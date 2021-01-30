High school sports roundup: Ellis, Foxes hold off Chargers

BOYS BASKETBALL

BROOKE POINT 60, COLONIAL FORGE 52

Brooke Point boys basketball moved above the .500 mark on the season with its win at Colonial Forge on Saturday afternoon.

Edward Simms gave the Black Hawks an 18-point game on the way to their fourth win of the season. Simms paced all players in scoring and recorded 12 of his points from behind the three-point line. He also went 6-7 from the charity stripe.

Colonial Forge got a pair of 10-point efforts from Ashton Schoolfield and Derreous Ransom, but fewer opportunities and points from the free-throw line ultimately sank the Eagles in the end.

Brooke Point now looks ahead to its matchup at home against Mountain View while Colonial Forge readies itself for a game on the road versus Stafford on Monday.