High school sports roundup: Escobar saves win for Brooke Point

Brooke Point goalie Joash Escobar registered 10 saves, including one on a penalty kick, to help Brooke Point earn a Commonwealth District boys soccer win against Colonial Forge on Friday night.
Michael Lenhard and Parker Hall each scored, with Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz and Arturo Osorio garnering assists for the Black–Hawks.
On Tuesday, Brooke Point visits Massaponax and the Eagles (4-2) entertain Riverbend.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 5, STAFFORD 1
Kaitlyn Venzen tallied in each half and Same Brewer added a goal and an assist to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Halie Keller and Rylie White also scored, with Avery White, Gabby Spears, Kendal Smith and Kristina Venzen earning assists for the Panthers (6-0).
Sara Frensley led the defensive effort for Massaponax, which visits Brooke Point on Tuesday.
Stafford hosts North Stafford on Thursday.
COLONIAL FORGE 4, BROOKE POINT 0
Avery Bonner, Maria Walsh, Ava Kertgate and Maci Landel each scored goals to help homestanding Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
Kertage added two assists and Jaelei Spears one, while goalie Ashlyn Trovinger recorded her third shutout for the Eagles (4-2), who visit Riverbend on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 6, MASSAPONAX 4
Justin Newton finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored to help Stafford get a secure a 6-4 Commonwealth District baseball win at Massaponax on Friday night.
Christian Grzyb, Ryan Wallace and Calvin. Farrell each had three hits for Massaponax. Grzyb and Farrell added two RBIs each.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|030
|300
|0
|—
|6
|7
|4
|Massaponax
|000
|101
|2
|—
|4
|12
|3
MATT MELLORS, Ryan Rutherford (6) and n/a. MIKE SHANAHAN, Ryan Wallace (5) and n/a.
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 7, STAFFORD 2
Laney Deane hit a two-run homer and Kaylie Billig doubled in a run in the third inning to help Massaponax take a lead en route to a Commonwealth District win.
Deane and Kayden Whitlock finished with two hits each for the Panthers, who host Brooke Point on Tuesday.
Alyssa Bosket and Leighton Gary had two hits apiece for Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|003
|031
|0
|—
|7
|8
|2
|Stafford
|000
|011
|0
|—
|2
|8
|1
Payton Kilmer, EMILY COLLINS (3) and Laney Deane. JORDAN YULE and Anali Reyna.
GIRLS TENNIS
STAFFORD 5, HARRISONBURG 1
The Indians earned a win in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
Singles: Jeslyn Liu (Ha) d. Emmalie Lemmon 10-5; Sydney Selby (St) d. Lucia Gabel 10-4; Junga Steves (St) d. Madison Horneber 10-1; Kameryn Daniels (St) Cindy Liu 10-0; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Sophia Yoder 10-0; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Clare Kirwan 10-1.
Thursday’s result
TRACK & FIELD
CAROLINE AT JAMES MONROE
Caroline’s boys beat James Monroe 85-74, while the Yellow Jacket girls were victorious 53-41 in a Battlefield District meet.
The following are first-place finishers for the Cavaliers.
Boys: Zadok Laryea (shot put, triple jump); Anton Jones (400, 800); Isaiah Blount (discus, pole vault, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Dominic Kittle (1,600); Sean Kinney (3,200); 800 relay (Kameron Freeman, Sean Kinney, Dominic Kittle, Anton Jones); 400 relay (Kameron Freeman, Elijah Kessler, Dominic Kittle, Isaiah Blount).
Girls: Jaidyn Ferguson (long jump, triple jump, discus, pole vault); Danica Sale (1,600, 3,200); Briyana Sale (shot put).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CULPEPER 12, JAMES MONROE 10
Goalie Sana Tewari had 15 saves, and Faith Moore totaled five goals and one assist to help Culpeper pick up a win.
Ashtyn Pfeiff had three goals and one assists, Bella Groves two goals, and Rachel Dillon and Joy Ramsey each scored once for the Blue Devils.
Lillian Hutcherson had four goals, two assists and collected eight ground balls to lead James Monroe, which also received 11 saves from goalie Lili Watkins.
Angelina Baldwin had two goals and one assists, Sally Beringer and Katie Fidler supplied two goals each, and Celie Constantine accounted for two assists, eight ground balls and draw controls for the Yellow Jackets.