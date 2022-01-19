 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup: FCS girls fall short at home
Fredericksburg Christian girls fall short 71-41, at home against Virginia Academy.

The Eagles were led by Taylor Thomas, she had 18 points, seven rebound, two assists, and two steals.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel to Richmond Christian on Friday.

Virginia Academy  17  20  25971
FCS8147  12 —  41
Virginia Academy: J. Williams 34, C. Smith 14, J. Alston 11, J. Ray 4, S. Oduro 8. Totals: 13-16-71.
FCS: Bella Izadi 6, Rylie Johnson 2, Grayson Scott 9, Taylor Thomas 18, Morgan Griffis 6. Totals: 24, 7-12-41.
3-pointers: Virginia Academy 8 (Williams 5, Alston 2, Smit). FCS 4 (Thomas 3, Izadi).

Boys Basketball

JAMES MONROE 54, CAROLINE 50

The Yellow Jackets earn the Battlefield District victory over the Cavaliers.

Tyson Taylor led James Monroe with 16 points and RJ Turner had 15.

James Monroe  9  18  11  16 —  54
Caroline414181450
James Monroe: Tim Ford 5, Kyle Snider 3, Dezaun Robinson 4, Michael Edwards 2, Jabes Roundtree 4, Tyson Taylor 16, RJ Turner 15, Tyrone Conteh 5. Totals: 19, 10-15-54.
Caroline: Dominque Washington 10, Jayden Freeman 15, Carson Lyons 5, Shaun Harris 13, Jalen Haney 7. Totals: 16, 12-16-50.
3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Ford, Snider). Caroline 2 (Haney, Lyons).
