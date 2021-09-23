 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Falcons, Indians earn field hockey victories
Brooke Sims had three goals and one assist to help Fredericksburg Academy topple visiting Covenant 8-0 in nonconference field hockey action on Thursday.

Izzy Larimore added two goals and two helpers, with Ashley Luce notching on goal and one assists for the Falcons (4-0). Also getting on the scoresheet were Sage Flynn and Hope Amberger with a goal each, Anika Luce with three assists and Charlotte Dreaey with one.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 6, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Olivia Stocks tallied three goals and Camryn DeLeva two to lead the Stafford attack in a 6-0 Commonwealth District win.

Madison Patton scored the Indians other goal, with Skylar Duffy, Carter Furrow and Lauren Doty supplying assists.

VOLLEYBALL

KING GEORGE 3, COURTLAND 2

The Foxes defeated the Cougars in a Battlefield District match 25-27, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Bri Ellis led King George with 18 kills, six blocks, and eight digs. Madison Carlile had 32 assists, 15 digs, and three aces while Abby Greenwood added 24 digs.

Kiyah Lewis contributed 10 kills and eight blocks for Courtland and Claire Conway added 10 kills.

King George (4-4) hosts the 7th Annual Varsity Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

JAMES MONROE VS. CAROLINE

Caroline’s Anton Jones won the boys race, but James Monroe edged the Cavaliers for the team win at Pratt Park.

Caroline did not have enough runners for a team score in the girls meet.

Boys: 1. Anton Jones (Ca) 19:34, 2. Dominic Kittle (Ca) 19:38, 3. Elliot Van Vorst (JM) 19:41, 4. Jason Stinchcomb (JM) 19:50, 5. Jack McCarthy (JM) 19:54.
Girls: 1. Isabel Whitman (JM) 22:44, 2. Cecelia Lucas (JM) 22:52, 3. Kaitlyn Koch (CA) 23:49, 4. Danica Sale (CA) 24:16, 5. Stella Hensley (JM) 25:18.

Wednesday’s result

VOLLEYBALL

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Allison Lach had 12 kills, eight digs and two aces, and Alyssa McCloskey contributed 11 kills to help Riverbend get a 25-8, 25-21, 25-20 CommonwealthDistrict win on Wednesday.

Other standouts for the Bears were Peri Linterman with seven kills, while Daisy Pentorn had 17 assists and Dahlia Miller 15.

Tuesday’s result

FOOTBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 24, FRANKLIN 8

Shawn Johnson scored twice in the first quarter to help visiting Colonial Beach build a 24-0 halftime lead en route to a make-up game win

The Drifters’ defense also stood out, holding Franklin to just 48 yards of total offense.

Colonial Beach      16   8   0   0   —   24
Franklin0008   —8
First Quarter
CB—Shawn Johnson 2-yard run (Callan Brewster run)
CB—Shawn Johnson 8-yard run (Paul Holten run)
Second Quarter
CB—Brandan Franks 1-yard run (Shawn Johnson run)
Fourth Quarter
Fr—Kaden Bailey 50-yard pass from Kenaz Jones (Myrone Rawlings pass from Kenaz Jones)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Shawn Johnson 19-68, 2TD; Zacchaeus Courntey 8-16; Paul Holten 8-73; Brandan Franks 5-23, TD; Callan Brewster 4-(-5); Zahner Negahnquet 5-13; Josh Jewel 3-(-32). Franklin—Derrick Perry 7-9; Kenaz Jones 11-(-15); Jalen Robinson 2-(-7).
PASSING: Zacchaeus Courtney 1-2-1, 35 yards; Franks 0-1-0. Franklin—Kenaz Jones 4-8-2, 61 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Chase Coldwell 1-35. Franklin—Myrone Rawlings 1-5; Kaden Bailey 2-52, TD; Derrick Perry 1-4.
