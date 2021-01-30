High school sports roundup: Ellis, Foxes hold off Chargers

In a game that went down to the wire, King George’s girls basketball team prevailed over visiting Chancellor on Saturday, and the Foxes are now in position to finish the regular season atop the Battlefield Region standings.
Freshman Kendall Scott led the scoring for the Chargers with 13, but her efforts weren’t enough to match the Foxes’ 19-point, 10-rebound night from Brianna Ellis.
Naomi Glass and Aiyana Ellis combined to score 20 points and record 14 rebounds for King George.
The Chargers will look to bounce back when they face James Monroe on Tuesday. King George can lock up first place with a win at Spotsylvania on Friday.
|Chancellor
|9
|13
|11
|6
|—
|39
|King George
|12
|9
|12
|10
|—
|43
Chancellor (7-3): Enaya Melchoir 0, Desirae Ashton 8, T’Laya Johnson 2, Kendall Scott 13, Kayla Mattey 0, M’laya Ainsworth 8, Kailana Reed 8, Emily Reich 0. Totals: 11 14-14 39.
King George (5-1): Morgen Davidson 0, Kaylee Truslow 0, Aiyana Ellis 10, Briana Ellis 19, Lauren McCall 2, Gabby Mack 0, Naomi Glass 10, Haylee Callahan 2. Totals: 18 5-9 43.
3-Pointers: Chancellor (Kailana Reed 1, Kendall Scott 1) King George (none).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 34, BROOKE POINT 28
Brooke Point girls basketball team stumbled in the second quarters and dropped its game on the raod against Colonial Forge on Saturday afternoon.
Jenna Grey, who scored 12 points, led the Eagles to their first win of the season.
Brooke Point got 10 points from Aniyah Dudley-Smith, and she led all scorers for the Black Hawks.
The game remained close coming out of the first quarter, but a scoreless second quarter from the entire Black Hawks squad put them at a deficit that ultimately proved to great to overcome.
Colonial Forge will look to build on this win when it faces Stafford on Monday. Brooke Point will also play Monday when it hosts Mountain View.
|Brooke Point
|8
|0
|10
|10
|—
|28
|Colonial Forge
|10
|7
|9
|8
|—
|34
Brooke Point (2-5): Aniyah Dudley-Smith 10, Alexis Cochran 0, Aniya Harper 0, Annelise Becker 0, Kalis Smith 0, Arianna Boatwright 0, Jaylin Pressley 2, Kaycee Osoria-Rosa 0, Camilla McKinney-Forbes 4, Skylar Watson 0, Danayja Crawford 5, Kylie Thuot 5, Kylie Randall 0. Totals: 8 10-15 28.
Colonial Forge (1-5): Arianna Melendez 0, Maya Thomas 2, Kelli Coleman 0, Kristen Auguste 4, Payton Schwinn 2, Riley Delcore 7, Kacey Chown 7, Anjalia Bryant 0, Jenna Grey 12, Ashlee Fortier 0, Kyra Gatlin 0. Totals: 12 9-16 34.
3-Pointers: Brooke Point (Aniyah Dudley-Smith 2) Colonial Forge (Jenna Grey 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BROOKE POINT 60, COLONIAL FORGE 52
Brooke Point boys basketball moved above the .500 mark on the season with its win at Colonial Forge on Saturday afternoon.
Edward Simms gave the Black Hawks an 18-point game on the way to their fourth win of the season. Simms paced all players in scoring and recorded 12 of his points from behind the three-point line. He also went 6-7 from the charity stripe.
Colonial Forge got a pair of 10-point efforts from Ashton Schoolfield and Derreous Ransom, but fewer opportunities and points from the free-throw line ultimately sank the Eagles in the end.
Brooke Point now looks ahead to its matchup at home against Mountain View while Colonial Forge readies itself for a game on the road versus Stafford on Monday.
|Brooke Point
|13
|17
|15
|15
|—
|60
|Colonial Forge
|8
|15
|16
|13
|—
|52
Brooke Point (4-3): Ricardo Dixon 0, Demitrius Purnell 0, Christian Leap 8, Jaden Scott 4, Cherdan Petit 0, Lamante Venissee 7, Edward Simms 18, Matt Harris 2, Jordan Scott 3, Eric Mason 7, Chase Scroggins 0, Xavier Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 0. Totals: 19 15-27 60.
Colonial Forge (4-4): Alfredo Abel 1, Ashton Schoolfield 10, Gabriel Jones 9, Kalvin Hamilton 2, Ahman Esco 5, Derreous Ransom 10, Max Alhanadi 4, Josiah Golden 0, Elijah Wise 0, Jay Johnson 11, Blake Parker 0, Charleston Berry-Hall 0. Totals: 19 8-16 52.
3-Pointers: Brooke Point (Christian Leap 1, Lamante Venissee 1, Edward Simms 4) Colonial Forge (Gabriel Jones 3, Jay Johnson 3).
COURTLAND 58, KING GEORGE 45
Aaron Brooks scored 16 points while Raejon Harvey added nine points to pace the Cougars past the Foxes in Battlefield District action Saturday.
Javon Campbell had 22 points to lead King George.
Courtland will host Caroline on Tuesday.
|King George
|11
|11
|11
|12
|—
|45
|Courtland
|19
|11
|18
|10
|—
|58
King George: Javon Campbell 22, Von Whiting 7, Ethan Chase 2, Mekhai White 5, Nehemiah Frye 4, Joseph Billingsley 1, Elijah Sherfield 0. Totals: 19 5-13 45.
Courtland (10–2, 9–1): Xander Alston 6, Aaron Brooks 16, Sean Wray 5, Micah Roberts 6, Raejon Harvey 0, Raul Gil 4, Darren Green 6, Trey Burton 0, Raejon Harvey 9, Michael Salvary 6. Totals: 24 4-11 58.
3-pointers: King George 2 (Whiting, White). Courtland 6 (Alston 2, Brooks 2, Wray, Harvey).
Friday's Games
COURTLAND 69, EASTERN VIEW 51
Aaron Brooks scored a game-high 21 points and dished out seven assists, and the visiting Cougars used a huge third-quarter run to swallow up the Cyclones for the Battlefied District win.
Xander Alston and Sean Wray both complemented Brooks’ effort, each finishing with 11 points.
The Cyclones were paced by Rickey Butler, who recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
|Courtland
|11
|18
|24
|16
|—
|69
|Eastern View
|12
|15
|8
|16
|—
|51
Courtland (9–2, 8–1): Xander Alston 11, Aaron Brooks 21, Sean Wray 11, Micah Roberts 7, Raejon Harvey 0, Raul Gil 0, Christian Jones 0, Darren Green 6, Trey Burton 0, Robert Harvey 9, Michael Salvary 4, Charlie Welsh 0, Clayton Cassiday 0. Totals: 23 16-23 69.
Eastern View (9–2, 8–2): Amaree Robinson 6, Rickey Butler 15, Gio Maxie 4, D’Aze Hunter 8, Corey Long 6, Dom Sasso 0, Terry Jackson 0, D’Myo Hunter 6, Taharka Siaca Bey 6, Jamil Abed 0. Totals:17 15-27 51.
3-pointers: Courtland 7 (Brooks 3, Alston, Ray, Roberts, Ro. Harvey). Eastern View 2 (Robinson, D’Aze Hunter).
RIVERBEND 69, STAFFORD 45
The Riverbend boys basketball team moved to 9-0 on the season as it defeated Stafford on the road Friday night.
Led by Tajae Moore’s 11-point effort, the Bears got ahead early thanks to a balanced offensive attack from nearly the entire roster. 11 of Riverbend’s 13 players who recorded playing time on Friday contributed to the scoring.
Tyler Turner led all Stafford scorers with 14 points, but his team could only muster 24 total points through three quarters. The Indians offense picked up in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Stafford’s squad now looks ahead to its game against Colonial Forge on Monday, and Riverbend will look to stay perfect on the season when it visits North Stafford on Monday.
|Riverbend
|14
|10
|22
|23
|—
|69
|Stafford
|6
|7
|11
|21
|—
|45
Riverbend (9-0): Marquees Foster 4, Quan Johnson 2, Jalen Suber 10, Calyn Campbell 7, Nate Sherman 2, Grant Messick 0, Logan Suber 7, Bryson Long 10, Tre Johnson 2, EJ Wilbourne 4, Tajae Moore 11, Aiden Fisher 0, Mathias Barnell 10. Totals: 25 15-24 69.
Stafford: Myles Smith 0, Ruben Velez 3, Joshua Wallace 10, Taireese Wright 0, Nick Futrell 1, Braxton Fuller 2, Austin O’Donnell 0, Tyler Turner 14, Jasante Thomas 0, Aman Moorer 6, Jh’anif Coles 0, Nick Belako 4, Sean Hopkins 5. Totals: 13 12-27 45.
3-Pointers: Riverbend (Calyn Campbell 1, EJ Wilbourne 1, Tajae Moore 1) Stafford (Ruben Velez 1, Joshua Wallace 2, Tyler Turner 3, Sean Hopkins 1).
SWIMMING
Eastern View VS. Courtland
Courtland High School swept its meet versus Eastern View on Friday. The Cougars girls won 133-23, and the boys team defeated the Cyclones 134-22.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen, Jackson Hunter, Tristan Loesche (Courtland) 1:51.17; 200 free: Jackson Hunter (CO) 1:59.27; 200 IM: Kiyan Zahabi (CO) 2:25.41; 50 Free: Nate Puchalski (CO) 24.14; 100 Fly: Tristan Loesche (CO) 58.62; 100 Free: Alex Storen (CO) 55.59; 500 Free: Jackson Hunter (CO) 5:23.06; 200 Free relay: Ethan Thai-Nguyen, Joey McDonnel, Carter Frezza, Nate Puchalski (CO) 1:45.79; 100 Back: Nate Puchalski (CO) 1:00.14; 100 Breast: Ethan Thai-Nguyen (CO) 1:15.04; 400 Free relay: Joey McDonnel, Nate Sherwood, Walker Berndt, Tristan Loesche (CO) 3:49.44.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Alyssa DeFrancisco, Hannah Aiken, Natalie Szenas, Noelle Joseph (CO) 2:11.82; 200 free: Tessa Campbell (CO) 2:19.64; 200 IM: Asher Joseph (CO) 2:24.26; 50 Free: Natalie Szenas (CO) 27.48; 100 Fly: Emma Green (CO) 1:06.69; 100 Free: Alexis Thai-Nguyen (CO) 1:00.50; 500 Free: Emma Green (CO) 6:14.90; 200 Free relay: Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Emma Green, Tessa Campbell, Asher Joseph (CO) 1:52.37; 100 Back: Asher Joseph (CO) 1:05.17; 100 Breast: Tessa Campbell (CO) 1:17.33; 400 Free relay: Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Emma Green, Tessa Campbell, Asher Joseph (CO) 4:07.84.