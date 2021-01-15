High school sports roundup: Eastern View holds off James Monroe late for win

Mountain View (0-1): M. Tracy 0, A. Walker 6, A. Watts 0, J. Jackson 16, G. Margheim , M. Reams 0, J. Bonk 0, B. Robinson 2, A. Davis 16, K. Holley 3, T. Somuan 3, C. Carroll 5, A. Gordon 0. Totals: 16 15-24 51.

Stafford (1-0): Myles Smith 0, Ruben Velez 0, Joshua Wallace 8, TaiReese Wright 4, Nicholas Futrell 2, Braxton Fuller 0, Austin O’Donnell 2, Tyler Turner 14, JaSante Thomas 7, Amari Moorer 12, Jh’anif Coles 0, Sean Hopkins 4. Totals: 17 16-24 53.

3-pointers: MV 4 (Jackson 2, Walker, Holley). Stafford 3 (Turner 2, Thomas 1).

COURTLAND 80, CHANCELLOR 47

In a matchup against two once-beaten teams, Courtland defeated visiting Chancellor thanks to a pair of 24-point quarters in the second half.

Aaron Brooks, Robert Harvey, Micah Roberts and Xander Alston led the way for Courtland’s scorers and posted double-digit points on the night. Brooks finished with 16 points and went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Chancellor kept it close coming out of the first quarter, but a 17-point, six-rebound night from Ziggy Carter wasn’t enough to keep the Chargers within striking distance after the half.