robinson 18, Javione Garner-Rich 2, Michael Brimmer Jr. 5, Dominik Ashlock 9, Damari Young 0. Totals: 16 13-19 48.

Westmoreland: Vaughn Harris 17, Darrien Fauntleroy 13, Jordan Tolson 0, Jordan Saunders 3, Tyzjuan Thomas 4, Zomari Sutton 0, Kevin Ellis 10, Jaylen Burrell 2. Totals: 18 10-17 49.

Three-pointers: Essex 3 (Monroe, Thornton, Ashlock); Westmoreland 3 (Harris 2, Fauntleroy).

Monday’s results

BOYS’BASKETBALL

King George 63, Caroline 60: King George chipped away at an early 14-point deficit and Nehemiah Frye scored 13 points in the final frame to help King George complete the comeback with a win at Caroline in the Battlefield District semifinals on Tuesday night.

Frye totaled 27 points, while Da’Mon Duffin and Ethan Chase added 10 each for the Foxes, who advanced to Tuesday’s championship game.

Jay Freeman hit four 3-pointers, scoring 14 points and Jalen Haney sank two as Caroline raced out to s 21-7 first-quarter lead. Freeman finished with 27 points and Haney 16.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday when they host James Monroe in the Region 3B playoffs.

King George 7 15 21 20 — 63

Caroline 21 11 13 15 — 60

King George: Nehemiah Frye 27, Da’Mon Duffin 10, Mehkain White 7, Ehtan Chase 10, Daniel Boyd 7, Joe Billingsley 2. Totals: 22 13-18 63.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 5, Carson Lyons 6, Jaeden Berry 0, Jay Freeman 27, Malek Beasley 0, Chrstian Tingen 0, Dennel Douglas 6, Exzavier Smith 0, Jalen Haney 16. Totals: 20 7-9 60.

Three-pointers: KG 6 (Duffin 2, Frye, White, Chase, Boyd). Caroline 13 (Freeman 6, Haney 5, Lyons 2).

Stafford 43, North Stafford 31: Jamison Noil scored all 10 of his points in the second half to help homestanding Stafford get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Tyler Turner lead all scorers with 14 points for the Indians, who host Brooke Point in Wednesday’s semifinals.

North Stafford led 12-6 after the first quarter, but couldn’t sustain the momentum. Julius Downing and Yayah Conteh led the way offensively with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

North Stafford 12 7 5 7 — 31

Stafford 6 9 16 12 — 43

North Stafford: Julius Downing 11, Yaya Conteh 10, Jeremiah Shelly 8, Andrew Morris 0, Curtis Holton 0, Trey Purtell 2, Jude Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 0, Dante Hyman 0. Totals: 11 5-6 31.

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 6, Marquis Thomas 1, JaSante Thomas 6, Jamison Noil 10, Ralph Poku 0, Tyler Turner 14, Skilayr Atkinson 6, Kimron Francis. Totals: 15 13-25 43.

Three-pointers: NS 4 (Downing 3, Shelly). Stafford: none.

FCS 83, Christchurch 56: Noah Caesar led the Eagles’ balanced attack with 23 points. Luke Chilton added 16, Jack Delao and Christan Smith each scored 15. The Eagles close their regular season Friday when they host Heritage Christian.

Christchurch 12 21 9 14 — 56

FCS 25 25 11 22 — 83

FCS (15-6): Owen Ambrose 3, Eli Martin 0, Carter Johnson 6, Cameron Deveau 2, Marlon Vales 0, Noah Caesar 23, Christan Smith 15, Drake Morris 3, Jack Delao 15, Luke Chilton 15, Aiden Wright 0, Fabe Louis 0.

Christchurch: Saunders 14, Johnson 1, Gilleat 16, Magero 12, Ogomeka 9, Sears 4, Mooz 0.

Three-pointers: FCS 8 (Caesar 3, Johnson, Ambrose, Morris, Smith, Delao); Christchurch 4 (Gilleat 3, Magero).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Riverbend 69, Stafford 36: Aryauna Brent had 21 points, nine steals and four assists to help Riverbend get a win in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.

Hannah Alexander added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Maniyah Alston also reached double-figure scoring for the Bears, who visit top-seeded Massaponax in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Kalaia Handy and Kori Butler led Stafford with 14 points apiece.

Stafford 6 9 14 7 — 36

Riverbend 16 25 22 6 — 69

Stafford: Anali Reyna 0, Brianna Mascorro 8, Kalaia Handy 14, Caitlin Burgess 0, Kori Butler 14, Ava Moulton 0, Team 2. Totals: 15 3-6 36.

Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 8, Aryauna Brent 21, Olivia Alexander 0, Hannah Alexander 11, Maniyah Alston 11, Olivia Long 6, Lydia Tanner 4, Shardae Williams 8, Sabrina Alexander 0, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0. Totals: 28 10-14 69.

Three-pointers: Stafford 7 (Butler 4, Mascorro 2, Handy). Riverbend 3 (Brent 2, Alston).

Culpeper 65, Chancellor 51: Maylee Regan and Autumn Fairfax each scored 18 points and Amiyah Robinson 17 as the Blue Devils advanced to the Battlefield District final. Leah Schoonover led the Chargers with 16.

Chancellor 13 10 14 14 — 51

Culpeper 11 17 16 21 — 65

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 12, Leah Schoonover 16, Maia Fassel 0, Natalie Lanning 12, Taliyah Alexander 2, Haley Lanning 8, Amna Abed 1. Totals: 19 7-9 51.

Culpeper: Susie Ishmael 5, Maylee Regan 18, Autumn Fairfax 18, Amiyah Robinson 17, Kelley Hutcherson 7, Ella Corbin 0. Totals: 24 15-27 65.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Schoonover 4); Culpeper 2 (Robinson, Hutchinson).