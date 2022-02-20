High school sports roundup: Eastern View's Clatterbaugh wins state title at Class 4 wrestling meet

Brett Clatterbaugh won the 220-pound title, leading Eastern View to a third-place team finish in Saturday's VHSL Class 4 state wrestling championships in Virginia Beach.

Clatterbaugh capped a 32-0 season by pinning Sherando's Ayden Willis in 1:26 to earn the Fredericksburg area's only state title at the event. He helped the Cyclones finish behind runaway team champion Great Bridge and Sherando.

Orange's Waylon Rogers (106), Eastern View's Cam Sheads (132) and Spotsylvania's Kyle Csikari (138) each finished as runner-up in his respective weight class. Finishing third were Eastern View's Elijah Smoot (120), Kadin Smoot (152) and Brayden Walker (285); Spotsylvania's Seth Ayo (106); and Louisa's Owen Greslick (126).

Fourth-place medals went to Orange's Ethan Turner (132) and King George's David Norris (152). Orange's Justin Jones (113), Spotsylvania's Mason Christopher (182) and King George's Silas Teague (195) al l finished fifth, and King George's Brendon Kraisser (106), King George's Jacob Garrant (160), Eastern View's Landon Spence (170) and Courtland's Darius Holcolmb (285) earned sixth place.

Spotsylvania finished fifth in the team standings.

VHSL CLASS 3

Culpeper's A.J. Marshall finished third at 172 pounds at Saturday's VHSL Class 3 state championships in Salem. Teammate Sebastian Gabarrete finished sixth at 160 pounds. Caroline got a third-place finish from Shane Shirley at 195 and a fourth-place showing from Malique Tunstall at 220.

SWIMMING

VHSL CLASS 3 MEET

James Monroe freshman Sami Sowers placed fifth in the girls' 100-yard freestyle (52.89) and seventh in the 50 free (24.24) at Saturday's VHSL Class 3 state championships in Richmond.

JM senior John Baroody finished eighth in the boys' 200-yard freestyle (1:48.32) and 100 backstroke (55.45). Fellow senior Ryelan White won the consolation final of the 50 free (22.01) to finish ninth in the event. Both swam on JM's fourth-place 200 free relay (1:29.82).