High school sports roundup: Escobar saves win for Brooke Point

GIRLS LACROSSE

CULPEPER 12, JAMES MONROE 10

Goalie Sana Tewari had 15 saves, and Faith Moore totaled five goals and one assist to help Culpeper pick up a win.

Ashtyn Pfeiff had three goals and one assists, Bella Groves two goals, and Rachel Dillon and Joy Ramsey each scored once for the Blue Devils.

Lillian Hutcherson had four goals, two assists and collected eight ground balls to lead James Monroe, which also received 11 saves from goalie Lili Watkins.

Angelina Baldwin had two goals and one assists, Sally Beringer and Katie Fidler supplied two goals each, and Celie Constantine accounted for two assists, eight ground balls and draw controls for the Yellow Jackets.