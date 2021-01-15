High school sports roundup: Eastern View holds off James Monroe late for win

Despite a strong fourth quarter effort, the James Monroe boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Eastern View, 59-58, on Friday night.
Eastern View went into the half trailing by five but quickly erased that deficit thanks to a 12-point quarter from Bryan Maxie. Maxie would finish with 22 points on the night.
James Monroe made a run with a 20-point fourth quarter but would ultimately fall short despite strong outings from Aaron Carter (17 points) and Kyle Snider (12 points).
The Yellow Jackets inability to capitalize on free throws proved costly—going only 6 for 12 on the night.
Both teams are slated to square off again on Tuesday night with Eastern View hosting.
|Eastern View
|9
|13
|23
|14
|—
|59
|James Monroe
|13
|14
|11
|20
|—
|58
Eastern View (5-1): Amaree Robinson 8, Riley Butler 8, Bryan Maxie 22, D’Aze Hunter 9, Corey Long 8, Dominic Sasso 0, Terry Jackson 0, D’Myo Hunter 0, Thomas Coles 0, Tagarka Andres Siaca 4, Jamil Abed 0. Totals 24 4-7 59.
James Monroe (1-1): Ke’Shaun Wallace 4, Ricky Goode-Wright 8, Kyle Snider 12, Greg Williams 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Romel Turner Jr. 2, Aaron Carter 17, Travis Hudson 8, Joe Hardy 2, Christian Hamm 5. Totals 21 6-12 58.
3-pointers: EV 7 (Maxie 4, Robinson 2, D’Aze Hunter). JM 8 (Snider 3, Carter 3, Goode-Wright 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 47, NORTH STAFFORD 41 (OT)
Massaponax boys basketball had trailed for most of the game on Friday night but forced overtime and pulled out a win over hosts North Stafford.
With multiple injuries forcing Massaponax to rely on its roster’s depth, freshman Ben Myers came through with 15 points, including 10 from the free-throw line.
Devin Johnson added four points in the winning effort, but his 16 rebounds and three blocks helped the Panthers stay within striking distance throughout the game.
North Stafford’s Hezekiah Brown scored 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wolverines in it late.
Massaponax will look to even its record on Saturday as it visits Colonial Forge.
|Massaponax
|7
|9
|7
|14
|10
|—
|47
|North Stafford
|11
|10
|7
|9
|4
|—
|41
Massaponax (2-3): Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Carson Pugh 0, Dalen Ainsworth 9, Will Rivilesse 4, Ben Myers 15, Bryce Forrester 2, Devin Johnson 4. Totals 10 23-35 47.
North Stafford (0-1): Vincent Sabatino 2, Isaiah Shaw 4, Aiden Pitten 2, Cliff Davis 4, AJ Lebrusciano 3, Hezekiah Brown 16, Ian Edwards 2, Alex Chase 6, Mekhi Dillard 2. Totals 18 3-10 41.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Rosenbaum 2, Ainsworth, Myers). NS 2 (Lebrusciano, Brown).
KING GEORGE 58, SPOTSYLVANIA 52
King George came out of the half with a strong third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit and bring home a Battlefield District win.
Javon Campbell and Von Whiting led the way for the Foxes with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Nate Widener scored 14 points and Evan Bowles 13 for Spotsylvania, which saw its fourth-quarter rally come up just short.
The Knights visit Courtland on Tuesday.
|King George
|18
|9
|19
|12
|—
|58
|Spotsylvania
|16
|13
|8
|16
|—
|53
King George: Elijah Sherfield 1, Ty McDowney 3, Ty McDowney 3, Javon Campbell 16, Von Whiting 14, Ethan Chase 6, Makhai White 11, Nehemiah Frye 4, Joe Billingsley 3. Totals: 21 15-21 58.
Spotsylvania (0-6): Charles Coogler 6, Trent Reid 10, Nate Widener 14, Evan Bowles 13, Jake Jack 0, Chase Greene 6, Monte McMorris III 0, DeAnthony Pendleton 4, Dillon Robinson 0. Totals: 20 7-14 53.
3-pointers: KG 1 (White). Spotsylvania 6 (Reid 2, Widener 2, Coogler, Bowles).
STAFFORD 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 51
Tyler Turner led Stafford with 14 points and sunk a free throw in the closing seconds to seal a Commonweath District win for the Indians.
Amari Moorer added 12 points for Stafford, which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|Mountain View
|15
|7
|15
|14
|—
|51
|Stafford
|12
|19
|10
|12
|—
|53
Mountain View (0-1): M. Tracy 0, A. Walker 6, A. Watts 0, J. Jackson 16, G. Margheim , M. Reams 0, J. Bonk 0, B. Robinson 2, A. Davis 16, K. Holley 3, T. Somuan 3, C. Carroll 5, A. Gordon 0. Totals: 16 15-24 51.
Stafford (1-0): Myles Smith 0, Ruben Velez 0, Joshua Wallace 8, TaiReese Wright 4, Nicholas Futrell 2, Braxton Fuller 0, Austin O’Donnell 2, Tyler Turner 14, JaSante Thomas 7, Amari Moorer 12, Jh’anif Coles 0, Sean Hopkins 4. Totals: 17 16-24 53.
3-pointers: MV 4 (Jackson 2, Walker, Holley). Stafford 3 (Turner 2, Thomas 1).
COURTLAND 80, CHANCELLOR 47
In a matchup against two once-beaten teams, Courtland defeated visiting Chancellor thanks to a pair of 24-point quarters in the second half.
Aaron Brooks, Robert Harvey, Micah Roberts and Xander Alston led the way for Courtland’s scorers and posted double-digit points on the night. Brooks finished with 16 points and went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line.
Chancellor kept it close coming out of the first quarter, but a 17-point, six-rebound night from Ziggy Carter wasn’t enough to keep the Chargers within striking distance after the half.
Chancellor will have plenty of time to ready itself to bounce back as its upcoming game against Louisa was canceled due to COVID concerns. They’ll travel to Spotsylvania next Friday.
Courtland will host Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
|Chancellor
|10
|13
|11
|13
|—
|47
|Courtland
|12
|20
|24
|24
|—
|80
Chancellor (4-2): Shane Batten 10, Ziggy Carter 17, AJ Coghill 5, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 0, Jason Jackson 1, Zachary Anderson 0, Dawud Smith 0, Dajuan Johnson 7, Josh Mattey 0, Breydon Williams 7. Totals: 15 17-33 47.
Courtland (5-1): Xander Alston 13, Aaron Brooks 16, Sean Wray 3, Micah Roberts 10, Raejon Harvey 9, Raul Gil 1, Christian Jones 3, Darren Green 5, Trey Burton 1, Robert Harvey 15, Michael Salvary 4, Charlie Welsh 0, Clayton Cassiday 0. Totals 26 17-28 79.
3-pointers: Chancellor: none. Courtland 6 (Roberts 2, Alston, Ra. Harvey, Ro. Harvey, Jones).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 52, NORTH STAFFORD 18
Raine Tweedy had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals to help visiting Massaponax build a big halftime lead en route to a Commonwealth District win.
Takiera Ramey provided 12 points, six steals and three assists, while Kiersten Bowler added eight rebounds and four steals for the Panthers.
Massaponax visits Colonial Forge on Saturday, before hosting North Stafford on Monday.
|Massaponax
|19
|22
|5
|6
|—
|52
|North Stafford
|2
|7
|4
|5
|—
|18
Massaponax (5-0): Takiera Ramey 12, Faith Butler 3, Leah Schoonover 8, Raine Tweedy 13, Kiersten Bowler 7, Gabby Athy 0, Sophia Beard 0, Amira Roy 5, Jurnee Dorsey 4. Totals: 16 13-22 52.
North Stafford (0-1): Nyla Filer 0, Cayla Thomas 8, Kendra Brooks 0, Terrice Demps 0, Makyli Johnson 2, Brionna Sabatino 0, Erica Lee 2, Angel McDonald 0, Destinee Falgado 0, Elyssa Lee 2, Desitee Roy 4. Totals: 8 0-8 18.
3-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Tweedy 3, Ramey 2, Schoonover 2). NS 2 (Thomas).
RIVERBEND 70, BROOKE POINT 42
Riverbend notched its first win of the season on a night that saw a full roster of scoring, including 13 points from Maniyah Alston and 10 points from Reiley Gibson.
Aryauna Brent helped power the offense with seven assists, while Gibson pulled down 10 rebounds, including eight on offense.
Jaylin Pressley’s 24-point, eight-rebound night wasn’t enough to get Brooke Point out of an early hole.
“We’re a young team, but Jaylin Pressley and Kylie Thout are ready to take on leadership roles and get us on the right track,” Brooke Pointe Head Coach Marcus Clay said after the game.
Riverbend looks to build a winning streak as it visits Mountain View on Saturday.
|Riverbend
|24
|15
|21
|10
|—
|70
|Brooke Point
|11
|11
|8
|12
|—
|42
Riverbend (1-2): Riley Gibson 10, Aryauna Brent 4, Hannah Alexander 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 6, Bailey Carter 10, Madison Sarver 2, Maniyah Alston 13, Olivia Long 9, Haley Lanning 6, Lydia Tanner 4, Shardae Williams 4. Totals: 31 7-13 70.
Brooke Point (0-1): Anneliese Becker 1, Arianna Boatwright 0, Alexis Cochran 2, Danayja Cranford 0, Aniyah Dudley-Smith 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Aniya Harper 3, Jaylin Pressley 24, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 0, Taiyana Terrell 3, Kylie Thout 9. Totals: 12 17-25 42.
3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Lanning). BP 1 (Pressley).
SWIMMING
RIVERBEND VS. NORTH STAFFORD
The Riverbend boys and girls teams swept a Commonwealth District meet with North Stafford at the Rouse Aquatic Center. The Bears girls won 185-81, while the boys were victorious 162-111.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Riverbend (Massimo Sereafini, Josh Lavender, William Ross, Trevor Hudson) 1:49.46; 200 free: William Ross (Rb) 1:57.06; 200 IM: Trevor Hudson (Rb) 2:03.03; 50 Free: Josh Lavender (Rb) 24.44; 100 Fly: William Ross (Rb) 54.89; 100 Free: Trevor Hudson (Rb) 50.96; 500 Free: Noah Kyer (Rb) 5:31.88; 200 Free relay: North Stafford (Ethan Abbott, Matt Troidl, Karl Rice, Zack Hubbard) 1:43.31; 100 Back: Massimo Serafini (Rb) 1:04.02; 100 Breast: Zack Hubbard (NS) 1:07.51; 400 Free relay: Riverbend (Noah Kyer, Francesco Serafini, Logan Dodson, Mark Pearcy) 3:46.45.
GIRLS