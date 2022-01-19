High school sports roundup: FCS girls fall short at home

Fredericksburg Christian girls fall short 71-41, at home against Virginia Academy.
The Eagles were led by Taylor Thomas, she had 18 points, seven rebound, two assists, and two steals.
Fredericksburg Christian will travel to Richmond Christian on Friday.
|Virginia Academy
|17
|20
|25
|9
|—
|71
|FCS
|8
|14
|7
|12
|—
|41
Virginia Academy: J. Williams 34, C. Smith 14, J. Alston 11, J. Ray 4, S. Oduro 8. Totals: 13-16-71.
FCS: Bella Izadi 6, Rylie Johnson 2, Grayson Scott 9, Taylor Thomas 18, Morgan Griffis 6. Totals: 24, 7-12-41.
3-pointers: Virginia Academy 8 (Williams 5, Alston 2, Smit). FCS 4 (Thomas 3, Izadi).
Boys Basketball
JAMES MONROE 54, CAROLINE 50
The Yellow Jackets earn the Battlefield District victory over the Cavaliers.
Tyson Taylor led James Monroe with 16 points and RJ Turner had 15.
|James Monroe
|9
|18
|11
|16
|—
|54
|Caroline
|4
|14
|18
|14
|—
|50